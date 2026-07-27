Edible Garden Wins Significant Walmart Distribution for Fresh Cut Herbs Across the Mid-Atlantic

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced a significant expansion of its fresh cut herb distribution with Walmart across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The new program is expected to significantly increase the availability of Edible Garden's premium fresh cut herbs at Walmart stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic, providing consumers with greater access to sustainably produced culinary herbs. The initiative also supports the Company's strategy of deepening relationships with existing national retail customers while leveraging its scalable domestic controlled environment agriculture network to provide a reliable, year-round supply of fresh herbs.

"Growing our distribution with Walmart represents another meaningful step in executing our long-term growth strategy," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "We're pleased to broaden consumer access to our premium, fresh herbs while continuing to strengthen our relationship with one of the world's leading retailers. We believe this broader distribution validates our differentiated business model, reflects our continued investment in innovation, and demonstrates the operational capabilities we have built to serve leading national retailers. As we continue to leverage our scalable controlled environment agriculture network and proprietary GreenThumb 2.0™ technology, we believe we're well positioned to deepen existing customer relationships, pursue new growth opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Edible Garden supports this growing retail footprint through its scalable controlled environment agriculture network and proprietary GreenThumb 2.0™ software platform, which leverages advanced data analytics and precision agriculture to optimize growing conditions, improve product quality and enhance operational efficiency. Guided by its Zero-Waste Inspired® philosophy, the Company integrates sustainable growing practices designed to minimize waste, maximize resource efficiency, and deliver premium products with exceptional freshness and industry-leading food safety standards.

Initial shipments under the expanded distribution program are expected to commence during the third quarter of 2026.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com