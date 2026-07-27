FLSmidth: Transactions under share buy-back programme

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 36-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

27 July 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





On 18 May 2026, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (“FLSmidth”) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 26-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.0 billion, and no more than 2,300,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.0 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from 20 July 2026 to 24 July 2026:

Number of shares bought back Average transaction price (DKK) Total transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 581,173 286,052,103.80 20-07-2026 10,000 458.83 4,588,328.00 21-07-2026 13,000 459.42 5,972,448.30 22-07-2026 13,000 468.77 6,094,015.20 23-07-2026 13,000 474.25 6,165,269.50 24-07-2026 13,000 488.28 6,347,651.70 Accumulated under the programme 643,173 315,219,816.50

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 4,074,144 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.07 percent of the company’s total share capital.



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachments