PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

 | Source: PSB Holdings, Inc. PSB Holdings, Inc.

WAUSAU, Wis., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported earnings for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026 of $0.81 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million, which was similar to $0.82 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, and lower than $0.89 per diluted common share on net income of $3.6 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.

PSB’s second quarter of 2026 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2026: (1) an increase in net interest margin due to primarily a higher balance of loans; (2) lower provisions for loan credit loss due in part to stabilizing asset quality; (3) lower non-interest income; (4) lower non-interest expenses due to a decrease in salary and employee benefits; and (5) higher merger related expenses.

PSB announced on May 19, 2026 that it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Bank First Corporation (“Bank First”), under which Bank First will acquire 100% of the common stock of PSB in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, each PSB shareholder will have the right to receive 0.3470 of a share of Bank First’s common stock in exchange for each share of PSB’s common stock. The aggregate consideration is valued at approximately $202.9 million, based on the closing price of Bank First common stock as of May 18, 2026, of $143.66 per share.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to generate strong profitability for our shareholders. Operational efficiencies improved during the second quarter as we navigate our pending merger with Bank First. Our decision to merge with Bank First and the terms negotiated was greeted positively by shareholders, with an acquisition price 83% higher than the trading price the day before the merger announcement. Meanwhile, we continue to reward our shareholders with the payment of dividends,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “We have filed all regulatory applications and are optimistic in attaining all regulatory and shareholder approvals in the third quarter with closing potentially extending into early fourth quarter.”

June 30, 2026, Highlights:

  • Net income excluding merger related expenses was $3.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share. Additionally, the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses was 62.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

  • Net interest income increased $259,000 to $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, due in part to higher loan balances with higher yields, repricing existing loans to higher rates and lower deposit and FHLB advance costs.

  • Noninterest income decreased $200,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.3 million the prior quarter, partially due to lower investment and insurance sales commissions. The prior quarter reflected the receipt of life insurance benefits, elevated gains on sales of SBA 7A loans and other nominal revenues offset by losses on security sales.

  • Noninterest expenses decreased $94,000 to $9.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $9.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting lower salary and benefit plan expenses related to lower incentive accruals for fiscal 2026 and staff reductions. Merger expenses were $671,000 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026 compared to $120,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

  • Net loans increased $17.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $1.13 billion compared to $1.12 billion at March 31, 2026. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.17% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets decreased to 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.09% the previous quarter.

  • Total deposits decreased $8.8 million to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.19 billion at March 31, 2026. Core deposits decreased $2.5 million and brokered deposits decreased $4.4 million.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 10.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 10.90% the prior quarter and 13.11% in the year ago quarter. Tangible book value per common share was up 12.6% over the past year to $31.27 at June 30, 2026, compared to $27.77 at June 30, 2025 and $30.55 at March 31, 2026.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $7.23 million during the second quarter to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $1.83 million to $57.7 million at June 30, 2026, from $59.5 million at March 31, 2026, as funds were used for loan originations. Investment securities available for sale decreased $6.1 million to $165.0 million at June 30, 2026, from $171.1 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $22.6 million to $1.17 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $11.4 million to $590.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $14.3 million to $157.9 million over the same time period. Residential real estate loans increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter to $331.6 million while agricultural loans decreased $2.0 million to $7.2 million at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier and municipal loans decreased $223,000 over the same period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.3% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 28.4% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.8% and consumer loans at 0.5%.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2026 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Non-performing assets decreased to 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2026, down from 1.09% at March 31, 2026. Approximately 73% of all non-performing assets consisted of five lending relationships.

Total deposits decreased $8.8 million from the prior quarter to $1.18 billion. The largest decrease in deposits was in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, which decreased $8.1 million during the second quarter followed by a decline in time deposits of $5.5 million and brokered deposits of $4.4 million. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $8.7 million and money market deposits increased $0.5 million.

FHLB advances increased by $14.5 million to $151.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $137.0 million at March 31, 2026. The increase in FHLB advances offset a decline in deposits and liquid investments and helped fund new loan originations.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets was 8.87% at June 30, 2026, compared to 8.72% at March 31, 2026, and 7.95% at June 30, 2025, respectively.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $3.50 to $31.27 at June 30, 2026, compared to $27.77 one year earlier, an increase of 12.6% after dividends totaling $0.70 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $30.55, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio decreased slightly to $13.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $13.3 million one quarter earlier and $15.8 million at June 30, 2025.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $12.1 million (on a net margin of 3.44%) for the second quarter of 2026, from $11.9 million (on a net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2026, and increased from $10.7 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2025. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan yields and loan balances during the quarter and a decrease in funding costs during the second quarter. Overall loan yields increased 1 basis point to 6.13% during the second quarter of 2026 from 6.12% the prior period and the cost of funds decreased 6 basis points to 2.86% compared to 2.92% during the first quarter of 2026. Relative to one year earlier, loan yields were up 22 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 20 basis points.

Overall earning-asset yields declined due to lower yields on investment securities. Taxable security yields were 3.22% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields decreased to 3.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 3.38% the prior quarter.

The decrease in funding costs was due to lower deposit costs and lower costs related to FHLB advances. Deposits costs decreased 3 basis points to 2.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from 2.03% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs declined 18 basis points to 4.06% for the second quarter from 4.24% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income decreased $200,000 during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.1 million from $2.3 million in the first quarter. The first quarter was elevated due to the recognition of a delayed sale of SBA 7A loans related to the government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025. The second quarter reflects more normalized revenue levels, though investment and insurance sales commissions were slightly lower than the preceding two quarters.

Noninterest expenses decreased $0.1 million to $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $9.8 million for the first quarter, and increased $1.5 million from $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. The second quarter noninterest expense levels were lower than the prior quarter despite an increase in merger related expense of $0.6 million. Salary and benefits expenses decreased $341,000 due to lower incentive accruals and staff reductions. The first quarter of 2026 expenses were also elevated due to a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums.

Income taxes increased $339,000 during the second quarter to $834,000 from $495,000 one quarter earlier. The lower first quarter of 2026 taxes reflected tax exempt life insurance benefits and benefits from the sale of available for sale securities that had a stranded deferred tax asset that resulted from the change in the Wisconsin tax law in 2023. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 19.7% compared to 12.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 16.6% for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
June 30, and March 31, 2026, September 30, and June 30, 2025, unaudited, December 31, 2025 derived from audited financial statements
      
 Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$17,321 $28,053 $19,697 $14,221 $23,022 
Interest-bearing deposits 3,283  1,703  2,262  3,630  2,890 
Federal funds sold 37,073  29,755  7,916  19,641  31,624 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 57,677  59,511  29,875  37,492  57,536 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 165,006  171,107  184,265  190,709  184,320 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $71,765, $72,485, $76,671, $76,104 and    
  $75,016 respectively) 76,718  78,826  81,511  82,195  83,123 
Equity securities 2,913  2,904  2,892  2,885  2,885 
Loans held for sale -  652  180  145  349 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $13,447, $13,131, $12,605,    
 $12,686 and $12,553 respectively) 1,134,370  1,116,089  1,096,035  1,115,137  1,109,296 
Accrued interest receivable 4,885  5,094  5,035  5,023  5,006 
Foreclosed assets 138  -  -  -  - 
Premises and equipment, net 12,887  13,160  12,972  13,355  13,397 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,974  1,978  1,689  1,685  1,684 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,374  7,995  8,090  8,641  9,297 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,139  24,453  25,425  25,242  25,067 
Core deposit intangible 247  266  287  309  330 
Goodwill 3,565  3,565  3,495  3,495  3,495 
Other assets 9,725  9,784  9,721  10,420  10,832 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,502,618 $1,495,384 $1,461,472 $1,496,733 $1,506,617 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$290,604 $281,947 $278,302 $278,615 $277,239 
Interest-bearing deposits 887,579  905,082  898,729  910,571  900,303 
      
   Total deposits 1,178,183  1,187,029  1,177,031  1,189,186  1,177,542 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 151,450  136,950  112,950  140,950  165,950 
Other borrowings 2,447  4,119  5,397  6,062  6,250 
Senior subordinated notes 4,791  4,789  4,788  4,786  4,784 
Junior subordinated debentures 13,177  13,151  13,126  13,100  13,075 
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 492  492  542  622  622 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,323  14,986  15,967  13,651  15,118 
      
   Total liabilities 1,365,863  1,361,516  1,329,801  1,368,357  1,383,341 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
   Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares     
   Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
   Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
   Outstanding - 4,021,558, 4,020,508, 4,023,874, 4,040,538 and     
     4,041,573 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,801  8,732  8,727  8,707  8,659 
Retained earnings 155,700  153,146  150,556  148,029  144,548 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (13,016) (13,264) (13,000) (14,166) (15,764)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,469,240, 1,470,290, 1,466,924, 1,450,260 and     
  1,449,225 shares, respectively (23,760) (23,776) (23,642) (23,224) (23,197)
      
   Total stockholders' equity 136,755  133,868  131,671  128,376  123,276 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,502,618 $1,495,384 $1,461,472 $1,496,733 $1,506,617 
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.        
Consolidated Statements of Income        
                        Quarter Ended  Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30, June
except per share data - unaudited) 2026  2026  2025  2025 2025   2026  2025 
            
Interest and dividend income:        
   Loans, including fees$17,370 $17,066 $16,744 $16,745$16,510  $34,436 $32,292 
   Securities:        
      Taxable 1,428  1,586  1,659  1,645 1,566   3,014  3,207 
      Tax-exempt 467  484  495  500 506   951  1,023 
   Other interest and dividends 508  316  582  717 332   824  677 
            
         Total interest and dividend income 19,773  19,452  19,480  19,607 18,914   39,225  37,199 
            
Interest expense:        
   Deposits 5,836  5,898  5,976  6,207 5,934   11,734  11,818 
   FHLB advances 1,478  1,344  1,428  1,707 1,899   2,822  3,691 
   Other borrowings 13  25  40  45 48   38  95 
   Senior subordinated notes 58  59  59  59 58   117  117 
   Junior subordinated debentures 245  242  248  247 250   487  498 
            
         Total interest expense 7,630  7,568  7,751  8,265 8,189   15,198  16,219 
            
Net interest income 12,143  11,884  11,729  11,342 10,725   24,027  20,980 
Provision for credit losses 325  475  275  138 110   800  227 
            
Net interest income after provision for credit losses    11,818  11,409  11,454  11,204 10,615   23,227  20,753 
            
Noninterest income:        
   Service fees 424  393  401  363 366   817  724 
   Mortgage banking income 427  405  413  363 411   832  661 
   Investment and insurance sales commissions 382  437  520  345 335   819  661 
   Net loss on sale of securities -  (502) -  - -   (502) (1)
   Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance    178  175  182  176 170   353  333 
   Life insurance death benefit 4  489  -  - -   493  - 
   Other noninterest income 705  923  565  678 814   1,628  1,584 
            
         Total noninterest income 2,120  2,320  2,081  1,925 2,096   4,440  3,962 
            
Noninterest expense:        
   Salaries and employee benefits 5,607  5,948  5,159  5,446 4,828   11,555  10,130 
   Occupancy and facilities 697  800  712  712 719   1,497  1,505 
   Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (1) (36) (23) 1 (58)  (37) (58)
   Data processing and other office operations 1,129  1,119  1,188  1,122 1,189   2,248  2,390 
   Advertising and promotion 227  189  177  138 189   416  318 
   Core deposit intangible amortization 19  21  21  22 23   40  46 
   Merger legal and professional 671  120  26  - -   791  - 
   Other noninterest expenses 1,355  1,637  1,376  1,365 1,303   2,992  2,831 
            
        Total noninterest expense 9,704  9,798  8,636  8,806 8,193   19,502  17,162 
            
Income before provision for income taxes 4,234  3,931  4,899  4,323 4,518   8,165  7,553 
Provision for income taxes 834  495  883  720 752   1,329  1,225 
            
Net income$3,400 $3,436 $4,016 $3,603$3,766  $6,836 $6,328 
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122 $122 $122$122  $244 $244 
            
Net income available to common shareholders$3,278 $3,314 $3,894 $3,481$3,644  $6,592 $6,084 
Basic earnings per common share$0.82 $0.82 $0.97 $0.86$0.90  $1.64 $1.49 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.81 $0.82 $0.97 $0.86$0.89  $1.63 $1.49 
            



PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Quarterly Financial Summary      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
    Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends:   2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
         
 Interest income  $19,773 $19,452 $19,480 $19,607 $18,914 
 Interest expense  $7,630 $7,568 $7,751 $8,265 $8,189 
 Net interest income  $12,143 $11,884 $11,729 $11,342 $10,725 
 Provision for credit losses $325 $475 $275 $138 $110 
 Other noninterest income $2,120 $2,320 $2,081 $1,925 $2,096 
 Other noninterest expense $9,704 $9,798 $8,636 $8,806 $8,193 
 Net income available to common shareholders$3,278 $3,314 $3,894 $3,481 $3,644 
         
 Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.82 $0.82 $0.97 $0.86 $0.90 
 Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.81 $0.82 $0.97 $0.86 $0.89 
 Dividends declared per common share (3)$0.18 $0.18 $0.34 $- $0.34 
 Tangible net book value per common share (4)$31.27 $30.55 $29.99 $29.05 $27.77 
         
 Average common shares outstanding 4,020,787  4,021,327  4,028,368  4,041,393  4,070,721 
         
         
Balance sheet - average balances:      
 Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss  $1,124,806 $1,118,837 $1,107,114 $1,111,055 $1,111,004 
 Assets  $1,491,283 $1,478,103 $1,501,135 $1,510,272 $1,480,851 
 Deposits  $1,172,036 $1,175,510 $1,199,363 $1,191,002 $1,142,279 
 Stockholders' equity  $135,416 $134,946 $131,606 $125,342 $123,077 
         
         
Performance ratios:       
 Return on average assets (1)  0.91% 0.94% 1.06% 0.95% 1.02%
 Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)   10.25% 10.52% 12.42% 11.69% 12.61%
 Return on average tangible common     
   stockholders' equity (1)(4)  10.62% 10.90% 12.86% 12.14% 13.11%
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 0.00% 0.00%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans  1.40% 1.44% 1.56% 1.51% 1.39%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.08% 1.09% 1.18% 1.13% 1.04%
 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.17% 1.16% 1.14% 1.12% 1.12%
 Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
   plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 11.80% 12.13% 13.10% 13.17% 12.64%
 Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  3.44% 3.45% 3.28% 3.16% 3.09%
 Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  2.72% 2.69% 2.53% 2.42% 2.34%
 Service fee revenue as a percent of      
   average demand deposits (1)  0.63% 0.58% 0.55% 0.52% 0.54%
 Noninterest income as a percent      
   of gross revenue   9.68% 10.66% 9.65% 8.94% 9.98%
 Efficiency ratio (2)   67.35% 68.24% 61.82% 65.47% 63.00%
 Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.61% 2.69% 2.28% 2.31% 2.22%
 Average stockholders' equity less accumulated     
   other comprehensive income (loss) to     
   average assets   9.87% 9.93% 9.59% 9.20% 9.31%
 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.87% 8.72% 8.77% 8.34% 7.95%
         
Stock price information:       
         
 High  $50.50 $28.50 $26.30 $26.00 $25.70 
 Low  $27.20 $26.10 $24.34 $23.30 $23.65 
 Last trade value at quarter-end $50.50 $27.74 $26.10 $25.50 $23.89 
         
(1) Annualized       
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. 
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.   



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
         
    Quarter Ended
    Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
         
Net income$3,400 $3,436 $4,016 $3,603 $3,766 
         
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
         
 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available    
  for sale 118  (711) 1,065  1,550  972 
         
 Reclassification adjustment for security     
  loss included in net income -  396  -  -  - 
         
 Accretion of unrealized loss included in net     
  income on securities available for sale     
  deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin     
  Act 19 (32) (83) -  (26) (35)
         
 Amortization of unrealized loss included in net    
  income on securities available for sale     
  transferred to securities held to maturity 93  91  90  90  91 
         
 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 67  43  18  (2) (87)
         
 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
  swap settlements included in earnings 1  -  (7) (15) (13)
         
         
Other comprehensive income (loss) 247  (264) 1,166  1,597  928 
         
Comprehensive income$3,647 $3,172 $5,182 $5,200 $4,694 
         



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$15,242 $15,438 $16,436 $16,560 $15,333 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 589  6  7  10  13 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 277  863  865  415  295 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 16,108  16,307  17,308  16,985  15,641 
Other real estate owned 138  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming assets$16,246 $16,307 $17,308 $16,985 $15,641 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.40% 1.44% 1.56% 1.51% 1.39%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.08% 1.09% 1.18% 1.13% 1.04%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 83.48% 80.52% 72.83% 74.69% 80.26%
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $1,000,000 net book value before specific reserves  
At June 30, 2026   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental PropertiesNonaccrual 2,639  - 
Real estate - Recreational FacilityNonaccrual 3,608  108 
Real estate - Equipment DealershipNonaccrual 2,295  1,351 
Real estate - Wood ProductsNonaccrual 1,674  376 
Real estate - Commercial BuildingNonaccrual 1,641  68 
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $11,857 $1,903 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $16,246 $2,296 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  73% 83%
    



PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Loan Composition by Collateral Type       
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2026		Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		  
        
Commercial:       
Commercial and industrial$157,903 $143,572 $139,479 $137,199 $135,313   
Agriculture 7,215  9,188  11,463  12,443  13,219   
Municipal 8,258  8,481  11,317  8,361  12,805   
        
Total Commercial 173,376  161,241  162,259  158,003  161,337   
        
Commercial Real Estate:       
Commercial real estate 590,027  578,655  551,899  569,382  566,526   
Construction and development 68,107  70,757  70,574  81,278  77,905   
        
Total Commercial Real Estate 658,134  649,412  622,473  650,660  644,431   
        
Residential real estate:       
Residential 253,189  251,356  259,573  263,791  266,203   
Construction and development 29,744  34,540  36,596  37,475  31,439   
HELOC 48,682  44,545  44,219  41,661  39,425   
        
Total Residential Real Estate 331,615  330,441  340,388  342,927  337,067   
        
Consumer installment 5,248  4,648  5,053  4,801  4,886   
        
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,168,373  1,145,742  1,130,173  1,156,391  1,147,721   
Loans in process of disbursement (21,149) (17,148) (22,178) (29,170) (26,496)  
        
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,147,224  1,128,594  1,107,995  1,127,221  1,121,225   
Net deferred loan costs 593  626  645  602  624   
Allowance for credit losses (13,447) (13,131) (12,605) (12,686) (12,553)  
        
Total loans receivable$1,134,370 $1,116,089 $1,096,035 $1,115,137 $1,109,296   
        



PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose          
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30,
 (dollars in thousands) 2026   2026   2025   2025   2025 
               
 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$127,98312.3% $134,23612.9% $145,71714.3% $141,89613.5% $145,52314.0%
Industrial and Warehousing 120,11611.6   119,42711.5   101,5819.9   100,7129.6   105,25610.2 
Retail 28,4682.7   27,9482.7   27,7562.7   27,8892.7   29,4072.8 
Hotels 24,8392.4   25,0802.4   25,9492.6   25,6772.4   25,2992.4 
Office 4,0340.4   4,0970.4   7,0280.7   7,1760.7   7,1310.7 
               
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.       



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Insured and Collateralized DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$226,13419.1%$221,92118.5%$225,02519.1%$227,44819.1%$225,92119.2%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 313,90926.7% 321,60427.1% 323,73927.5% 307,50525.8% 304,77925.9%
Money market deposits 141,44312.0% 146,65512.4% 142,94612.1% 158,45513.3% 148,55612.6%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 154,33013.1% 157,89813.3% 163,39813.9% 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0%
           
Total core deposits 835,81670.9% 848,07871.3% 855,10872.6% 856,85471.9% 844,62471.7%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 25,2502.1% 26,5002.2% 28,0002.4% 29,0002.5% 28,0002.4%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 49,7884.2% 54,1914.6% 62,4935.3% 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6%
           
Totals$911,60277.3%$929,51778.2%$946,34980.4%$954,09580.2%$939,28979.8%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Uninsured DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$64,4705.5%$60,0265.1%$53,2774.5%$51,1674.3%$51,3184.4%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,0731.5% 18,5331.6% 17,6831.5% 18,6441.6% 17,9831.5%
Money market deposits 134,22311.4% 128,41510.8% 110,5019.4% 117,1849.9% 122,60310.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Total core deposits 216,76618.4% 206,97417.5% 181,46115.4% 186,99515.8% 191,90416.3%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 49,8154.3% 50,5384.3% 49,2214.2% 48,0964.0% 46,3493.9%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Totals$266,58122.7%$257,51221.8%$230,68219.6%$235,09119.8%$238,25320.2%
           
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Total DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$290,60424.6%$281,94723.6%$278,30223.6%$278,61523.4%$277,23923.6%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 331,98228.2% 340,13728.7% 341,42229.0% 326,14927.4% 322,76227.4%
Money market deposits 275,66623.4% 275,07023.2% 253,44721.5% 275,63923.2% 271,15923.0%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 154,33013.1% 157,89813.3% 163,39813.9% 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0%
           
Total core deposits 1,052,58289.3% 1,055,05288.8% 1,036,56988.0% 1,043,84987.7% 1,036,52888.0%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 75,0656.4% 77,0386.5% 77,2216.6% 77,0966.5% 74,3496.3%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1% 7480.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 49,7884.2% 54,1914.6% 62,4935.3% 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6%
           
Totals$1,178,183100.0%$1,187,029100.0%$1,177,031100.0%$1,189,186100.0%$1,177,542100.0%
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates         
(dollars in thousands)           
              
              
   Quarter ended June 30, 2026 Quarter ended March 31, 2026 Quarter ended June 30, 2025
   Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
   BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:           
   Loans (1)(2)$1,138,074 $17,3926.13% $1,131,775 $17,0926.12% $1,123,460 $16,5585.91%
   Taxable securities 177,864  1,4283.22%  189,726  1,5863.39%  193,926  1,5663.24%
   Tax-exempt securities (2)   70,873  5913.34%  73,515  6133.38%  76,774  6413.35%
   FHLB stock 8,227  1708.29%  7,792  1829.47%  9,189  1667.25%
   Other  36,217  3383.74%  14,247  1343.81%  14,571  1664.57%
              
   Total (2)  1,431,255  19,9195.58%  1,417,055  19,6075.61%  1,417,920  19,0975.40%
              
Non-interest-earning assets:          
   Cash and due from banks   15,689     15,719     15,498   
   Premises and equipment,          
      net  13,084     12,957     13,527   
   Cash surrender value ins   24,026     25,237     24,960   
   Other assets 20,497     20,073     21,402   
   Allowance for credit           
      losses  (13,268)    (12,938)    (12,456)  
              
   Total $1,491,283  $1,478,103  $1,480,851 
              
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
   Savings and demand           
      deposits$338,948 $1,5081.78% $343,033 $1,5671.85% $315,978 $1,4501.84%
   Money market deposits 276,290  1,7832.59%  261,407  1,6172.51%  262,015  1,5722.41%
   Time deposits 286,959  2,5453.56%  297,006  2,7143.71%  294,750  2,9123.96%
   FHLB borrowings 145,927  1,4784.06%  128,666  1,3444.24%  173,080  1,8994.40%
   Other borrowings 3,820  131.37%  4,778  252.12%  8,843  482.18%
 Senior sub. notes 4,790  584.86%  4,789  595.00%  4,784  584.86%
   Junior sub. debentures 13,164  2457.47%  13,139  2427.47%  13,062  2507.68%
              
   Total  1,069,898  7,6302.86%  1,052,818  7,5682.92%  1,072,512  8,1893.06%
              
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
   Demand deposits 269,839     274,064     269,536   
   Other liabilities 16,130     16,275     15,726   
   Stockholders' equity 135,416     134,946     123,077   
              
   Total $1,491,283  $1,478,103  $1,480,851 
              
Net interest income $12,289   $12,039   $10,908 
Rate spread  2.72%   2.69%   2.34%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.44%   3.45%   3.09%
              
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 
              



PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates     
(dollars in thousands)       
   Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025
   Average Yield/ Average Yield/
   BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:       
   Loans (1)(2)$1,134,942 $34,4846.13% $1,113,731 $32,3885.86%
   Taxable securities 183,762  3,0143.31%  196,162  3,2073.30%
   Tax-exempt securities (2) 72,187  1,2043.36%  78,021  1,2953.35%
   FHLB stock 8,011  3528.86%  9,008  4079.11%
   Other  25,292  4723.76%  11,790  2704.62%
          
   Total (2)  1,424,194  39,5265.60%  1,408,712  37,5675.38%
          
Non-interest-earning assets:       
   Cash and due from banks 15,704     15,893   
   Premises and equipment,       
      net  13,021     13,627   
   Cash surrender value ins 24,628     24,878   
   Other assets 20,287     21,215   
   Allowance for credit       
      losses  (13,104)    (12,409)  
          
   Total $1,484,730  $1,471,916 
          
Liabilities & stockholders' equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
   Savings and demand       
      deposits $340,979 $3,0751.82% $327,878 $3,0171.86%
   Money market deposits 269,081  3,4002.55%  270,785  3,2572.43%
   Time deposits 291,955  5,2593.63%  281,857  5,5443.97%
   FHLB borrowings 137,344  2,8224.14%  169,046  3,6914.40%
   Other borrowings 4,297  381.78%  7,589  952.52%
 Senior sub. notes 4,789  1174.93%  4,783  1174.93%
   Junior sub. debentures 13,151  4877.47%  13,049  4987.70%
          
   Total  1,061,596  15,1982.89%  1,074,987  16,2193.04%
          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
   Demand deposits 271,937     260,522   
   Other liabilities 16,250     15,492   
   Stockholders' equity 134,947     120,915   
          
   Total $1,484,730  $1,471,916 
          
Net interest income $24,328   $21,348 
Rate spread   2.71%   2.34%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.44%   3.06%
          
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
          

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


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