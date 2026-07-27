Catalogic Software Expands DPX with Proxmox Protection and Enhanced Cyber Resilience

PARAMUS, NJ, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogic Software, a provider of secure data protection solutions for over 25 years, today announced DPX 4.16, the latest release of its enterprise backup and recovery platform. The release adds Proxmox as a supported agentless platform and expands DPX cyber resilience capabilities, helping organizations protect increasingly diverse virtualization environments while meeting compliance and recovery requirements – all from a single solution built for heterogeneous virtual machine support.

Proxmox VM protection arrives as a workload in DPX, delivering agentless full and incremental backups, scheduling, and node management directly from the web UI. Organizations can now protect Proxmox environments with enterprise-grade workflows already available for VMware, Hyper-V, physical servers, and cloud workloads – eliminating the need for separate tools and providing a single platform for managing data protection across hybrid infrastructures.

Cyber resilience and compliance are strengthened through extended vStor end-to-end audit logging that captures REST and system-level actions, with configurable retention, filtering, and CSV export to support compliance, forensic investigation, and accountability. DPX 4.16 also introduces backup and restore of VMware VMs protected with vTPM encryption, extending enterprise-grade protection to security-hardened workloads.

Disaster recovery is now more flexible and easier to manage. During multi-VM restores, DPX automates the process of recovery even when the original volume information is unavailable. Block Archive and VMware Archive restores are fully integrated into the modern web UI, combining multiple restore stages into a single workflow with simplified monitoring and management.

Operational efficiency and platform reliability continue to improve across DPX. Tape library management is now available in the web UI, automating multiple stages of tape handling, including import and export slot management, automated library scans, and real-time library status monitoring. The new unified ISO-image streamlines the maintenance process by allowing administrators to update appliances, physical nodes, and proxy servers from a single package. Volume migration gains task-list visibility with estimated completion time, throughput, and suspend and resume capabilities. Additional refinements include accurate vStor storage reclamation for deleted VMs, standardized filtering across the interface, faster replication session views, and optimized proxy selection for VMware agentless backups.

“Virtualization environments are more diverse than ever, and organizations need a single solution that protects them without compromise. Adding agentless Proxmox support, stronger audit and compliance capabilities, and disaster recovery improvements reflect the reality of modern hybrid IT, helping our customers strengthen resilience while simplifying operations,” said Ken Barth, CEO at Catalogic Software.

DPX 4.16 is available now. Existing customers can upgrade using the unified update ISO. For more information, visit: https://docs.catalogicsoftware.com/release-notes/

About DPX

DPX combines enterprise-grade data protection, cyber resilience, and deployment flexibility in a cost-effective solution. Built to adapt to changing business needs and designed to work with the storage platform of your choice, DPX empowers organizations to protect critical data without complexity, compromise, or vendor lock-in.

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software delivers smart, secure data protection for enterprise and cloud environments. For more than 25 years, organizations worldwide have relied on Catalogic to protect critical data from human error, disasters, and ransomware. Its flagship DPX platform provides backup, rapid recovery, and cyber resilience across physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructures.