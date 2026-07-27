Bond CEO to Host Investor Webinar Announcing a Major Milestone in the Evolution of AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that Founder and CEO Doron Kempel will host a live investor webinar on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors and members of the media are encouraged to participate. Mr. Kempel plans to discuss new validation that has the potential to reshape how enterprise leaders evaluate employee safety, risk management, and return on investment. Bond believes that every transformative enterprise technology reaches a moment when the discussion changes forever—from "this has potential" to "why aren't we using it?", and that moment has arrived for Bond.

Webinar Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Registration Link: https://ourbond.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OORa4syUQUKdDUeogl0qcw

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.