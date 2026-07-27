Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share; Board Approves Quarterly Dividend at $0.105 per Share

 | Source: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of CCFBank N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $1.1 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.11 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $3.8 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.39 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and $3.3 million and $0.33 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported earnings of $4.9 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.50 compared to the prior year period of $6.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.65.

The Company’s second quarter 2026 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2026: (1) increased provision for credit losses of $3.6 million; (2) lower non-interest income of $0.5 million largely due to lower gains on sale of loans, with these changes partially offset by; (3) an increase in net interest margin of 4 basis points due to lower interest-bearing deposit costs, along with the higher portfolio loan yields, offset by the impact of new nonaccrual loans. This net interest margin increase, along with one additional business day during the current quarter of $0.1 million, and an increase in average interest-earning assets, increased net interest income by $0.5 million; and (4) lower non-interest expense of $0.2 million resulted in an increase in pre-provision net revenue of $0.2 million. In addition, lower income tax expense of $0.7 million was recognized in the quarter.

Book value per share increased to $19.83 at June 30, 2026, compared to $19.82 at March 31, 2026, and increased from $18.36 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $16.55 at June 30, 2026, compared to $16.52 at March 31, 2026, and increased 9.2% from $15.15 at June 30, 2025. For the second quarter of 2026, the increase in tangible book value was due to quarterly net income, the impact of lower unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by payment of the quarterly dividend. Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets was 10.55% at June 30, 2026, compared to 10.47% at March 31, 2026. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 was 8.96% at June 30, 2026, compared to 8.88% at March 31, 2026.

“We are disappointed with the impact three loan relationships had on net income, but have undertaken an aggressive posture to mitigate their future earnings influences. Specifically, one loan relationship ceased operations and was downgraded to substandard nonaccrual. This loan relationship had a $3.8 million ACL provision impact including a $1.2 million charge-off, with a specific reserve established equal to the owner occupied real estate loan exposure. In addition, two CRE loan relationships totaling $8 million moved to substandard nonaccrual from pass in the quarter. Dedicated workout resources and processes are in place to resolve substandard and nonperforming loan levels. The underlying strength of our business remained positive with loan growth of $24.7 million, up 1.8% in the linked quarter or 7.2% annualized, and deposits up 5.1% versus the same prior year period. Net interest margin expansion continued, more than offsetting the impact of elevated nonaccruals. Tangible book value increased $0.03 per share after the quarterly dividend payment and reduction in AOCI, and the Company was well capitalized with a TCE ratio of 8.96%,” according to Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and CEO.

June 30, 2026, Highlights:

  • Quarterly earnings were $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a decrease compared to earnings of $3.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and a decrease from $3.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2026, earnings were $4.9 million or $0.50 per diluted share compared to $6.5 million or $0.65 per diluted share for the six-month period one year earlier. The decline in earnings for the six-month period primarily relates to increases in the provision for credit losses for the most recent six-month period, mostly due to the second quarter of 2026 increases, modestly offset by increases in pre-provision net revenue.
  • Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) increased 3.3% during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $5.56 million from $5.38 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and increased 3.1% from $5.40 million over the past year.
  • PPNR for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased 20.0% to $10.9 million from $9.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, largely due to increases in net interest income.
  • Net interest income increased $0.5 million to $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $13.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and increased from $13.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to a 4-basis point increase in net interest margin, due to: (1) lower interest-bearing deposit costs; (2) reductions in lower yielding cash and securities; and (3) an increase in the yield on the performing loan portfolio, along with higher average balance of loans, and an additional day in the quarter. The overall yield on the loan portfolio decreased during the second quarter due to the impact of new nonaccrual loans and the repurchase of delinquent government guaranteed loans.
  • The provision for credit losses was $4.33 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.75 million for the first quarter of 2026. Factors affecting the second quarter provision for credit losses include: (1) a net increase of $3.1 million in specific reserves on nonaccrual loans to $6.3 million at June 30, 2026; and (2) charge-offs of $1.42 million. A reduction in the duration of the loan portfolio more than offset the impact of new loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $25.9 million or 82% of total nonperforming loans and 1.87% of total loans.
  • Non-interest income decreased by $0.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $2.6 million from $3.1 million in the prior quarter and decreased $0.2 million from $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the second quarter of 2026 from the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to lower gains on the sale of loans.
  • Non-interest expense decreased $0.2 million to $10.5 million from $10.7 million for the previous quarter and decreased $0.2 million from $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by lower compensation costs, as reduced incentive accruals more than offset the annual merit raises included in the last payroll period of the first quarter. Additionally, a one-time $0.1 million reduction in data processing expense was more than offset by the increase in other expenses, primarily related to the impact of higher nonperforming assets.
  • The effective tax rate was 10.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 18.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 19.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2026 from the first quarter of 2026 was due to the reduction in the tax rate for the full year, based on lower income, recognized in the second quarter on a lower tax rate of 4.6% and a reduction in the tax rate of 3.4% from the previous quarter due to the increased benefit of securities maturities.
  • Loans receivable increased $24.7 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $1.383 billion compared to the prior quarter end. The increase in loans reflected new loan originations with some completed construction loans moving to CRE and multi-family due to completion of construction.
  • Nonperforming assets increased $14.2 million to $32.4 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $18.2 million at March 31, 2026. The increase was largely due to: (1) the addition of a $4.2 million owner-occupied commercial real estate loan, secured by real estate and equipment, with a specific reserve established equal to the owner occupied real estate loan exposure; (2) a local loan relationship totaling $5.7 million secured by two campgrounds; (3) a multi-use multi-family/retail loan of $2.7 million that had performed for 10 years; and (4) a net increase in repurchased government fully guaranteed loans totaling $1.4 million. The non-guaranteed portion of the loans originated with partial government guarantees decreased $0.3 million to $1.2 million at June 30, 2026. There are specific reserves of approximately 25% on the non-guaranteed government loans.
  • Special mention loans decreased $6.0 million to $19.9 million at June 30, 2026, from March 31, 2026, largely due to the migration of a loan relationship to substandard.
  • Substandard loans increased $12.7 million to $35.2 million at June 30, 2026, from March 31, 2026, primarily due to the increase in nonperforming assets discussed above.
  • Total deposits decreased $11.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $1.554 billion, and increased $76.0 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the most recent quarter was largely due to seasonal decreases in public deposits of $15.8 million partially offset by seasonal increases of $8.5 million in commercial deposits.
  • The efficiency ratio was 65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • On July 23, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 21, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 7, 2026.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets decreased by $8.7 million during the quarter to $1.814 billion at June 30, 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $27.4 million due to loan growth and seasonal reductions in deposits.

The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio, which is defined as the fair market value of available-for-sale (“AFS”) and held-to-maturity (“HTM”) securities that are not pledged and cash on deposit with other financial institutions, was 14.3% of total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to 16.2% of total assets at March 31, 2026. On-balance sheet liquidity, collateralized new borrowing capacity, and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was $781 million, or 246% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at June 30, 2026, and $799 million, or 248% at March 31, 2026.

AFS securities decreased $2.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $128.4 million from $130.9 million at March 31, 2026. The decrease was largely related to principal repayments and maturities of $4.6 million and corporate debt security redemptions of $1.8 million, partially offset by purchases of new corporate debt securities of $3.6 million and a decrease in the unrealized loss on AFS securities of $0.3 million.

HTM securities decreased $1.6 million to $77.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $79.0 million at March 31, 2026, due to principal repayments.

Loans receivable increased $24.7 million, or 1.8%, during the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $1.383 billion compared to the prior quarter end as loan growth was realized in commercial real estate and C&I loans.

The office loan portfolio consisted of seventy loans totaling $36 million at June 30, 2026, compared to seventy loans totaling $31 million at March 31, 2026. Criticized loans in the office loan portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, totaled $0.3 million, compared to $0.2 million at March 31, 2026, and there have been no charge-offs in office loans in the trailing twelve months. The Company has one bank holding company loan for $5 million which constitutes the only non-depository financial institution exposure.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $2.9 million to $25.9 million at June 30, 2026, representing 82% of total nonperforming loans and 1.87% of total loans compared to 1.69% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses was $4.33 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.75 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and a provision for credit losses of $1.35 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) - Loans Percentage

(in thousands, except ratios)

  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025
Loans, end of period $1,382,975  $1,358,252  $1,340,325  $1,323,010 
ACL - Loans $25,899  $22,966  $22,401  $22,182 
ACL - Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period  1.87%  1.69%  1.67%  1.68%
                 

In addition to the ACL - Loans, the Company has established an ACL - Unfunded Commitments of $0.457 million at June 30, 2026, $0.482 million at March 31, 2026, and $0.627 million at June 30, 2025, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments
(in thousands)

  June 30, 2026 and
Three Months Ended		 June 30, 2025 and
Three Months Ended		 June 30, 2026 and
Six Months Ended		 June 30, 2025 and
Six Months Ended
ACL - Unfunded commitments, beginning of period $482  $435 $490  $334
Additions (reversals) to ACL - Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations  (25)  192  (33)  293
ACL - Unfunded commitments, end of period $457  $627 $457  $627
               

Nonperforming assets increased $14.2 million to $32.4 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $18.2 million at March 31, 2026. The increase was largely due to the addition of a $4.2 million owner-occupied commercial real estate loan secured by real estate and equipment, with a specific reserve established equal to the owner occupied real estate loan exposure, a local loan relationship totaling $5.7 million secured by two campgrounds, a multi-use multi-family/retail loan of $2.7 million that had performed for 10 years and a net increase in repurchased government guaranteed loans totaling $1.4 million. The non-guaranteed portion of the loans originated with partial government guarantees decreased $0.3 million at June 30, 2026. There are specific reserves of approximately 25% on the non-guaranteed government loans.

Special mention loans decreased $6.0 million to $19.9 million at June 30, 2026, from $25.9 million at March 31, 2026.

Substandard loans increased $12.7 million to $35.2 million at June 30, 2026, from $22.5 million at March 31, 2026, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loan balances.

  (in thousands)
  June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Special mention loan balances $19,863 $25,894 $24,473 $12,920 $23,201
Substandard loan balances  35,216  22,498  21,388  21,310  17,922
Criticized loans, end of period $55,079 $48,392 $45,861 $34,230 $41,123
                

Deposit Portfolio Composition
(in thousands)

  June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Consumer deposits $884,335 $887,998 $889,109 $855,226 $856,467
Commercial deposits  442,443  433,923  422,605  423,662  406,608
Public deposits  201,599  217,400  187,777  175,689  190,933
Wholesale deposits  26,040  26,301  24,608  25,977  24,408
Total deposits $1,554,417 $1,565,622 $1,524,099 $1,480,554 $1,478,416
                

At June 30, 2026, the deposit portfolio composition by percentages changed very modestly from the prior quarter at 56.9% consumer, 28.4% commercial, 13.0% public, and 1.7% wholesale deposits.

Deposit Composition By Type
(in thousands)

  June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $274,822 $271,396 $264,394 $262,535 $260,248
Interest-bearing demand deposits  384,101  392,684  367,958  360,475  366,481
Savings accounts  145,390  152,487  151,525  157,317  159,340
Money market accounts  408,305  404,991  392,900  354,290  357,518
Certificate accounts  341,799  344,064  347,322  345,937  334,829
Total deposits $1,554,417 $1,565,622 $1,524,099 $1,480,554 $1,478,416
                

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $312.5 million, or 20% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, and $322.6 million, or 20% of total deposits at March 31, 2026. Uninsured deposits alone at June 30, 2026, were $479.4 million, or 31% of total deposits and $499.6 million, or 32% of total deposits at March 31, 2026.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances remained at $0 at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025.

Review of Operations

Net interest income increased by $0.5 million to $13.5 million for the current quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $13.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and increased from $13.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 increased due to: (1) an increase in net interest margin of 4 basis points due to a reduction in interest-bearing deposit costs; (2) a 1.4% increase in average interest earning assets; and (3) $0.1 million of increased net interest income due to one additional business day during the quarter. Overall loan yields decreased 5 basis points during the quarter due to the increase in nonaccrual loans and the repurchase of delinquent government guaranteed loans, partially offset by an increase in performing portfolio loan yields. Lower deposit costs resulted in a net interest margin increase to 3.22% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of 22 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after excluding 27 basis points or $1.1 million of income recognized on loan payoffs.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025
  Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin
As reported $13,504  3.22% $13,010  3.18% $13,065  3.15% $13,214  3.20% $13,311  3.27%
Less scheduled accretion for PCD loans  (5) %  (4) %  (5) %  (17) %  (23) (0.01)%
Less paid loan accretion for PCD loans  (26) (0.01)%  10  %    %  (133) (0.03)%  (416) (0.10)%
Less scheduled accretion interest    %    %    %  (30) (0.01)%  (33) (0.01)%
Without loan purchase accretion $13,473  3.21% $13,016  3.18% $13,060  3.15% $13,034  3.16% $12,839  3.15%
                                    

The table below shows the impact of loans, securities, and certificates contractual fixed rate maturing and repricing.

Portfolio Contractual Fixed Rate Repricing by Future Quarters:
(in millions, except yields)

       

  Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027
Maturing or Repricing Loans:            
Contractual balance $93  $96  $53  $67  $43  $68 
Contractual interest rate  3.82%  3.92%  4.13%  4.60%  4.99%  5.33%
Maturing or Repricing Securities:            
Contractual balance $7  $3  $3  $  $4  $ 
Contractual interest rate  3.44%  3.35%  3.31%  %  5.93%  %
Maturing Certificate Accounts:            
Contractual balance $134  $98  $66  $27  $12  $ 
Contractual interest rate  3.77%  3.70%  3.64%  3.54%  3.57%  %
                         

Non-interest income decreased by $0.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $2.6 million from $3.1 million in the prior quarter and decreased $0.2 million from $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the second quarter of 2026 from the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to lower gains on the sale of loans.

Non-interest expense decreased $0.2 million to $10.5 million from $10.7 million for the previous quarter and decreased $0.2 million from $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by lower compensation costs, as reduced incentive accruals more than offset the annual merit raises included in the last payroll period of the first quarter. Additionally, a one-time $0.1 million reduction in data processing expense was more than offset by the increase in other expenses, primarily related to the impact of higher nonperforming assets.

The effective tax rate was 10.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 18.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 19.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2026 from the first quarter of 2026 was due to the reduction in the tax rate for the full year, based on lower income, recognized in the second quarter on a lower tax rate of 4.6% and a reduction in the tax rate of 3.4% from the previous quarter due to the increased benefit of securities maturities.

Certain items previously reported may be reclassified for consistency with the current presentation. These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in August 2026.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 21 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include: conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the impact of inflation on our business and our customers; geopolitical tensions, including current or anticipated impact of military conflicts; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; future pandemics; cybersecurity risks; adverse impacts on the regional banking industry and the business environment in which the Company and the Bank operate; interest rate risk; lending risk; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; the sufficiency of allowance for credit losses; competitive pressures from others in the financial services industry, including non-depository institutions; disintermediation risk (including the use of emerging financial technologies such as cryptocurrencies); our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; volatility of our stock price (including possible removal from the Russell 3000® Index and related indexes); accounting standards for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2026, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994

(CZWI-ER)

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
         
  June 30, 2026
(unaudited)		 March 31, 2026
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2025
(audited)		 June 30, 2025
(unaudited)
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $121,762  $149,202  $118,853  $67,454 
Securities available-for-sale (“AFS”)  128,435   130,876   134,103   134,773 
Securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”)  77,415   79,014   80,210   83,029 
Equity investments  6,287   5,978   5,840   5,741 
Other investments  12,485   12,498   12,506   12,379 
Loans receivable  1,382,975   1,358,252   1,340,325   1,345,620 
Allowance for credit losses  (25,899)  (22,966)  (22,401)  (21,347)
Loans receivable, net  1,357,076   1,335,286   1,317,924   1,324,273 
Loans held for sale  941   654   4,954   6,063 
Mortgage servicing rights, net  3,453   3,484   3,494   3,548 
Office properties and equipment, net  17,441   16,453   16,357   16,357 
Accrued interest receivable  6,180   5,827   6,126   6,123 
Intangible assets  169   282   395   621 
Goodwill  31,498   31,498   31,498   31,498 
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net  850   857   857   895 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)  27,342   27,128   26,908   26,494 
Other assets  22,975   23,937   21,730   15,916 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,814,309  $1,822,974  $1,781,755  $1,735,164 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Liabilities:        
Deposits $1,554,417  $1,565,622  $1,524,099  $1,478,416 
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances            
Other borrowings  51,885   51,844   51,804   61,722 
Other liabilities  16,659   14,634   17,913   11,564 
Total liabilities  1,622,961   1,632,100   1,593,816   1,551,702 
Stockholders’ Equity:        
Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 9,650,231, 9,628,612, 9,617,245, and 9,991,997 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  97   96   96   100 
Additional paid-in capital  110,454   110,277   110,315   114,537 
Retained earnings  92,820   92,739   89,995   83,709 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (12,023)  (12,238)  (12,467)  (14,884)
Total stockholders’ equity  191,348   190,874   187,939   183,462 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,814,309  $1,822,974  $1,781,755  $1,735,164 
                 

                

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026
(unaudited)		 March 31, 2026
(unaudited)		 June 30, 2025
(unaudited)		 June 30, 2026
(unaudited)		 June 30, 2025
(unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $19,322  $18,769  $20,105 $38,091  $38,707
Interest on cash and investments  2,712   2,747   2,397  5,459   4,898
Total interest and dividend income  22,034   21,516   22,502  43,550   43,605
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits  7,819   7,791   8,287  15,610   16,884
Interest on FHLB borrowed funds  1      1  1   12
Interest on other borrowed funds  710   715   903  1,425   1,804
Total interest expense  8,530   8,506   9,191  17,036   18,700
Net interest income before provision for credit losses  13,504   13,010   13,311  26,514   24,905
Provision for credit losses  4,325   750   1,350  5,075   1,100
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  9,179   12,260   11,961  21,439   23,805
Non-interest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  460   460   432  920   855
Interchange income  556   501   564  1,057   1,082
Loan servicing income  593   661   565  1,254   1,124
Gain on sale of loans  442   1,021   699  1,463   1,419
Loan fees and service charges  129   138   237  267   357
Net gains (losses) on equity securities  160   (59)  99  101   109
Other  267   377   240  644   483
Total non-interest income  2,607   3,099   2,836  5,706   5,429
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and related benefits  5,712   6,066   6,008  11,778   11,605
Occupancy  1,240   1,278   1,196  2,518   2,483
Data processing  1,302   1,417   1,753  2,719   3,472
Amortization of intangible assets  113   113   179  226   358
Mortgage servicing rights expense, net  173   161   148  334   288
Advertising, marketing and public relations  207   226   194  433   361
FDIC premium assessment  200   231   191  431   389
Professional services  514   605   432  1,119   940
(Gains) losses on repossessed assets, net  (12)       (12)  4
Other  1,100   630   649  1,730   1,313
Total non-interest expense  10,549   10,727   10,750  21,276   21,213
Income before provision for income taxes  1,237   4,632   4,047  5,869   8,021
Provision for income taxes  135   877   777  1,012   1,554
Net income attributable to common stockholders $1,102  $3,755  $3,270 $4,857  $6,467
Per share information:          
Basic earnings $0.11  $0.39  $0.33 $0.50  $0.65
Diluted earnings $0.11  $0.39  $0.33 $0.50  $0.65
Cash dividends paid $0.105  $0.105  $ $0.21  $0.36
Book value per share at end of period $19.83  $19.82  $18.36 $19.83  $18.36
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $16.55  $16.52  $15.15 $16.55  $15.15
                   

Loan Composition

(in thousands)

  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025
Total Loans:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:        
Commercial real estate $731,028  $697,785  $683,108  $693,382 
Agricultural real estate  71,382   69,706   69,136   69,237 
Multi-family real estate  253,244   241,221   245,688   238,953 
Construction and land development  56,090   83,213   75,767   70,477 
C&I/Agricultural operating:        
Commercial and industrial  117,215   114,379   105,907   109,202 
Agricultural operating  29,427   29,032   33,375   31,876 
Residential mortgage:        
Residential mortgage  117,083   117,586   122,025   125,818 
Purchased HELOC loans  1,405   1,551   1,739   2,368 
Consumer installment:        
Originated indirect paper  1,559   1,902   2,224   2,959 
Other consumer  7,267   4,633   3,997   4,275 
Gross loans $1,385,700  $1,361,008  $1,342,966  $1,348,547 
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process  (2,638)  (2,638)  (2,528)  (2,629)
Unamortized discount on acquired loans  (87)  (118)  (113)  (298)
Total loans receivable $1,382,975  $1,358,252  $1,340,325  $1,345,620 
                 

Nonperforming Assets
Loan balances at amortized cost

(in thousands, except ratios)

  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025
Nonperforming Assets:        
Nonaccrual loans        
Commercial real estate $18,676  $5,899  $4,652  $5,013 
Agricultural real estate  2,254   461   464   5,447 
Multi-family real estate  8,970   8,970   8,970    
Construction and land development            
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)  1,221   1,517   1,282   600 
Agricultural operating            
Residential mortgage  440   456   485   549 
Consumer installment            
Total nonaccrual loans $31,561  $17,303  $15,853  $11,609 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  18   39   1   521 
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) at amortized cost  31,579   17,342   15,854   12,130 
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net  850   857   857   895 
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $32,429  $18,199  $16,711  $13,025 
Loans, end of period $1,382,975  $1,358,252  $1,340,325  $1,345,620 
Total assets, end of period $1,814,309  $1,822,974  $1,781,755  $1,735,164 
Ratios:        
NPLs to total loans  2.28%  1.28%  1.18%  0.90%
NPAs to total assets  1.79%  1.00%  0.94%  0.75%
                 

Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026		 Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026		 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Average interest earning assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $98,575 $908 3.69% $105,651 $961 3.69% $44,377 $493 4.46%
Loans receivable  1,363,849  19,322 5.68%  1,328,448  18,769 5.73%  1,353,332  20,105 5.96%
Investment securities  209,228  1,650 3.16%  214,412  1,630 3.08%  223,318  1,735 3.12%
Other investments  12,491  154 4.95%  12,503  156 5.06%  12,400  169 5.47%
Total interest earning assets $1,684,143 $22,034 5.25% $1,661,014 $21,516 5.25% $1,633,427 $22,502 5.53%
Average interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Savings accounts $148,055 $276 0.75% $152,304 $309 0.82% $160,849 $335 0.84%
Demand deposits  389,098  1,862 1.92%  376,998  1,768 1.90%  372,723  1,986 2.14%
Money market accounts  401,145  2,534 2.53%  393,958  2,508 2.58%  361,420  2,510 2.79%
CD’s  342,800  3,147 3.68%  344,493  3,206 3.77%  342,959  3,456 4.04%
Total deposits $1,281,098 $7,819 2.45% $1,267,753 $7,791 2.49% $1,237,951 $8,287 2.69%
FHLB advances and other borrowings  51,920  711 5.49%  51,824  715 5.60%  61,781  904 5.87%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,333,018 $8,530 2.57% $1,319,577 $8,506 2.61% $1,299,732 $9,191 2.84%
Net interest income   $13,504     $13,010     $13,311  
Interest rate spread     2.68%     2.64%     2.69%
Net interest margin     3.22%     3.18%     3.27%
Average interest earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     1.26      1.26      1.26 
                      


  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Average interest earning assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $102,093 $1,870 3.69% $46,097 $1,017 4.45%
Loans receivable  1,346,246  38,091 5.71%  1,358,314  38,707 5.75%
Investment securities  211,806  3,279 3.12%  225,902  3,544 3.16%
Other investments  12,497  310 5.00%  12,448  337 5.46%
Total interest earning assets $1,672,642 $43,550 5.25% $1,642,761 $43,605 5.35%
Average interest-bearing liabilities:            
Savings accounts $150,168 $585 0.79% $163,908 $742 0.91%
Demand deposits  383,082  3,630 1.91%  377,512  4,018 2.15%
Money market accounts  397,571  5,042 2.56%  363,463  5,046 2.80%
CD’s  343,642  6,353 3.73%  343,353  7,078 4.16%
Total deposits $1,274,463 $15,610 2.47% $1,248,236 $16,884 2.73%
FHLB advances and other borrowings  51,872  1,426 5.54%  63,200  1,816 5.79%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,326,335 $17,036 2.59% $1,311,436 $18,700 2.88%
Net interest income   $26,514     $24,905  
Interest rate spread     2.66%     2.47%
Net interest margin     3.20%     3.06%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     1.26      1.25 
               

Wholesale Deposits
(in thousands)

  Quarter Ended
  June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Brokered money market accounts  5,229  5,495  5,168  5,131  5,092
Third party originated reciprocal deposits  20,811  20,806  19,440  20,846  19,316
Total wholesale deposits $26,040 $26,301 $24,608 $25,977 $24,408
                

Key Financial Metric Ratios:

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Ratios based on net income:          
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.25% 0.85% 0.75% 0.55% 0.74%
Return on average equity (annualized) 2.32% 8.04% 7.23% 5.15% 7.25%
Return on average tangible common equity1 (annualized) 3.03% 9.90% 9.18% 6.43% 9.23%
Efficiency ratio 65% 66% 66% 66% 69%
Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.22% 3.18% 3.27% 3.20% 3.06%
Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.21% 3.18% 3.15% 3.19% 2.99%
                

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
    
GAAP earnings after income taxes $1,102  $3,755  $3,270  $4,857  $6,467 
Average assets $1,803,346  $1,786,218  $1,745,897  $1,790,755  $1,750,912 
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.25%  0.85%  0.75%  0.55%  0.74%
                     

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity

(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
GAAP earnings after income taxes $1,102  $3,755  $3,270  $4,857  $6,467 
Average equity $190,897  $189,383  $181,370  $190,035  $179,901 
Return on average equity (annualized)  2.32%  8.04%  7.23%  5.15%  7.25%
                     

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Total stockholders’ equity $191,348  $190,874  $183,462  $191,348  $183,462 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (169)  (282)  (621)  (169)  (621)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $159,681  $159,094  $151,343  $159,681  $151,343 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $159,174  $157,546  $149,161  $158,255  $147,603 
GAAP earnings after income taxes  1,102   3,755   3,270   4,857   6,467 
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax  101   92   145   187   289 
Tangible net income $1,203  $3,847  $3,415  $5,044  $6,756 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  3.03%  9.90%  9.18%  6.43%  9.23%
                     

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio

(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $10,549  $10,727  $10,750  $21,276  $21,213 
Less amortization of intangibles  (113)  (113)  (179)  (226)  (358)
Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP) $10,436  $10,614  $10,571  $21,050  $20,855 
           
Non-interest income $2,607  $3,099  $2,836  $5,706  $5,429 
Add back net losses on debt and equity securities     (59)         
Subtract net gains on debt and equity securities  160      99   101   109 
Net interest income  13,504   13,010   13,311   26,514   24,905 
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $15,951  $16,168  $16,048  $32,119  $30,225 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  65%  66%  66%  66%  69%
                     

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Pre-tax income $1,237 $4,632 $4,885 $4,535 $4,047
Add back provision for credit losses  4,325  750  200  650  1,350
Subtract provision reversal for credit losses          
Pre-provision net revenue $5,562 $5,382 $5,085 $5,185 $5,397
                

Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Total stockholders’ equity $191,348  $190,874  $187,939  $186,815  $183,462 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (169)  (282)  (395)  (508)  (621)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $159,681  $159,094  $156,046  $154,809  $151,343 
Ending common shares outstanding  9,650,231   9,628,612   9,617,245   9,856,745   9,991,997 
Book value per share $19.83  $19.82  $19.54  $18.95  $18.36 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $16.55  $16.52  $16.23  $15.71  $15.15 
                     

Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity as a Percent of Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period  June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Total stockholders’ equity $191,348  $190,874  $187,939  $186,815  $183,462 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (169)  (282)  (395)  (508)  (621)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $159,681  $159,094  $156,046  $154,809  $151,343 
Total assets  1,814,309  $1,822,974  $1,781,755  $1,726,987  $1,735,164 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (169)  (282)  (395)  (508)  (621)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $1,782,642  $1,791,194  $1,749,862  $1,694,981  $1,703,045 
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio  10.55%  10.47%  10.55%  10.82%  10.57%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.96%  8.88%  8.92%  9.13%  8.89%

1Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhance investors’ ability to understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial tables “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)”.


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