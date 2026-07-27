Inseego Subscribe Achieves New CMMC Certification, Enabling Service Providers to Support U.S. Government Customers

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), the cloud-first wireless edge company, today announced that Inseego Subscribe, its carrier-grade subscriber lifecycle management platform, has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, further adding to the platform's ability to uniquely support U.S. communication service providers serving federal government customers.

The U.S. Department of Defense's CMMC program establishes cybersecurity requirements for organizations that process Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), helping protect sensitive information throughout the defense industrial base.

Inseego Subscribe is a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps service providers economically sell, onboard, and manage complex enterprise and government wireless services at scale. By digitizing subscriber lifecycle management and enabling organization self-service within carrier-controlled environments, the platform helps service providers reduce customer acquisition costs, shorten sales cycles, improve customer retention, and lower the cost of supporting complex accounts.

"Government agencies expect the same digital experiences as commercial customers, but they also require the highest levels of security and compliance," said Avia Dadon, Vice President, Head of Product Management & Business Development for Inseego Subscribe. "Achieving CMMC certification reinforces our commitment to helping service providers confidently support U.S. federal customers while reducing the operational complexity of serving these highly regulated environments."

The certification complements Inseego Subscribe's existing government-focused capabilities, including AWS GovCloud deployment, FIPS 140-3 encryption support, U.S.-based operations, and digitized government contract-to-catalog mapping that helps automate complex federal and public sector workflows.

For communication service providers, CMMC certification helps address a critical requirement for supporting eligible U.S. government programs without requiring separate subscriber lifecycle management infrastructure, enabling faster deployment while meeting evolving cybersecurity requirements.

Inseego Subscribe is available as a SaaS platform for communication service providers serving enterprise and government customers throughout the United States. Learn more at https://inseego.com/products/bss/inseego-subscribe/.

About Inseego

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile routers, IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at www.inseego.com.

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