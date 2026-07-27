Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Alight, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Alight disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Company’s growth potential and financial stability; notably, that the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its claimed potential and could not maintain its promised dividend as a result.

If you currently own ALIT and purchased prior to November 12, 2024 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at sophiaanne@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814