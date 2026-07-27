Viamedia.ai Marks 25th Anniversary With Technological Innovation and Expanded Reach 

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia.ai, a next-generation ad tech company focused on simplifying today’s fragmented media landscape, is celebrating 25 years of helping brands, agencies and media companies navigate the continual evolution of media. The company is marking the milestone at The Independent Show — the annual gathering of independent operators that has been central to Viamedia’s story since its earliest days, and remains at the heart of its business today.

Founded on September 18, 2001 in Lexington, Kentucky by Jeff Carter and Todd Donnelly, Viamedia began as a local cable advertising representation firm. It signed its first MVPD partnership in 2002, acquired Target Select Advertising from Tribune in 2003, and by 2012 had become the largest independent MVPD advertising sales firm in the United States.

Viamedia is uniquely positioned to guide its partners through a changing 21st century media landscape thanks to its advanced technology and institutional knowledge. Viamedia represents more than 100 MVPDs, CTV platforms, and FAST channels, and its Parrot ADS platform which helps advertisers easily run effective targeted campaigns from the local to national level.

That endurance is itself a differentiator. Of the 178 MVPDs Viamedia has represented over its history, more than half remain active partners today — a retention rate that stands out across two decades of unprecedented industry consolidation.

“The media landscape has changed dramatically in the quarter century that Viamedia has been a company, and we’ve guided our partners every step of the way,” said David Solomon, Chief Executive Officer. “While we’re proud of all that we’ve accomplished, we’re even more excited about the future of media and advertising. We continue to invest in the people and technology that will ensure Viamedia remains a trusted end-to-end solution for advertisers through the AI revolution and all of the other changes that are to come.”

That investment in technology is not new. Viamedia holds ten U.S. patents and has spent more than a decade building and commercializing advertising technology — from PlaceMedia, the automated programmatic TV platform it developed in 2013 and sold to Altice USA in 2017, to its patented QTT® system and its Geo-Graph™ geographic intelligence solution.

Viamedia’s growth has been anchored by uncommon stability. The company has had only three CEOs in its 25-year history and retains senior leaders who have been with the company for two decades or more.

Today, the company has exclusive video partnerships in nearly half of all U.S. television markets, along with more than 200 employees across 38 states across the country. Viamedia also continues to push historic new innovations, including bringing household-level ad addressability to local broadcast television earlier this year through its partnership with Hearst Television.

The company’s commitment to the future of advertising is best exemplified by the 2025 acquisition of LocalFactor — one of four acquisitions in Viamedia’s history and part of a disciplined approach to growth. That event marked a turning point in the company’s evolution, and the newly combined company has gone on to launch the Parrot ADS technology platform, significantly update its Geo-Graph™ solution, and grow its exclusive video footprint through a partnership with broadband communications provider Sparklight .

“Viamedia’s scope and scale have grown tremendously during the company’s life, but its core purpose remains the same: connecting advertisers and media companies to ensure ads reach engaged audiences,” said Becky Jones, Chief Marketing & People Officer. “As AI and new delivery channels disrupt the old delivery methods and strategies, we’re working closely with our partners to build solutions that continue to deliver the high performance and ROI they expect.”

About Viamedia.ai:

Viamedia.ai combines trusted local television expertise with AI-powered digital innovation to deliver unified omnichannel advertising solutions. The platform enables brands and agencies to plan, activate and measure campaigns across linear TV, connected TV and digital channels through a single, intelligent interface.

For more information, visit www.Viamedia.ai.

Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for Viamedia.ai

Rich Cherecwich

rich@broadsheetcomms.com