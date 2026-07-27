L3Harris Awards CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Contract for Next Generation Jammer Low Band Program

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU), a leading manufacturer of structural assemblies in both the commercial and military defense aerospace markets, announced today that it received a fully definitized contract from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) totaling $13.6 million to deliver airborne pod structures. The previously announced undefinitized contract action (UCA) had a not-to-exceed of $12.1 million. This contract supports L3Harris’ delivery of operational prototype pods to the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for fleet assessment and additional test assets for airworthiness and design verification. The NGJ-LB pods will fly on the EA-18G Growler and are integral to the Navy’s plan to replace the aging AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System. CPI recently delivered the first Test Article to L3Harris and has been providing Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DFMA) engineering support since the program commenced in late 2024.

The Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) is an advanced airborne electronic warfare system. L3Harris’ solution consolidates advanced processing with increased jamming capability and will be easier to maintain than the Navy’s current system through a modular, open-system architecture that enables seamless upgrades. The L3Harris system will operate with joint and allied forces to provide growth capacity for future technology integration to stay ahead of adversarial capabilities.

“Working with our newest customer, L3Harris, on this transformational program has been rewarding. Knowing that our NGJ Low Band pods will join our NGJ Mid Band pods flying on every EA 18G Growler—supporting a mission that is critical to joint and coalition armed forces—makes this milestone especially meaningful,” stated Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products.

Our OEM customers in the defense sector include (i) Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky Aircraft, for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK©, the MH-60 Seahawk, the CH-53E and the CH-53K King Stallion; (ii) RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon, for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers, the Advanced Tactical Pods, the MS-110 & TacSAR Reconnaissance Airborne Pods, Hypersonic Missile Wings, and B-52 Radar Modernization; (iii) L3Harris for the Next Generation Jammer Low-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers; (iv) Collins Aerospace, for RF Enclosures; (v) Northrop Grumman Corporation, for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, the Airborne Laser Mine Detection Pod, welded tubes, aerial refueling probes, and welded fluid tanks; and (vi) the DOD/USAF and the Defense Logistics Agency for the T-38 Pacer Classic and T-38 Talon. Our OEM customers in the civil aviation market include Embraer S.A. for the Phenom 300 and Phenom 100.

Our funded backlog of remaining performance obligations exceeds $95 million and the unfunded backlog of future orders for the expected duration of existing programs is $400 million. Our total backlog is $495 million.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements including statements regarding the Company’s backlog, future performance, and other future events or expectations. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including, among others, the important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on X @CPIAERO.

Contacts: Investor Relations Counsel CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Alliance Advisors IR Robert Mannix Jody Burfening Chief Financial Officer (212) 838-3777 (631) 586-5200 cpiaero@allianceadvisors.com rmannix@cpiaero.com www.cpiaero.com



