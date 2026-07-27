PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported earnings for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026 of $0.81 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million, which was similar to $0.82 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, and lower than $0.89 per diluted common share on net income of $3.6 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.

PSB’s second quarter of 2026 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2026: (1) an increase in net interest margin due to primarily a higher balance of loans; (2) lower provisions for loan credit loss due in part to stabilizing asset quality; (3) lower non-interest income; (4) lower non-interest expenses due to a decrease in salary and employee benefits; and (5) higher merger related expenses.

PSB announced on May 19, 2026 that it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Bank First Corporation (“Bank First”), under which Bank First will acquire 100% of the common stock of PSB in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, each PSB shareholder will have the right to receive 0.3470 of a share of Bank First’s common stock in exchange for each share of PSB’s common stock. The aggregate consideration is valued at approximately $202.9 million, based on the closing price of Bank First common stock as of May 18, 2026, of $143.66 per share.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to generate strong profitability for our shareholders. Operational efficiencies improved during the second quarter as we navigate our pending merger with Bank First. Our decision to merge with Bank First and the terms negotiated was greeted positively by shareholders, with an acquisition price 83% higher than the trading price the day before the merger announcement. Meanwhile, we continue to reward our shareholders with the payment of dividends,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “We have filed all regulatory applications and are optimistic in attaining all regulatory and shareholder approvals in the third quarter with closing potentially extending into early fourth quarter.”

June 30, 2026, Highlights:

Net income excluding merger related expenses was $3.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share. Additionally, the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses was 62.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.





Net interest income increased $259,000 to $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, due in part to higher loan balances with higher yields, repricing existing loans to higher rates and lower deposit and FHLB advance costs.





Noninterest income decreased $200,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.3 million the prior quarter, partially due to lower investment and insurance sales commissions. The prior quarter reflected the receipt of life insurance benefits, elevated gains on sales of SBA 7A loans and other nominal revenues offset by losses on security sales.





Noninterest expenses decreased $94,000 to $9.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $9.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting lower salary and benefit plan expenses related to lower incentive accruals for fiscal 2026 and staff reductions. Merger expenses were $671,000 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026 compared to $120,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.





Net loans increased $17.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $1.13 billion compared to $1.12 billion at March 31, 2026. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.17% of gross loans.





Non-performing assets decreased to 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.09% the previous quarter.





Total deposits decreased $8.8 million to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.19 billion at March 31, 2026. Core deposits decreased $2.5 million and brokered deposits decreased $4.4 million.





Return on average tangible common equity was 10.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 10.90% the prior quarter and 13.11% in the year ago quarter. Tangible book value per common share was up 12.6% over the past year to $31.27 at June 30, 2026, compared to $27.77 at June 30, 2025 and $30.55 at March 31, 2026.





Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $7.23 million during the second quarter to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $1.83 million to $57.7 million at June 30, 2026, from $59.5 million at March 31, 2026, as funds were used for loan originations. Investment securities available for sale decreased $6.1 million to $165.0 million at June 30, 2026, from $171.1 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $22.6 million to $1.17 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $11.4 million to $590.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $14.3 million to $157.9 million over the same time period. Residential real estate loans increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter to $331.6 million while agricultural loans decreased $2.0 million to $7.2 million at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier and municipal loans decreased $223,000 over the same period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.3% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 28.4% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.8% and consumer loans at 0.5%.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2026 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Non-performing assets decreased to 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2026, down from 1.09% at March 31, 2026. Approximately 73% of all non-performing assets consisted of five lending relationships.

Total deposits decreased $8.8 million from the prior quarter to $1.18 billion. The largest decrease in deposits was in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, which decreased $8.1 million during the second quarter followed by a decline in time deposits of $5.5 million and brokered deposits of $4.4 million. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $8.7 million and money market deposits increased $0.5 million.

FHLB advances increased by $14.5 million to $151.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $137.0 million at March 31, 2026. The increase in FHLB advances offset a decline in deposits and liquid investments and helped fund new loan originations.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets was 8.87% at June 30, 2026, compared to 8.72% at March 31, 2026, and 7.95% at June 30, 2025, respectively.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $3.50 to $31.27 at June 30, 2026, compared to $27.77 one year earlier, an increase of 12.6% after dividends totaling $0.70 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $30.55, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio decreased slightly to $13.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $13.3 million one quarter earlier and $15.8 million at June 30, 2025.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $12.1 million (on a net margin of 3.44%) for the second quarter of 2026, from $11.9 million (on a net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2026, and increased from $10.7 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2025. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan yields and loan balances during the quarter and a decrease in funding costs during the second quarter. Overall loan yields increased 1 basis point to 6.13% during the second quarter of 2026 from 6.12% the prior period and the cost of funds decreased 6 basis points to 2.86% compared to 2.92% during the first quarter of 2026. Relative to one year earlier, loan yields were up 22 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 20 basis points.

Overall earning-asset yields declined due to lower yields on investment securities. Taxable security yields were 3.22% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields decreased to 3.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 3.38% the prior quarter.

The decrease in funding costs was due to lower deposit costs and lower costs related to FHLB advances. Deposits costs decreased 3 basis points to 2.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from 2.03% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs declined 18 basis points to 4.06% for the second quarter from 4.24% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income decreased $200,000 during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.1 million from $2.3 million in the first quarter. The first quarter was elevated due to the recognition of a delayed sale of SBA 7A loans related to the government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025. The second quarter reflects more normalized revenue levels, though investment and insurance sales commissions were slightly lower than the preceding two quarters.

Noninterest expenses decreased $0.1 million to $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $9.8 million for the first quarter, and increased $1.5 million from $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. The second quarter noninterest expense levels were lower than the prior quarter despite an increase in merger related expense of $0.6 million. Salary and benefits expenses decreased $341,000 due to lower incentive accruals and staff reductions. The first quarter of 2026 expenses were also elevated due to a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums.

Income taxes increased $339,000 during the second quarter to $834,000 from $495,000 one quarter earlier. The lower first quarter of 2026 taxes reflected tax exempt life insurance benefits and benefits from the sale of available for sale securities that had a stranded deferred tax asset that resulted from the change in the Wisconsin tax law in 2023. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 19.7% compared to 12.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 16.6% for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, and March 31, 2026, September 30, and June 30, 2025, unaudited, December 31, 2025 derived from audited financial statements Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,321 $ 28,053 $ 19,697 $ 14,221 $ 23,022 Interest-bearing deposits 3,283 1,703 2,262 3,630 2,890 Federal funds sold 37,073 29,755 7,916 19,641 31,624 Cash and cash equivalents 57,677 59,511 29,875 37,492 57,536 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 165,006 171,107 184,265 190,709 184,320 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $71,765, $72,485, $76,671, $76,104 and $75,016 respectively) 76,718 78,826 81,511 82,195 83,123 Equity securities 2,913 2,904 2,892 2,885 2,885 Loans held for sale - 652 180 145 349 Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $13,447, $13,131, $12,605, $12,686 and $12,553 respectively) 1,134,370 1,116,089 1,096,035 1,115,137 1,109,296 Accrued interest receivable 4,885 5,094 5,035 5,023 5,006 Foreclosed assets 138 - - - - Premises and equipment, net 12,887 13,160 12,972 13,355 13,397 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,974 1,978 1,689 1,685 1,684 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,374 7,995 8,090 8,641 9,297 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,139 24,453 25,425 25,242 25,067 Core deposit intangible 247 266 287 309 330 Goodwill 3,565 3,565 3,495 3,495 3,495 Other assets 9,725 9,784 9,721 10,420 10,832 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,502,618 $ 1,495,384 $ 1,461,472 $ 1,496,733 $ 1,506,617 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 290,604 $ 281,947 $ 278,302 $ 278,615 $ 277,239 Interest-bearing deposits 887,579 905,082 898,729 910,571 900,303 Total deposits 1,178,183 1,187,029 1,177,031 1,189,186 1,177,542 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 151,450 136,950 112,950 140,950 165,950 Other borrowings 2,447 4,119 5,397 6,062 6,250 Senior subordinated notes 4,791 4,789 4,788 4,786 4,784 Junior subordinated debentures 13,177 13,151 13,126 13,100 13,075 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 492 492 542 622 622 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,323 14,986 15,967 13,651 15,118 Total liabilities 1,365,863 1,361,516 1,329,801 1,368,357 1,383,341 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,021,558, 4,020,508, 4,023,874, 4,040,538 and 4,041,573 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,801 8,732 8,727 8,707 8,659 Retained earnings 155,700 153,146 150,556 148,029 144,548 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (13,016 ) (13,264 ) (13,000 ) (14,166 ) (15,764 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,469,240, 1,470,290, 1,466,924, 1,450,260 and 1,449,225 shares, respectively (23,760 ) (23,776 ) (23,642 ) (23,224 ) (23,197 ) Total stockholders' equity 136,755 133,868 131,671 128,376 123,276 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,502,618 $ 1,495,384 $ 1,461,472 $ 1,496,733 $ 1,506,617







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, June except per share data - unaudited) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 17,370 $ 17,066 $ 16,744 $ 16,745 $ 16,510 $ 34,436 $ 32,292 Securities: Taxable 1,428 1,586 1,659 1,645 1,566 3,014 3,207 Tax-exempt 467 484 495 500 506 951 1,023 Other interest and dividends 508 316 582 717 332 824 677 Total interest and dividend income 19,773 19,452 19,480 19,607 18,914 39,225 37,199 Interest expense: Deposits 5,836 5,898 5,976 6,207 5,934 11,734 11,818 FHLB advances 1,478 1,344 1,428 1,707 1,899 2,822 3,691 Other borrowings 13 25 40 45 48 38 95 Senior subordinated notes 58 59 59 59 58 117 117 Junior subordinated debentures 245 242 248 247 250 487 498 Total interest expense 7,630 7,568 7,751 8,265 8,189 15,198 16,219 Net interest income 12,143 11,884 11,729 11,342 10,725 24,027 20,980 Provision for credit losses 325 475 275 138 110 800 227 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,818 11,409 11,454 11,204 10,615 23,227 20,753 Noninterest income: Service fees 424 393 401 363 366 817 724 Mortgage banking income 427 405 413 363 411 832 661 Investment and insurance sales commissions 382 437 520 345 335 819 661 Net loss on sale of securities - (502 ) - - - (502 ) (1 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 178 175 182 176 170 353 333 Life insurance death benefit 4 489 - - - 493 - Other noninterest income 705 923 565 678 814 1,628 1,584 Total noninterest income 2,120 2,320 2,081 1,925 2,096 4,440 3,962 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,607 5,948 5,159 5,446 4,828 11,555 10,130 Occupancy and facilities 697 800 712 712 719 1,497 1,505 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (1 ) (36 ) (23 ) 1 (58 ) (37 ) (58 ) Data processing and other office operations 1,129 1,119 1,188 1,122 1,189 2,248 2,390 Advertising and promotion 227 189 177 138 189 416 318 Core deposit intangible amortization 19 21 21 22 23 40 46 Merger legal and professional 671 120 26 - - 791 - Other noninterest expenses 1,355 1,637 1,376 1,365 1,303 2,992 2,831 Total noninterest expense 9,704 9,798 8,636 8,806 8,193 19,502 17,162 Income before provision for income taxes 4,234 3,931 4,899 4,323 4,518 8,165 7,553 Provision for income taxes 834 495 883 720 752 1,329 1,225 Net income $ 3,400 $ 3,436 $ 4,016 $ 3,603 $ 3,766 $ 6,836 $ 6,328 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 244 $ 244 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,278 $ 3,314 $ 3,894 $ 3,481 $ 3,644 $ 6,592 $ 6,084 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 1.64 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 1.63 $ 1.49







PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest income $ 19,773 $ 19,452 $ 19,480 $ 19,607 $ 18,914 Interest expense $ 7,630 $ 7,568 $ 7,751 $ 8,265 $ 8,189 Net interest income $ 12,143 $ 11,884 $ 11,729 $ 11,342 $ 10,725 Provision for credit losses $ 325 $ 475 $ 275 $ 138 $ 110 Other noninterest income $ 2,120 $ 2,320 $ 2,081 $ 1,925 $ 2,096 Other noninterest expense $ 9,704 $ 9,798 $ 8,636 $ 8,806 $ 8,193 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,278 $ 3,314 $ 3,894 $ 3,481 $ 3,644 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 0.90 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.81 $ 0.82 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 0.89 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.34 $ - $ 0.34 Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 31.27 $ 30.55 $ 29.99 $ 29.05 $ 27.77 Average common shares outstanding 4,020,787 4,021,327 4,028,368 4,041,393 4,070,721 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,124,806 $ 1,118,837 $ 1,107,114 $ 1,111,055 $ 1,111,004 Assets $ 1,491,283 $ 1,478,103 $ 1,501,135 $ 1,510,272 $ 1,480,851 Deposits $ 1,172,036 $ 1,175,510 $ 1,199,363 $ 1,191,002 $ 1,142,279 Stockholders' equity $ 135,416 $ 134,946 $ 131,606 $ 125,342 $ 123,077 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.91 % 0.94 % 1.06 % 0.95 % 1.02 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 10.25 % 10.52 % 12.42 % 11.69 % 12.61 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 10.62 % 10.90 % 12.86 % 12.14 % 13.11 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.40 % 1.44 % 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.13 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.12 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 11.80 % 12.13 % 13.10 % 13.17 % 12.64 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.44 % 3.45 % 3.28 % 3.16 % 3.09 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.72 % 2.69 % 2.53 % 2.42 % 2.34 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.63 % 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.52 % 0.54 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 9.68 % 10.66 % 9.65 % 8.94 % 9.98 % Efficiency ratio (2) 67.35 % 68.24 % 61.82 % 65.47 % 63.00 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.61 % 2.69 % 2.28 % 2.31 % 2.22 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.87 % 9.93 % 9.59 % 9.20 % 9.31 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.87 % 8.72 % 8.77 % 8.34 % 7.95 % Stock price information: High $ 50.50 $ 28.50 $ 26.30 $ 26.00 $ 25.70 Low $ 27.20 $ 26.10 $ 24.34 $ 23.30 $ 23.65 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 50.50 $ 27.74 $ 26.10 $ 25.50 $ 23.89 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Net income $ 3,400 $ 3,436 $ 4,016 $ 3,603 $ 3,766 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 118 (711 ) 1,065 1,550 972 Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income - 396 - - - Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 (32 ) (83 ) - (26 ) (35 ) Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 93 91 90 90 91 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 67 43 18 (2 ) (87 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 1 - (7 ) (15 ) (13 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 247 (264 ) 1,166 1,597 928 Comprehensive income $ 3,647 $ 3,172 $ 5,182 $ 5,200 $ 4,694







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 15,242 $ 15,438 $ 16,436 $ 16,560 $ 15,333 Nonaccrual restructured loans 589 6 7 10 13 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 277 863 865 415 295 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 16,108 16,307 17,308 16,985 15,641 Other real estate owned 138 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 16,246 $ 16,307 $ 17,308 $ 16,985 $ 15,641 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.40 % 1.44 % 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.39 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.13 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 83.48 % 80.52 % 72.83 % 74.69 % 80.26 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $1,000,000 net book value before specific reserves At June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental Properties Nonaccrual 2,639 - Real estate - Recreational Facility Nonaccrual 3,608 108 Real estate - Equipment Dealership Nonaccrual 2,295 1,351 Real estate - Wood Products Nonaccrual 1,674 376 Real estate - Commercial Building Nonaccrual 1,641 68 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 11,857 $ 1,903 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 16,246 $ 2,296 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 73 % 83 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 157,903 $ 143,572 $ 139,479 $ 137,199 $ 135,313 Agriculture 7,215 9,188 11,463 12,443 13,219 Municipal 8,258 8,481 11,317 8,361 12,805 Total Commercial 173,376 161,241 162,259 158,003 161,337 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 590,027 578,655 551,899 569,382 566,526 Construction and development 68,107 70,757 70,574 81,278 77,905 Total Commercial Real Estate 658,134 649,412 622,473 650,660 644,431 Residential real estate: Residential 253,189 251,356 259,573 263,791 266,203 Construction and development 29,744 34,540 36,596 37,475 31,439 HELOC 48,682 44,545 44,219 41,661 39,425 Total Residential Real Estate 331,615 330,441 340,388 342,927 337,067 Consumer installment 5,248 4,648 5,053 4,801 4,886 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,168,373 1,145,742 1,130,173 1,156,391 1,147,721 Loans in process of disbursement (21,149 ) (17,148 ) (22,178 ) (29,170 ) (26,496 ) Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,147,224 1,128,594 1,107,995 1,127,221 1,121,225 Net deferred loan costs 593 626 645 602 624 Allowance for credit losses (13,447 ) (13,131 ) (12,605 ) (12,686 ) (12,553 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,134,370 $ 1,116,089 $ 1,096,035 $ 1,115,137 $ 1,109,296







PSB Holdings, Inc. Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 127,983 12.3 % $ 134,236 12.9 % $ 145,717 14.3 % $ 141,896 13.5 % $ 145,523 14.0 % Industrial and Warehousing 120,116 11.6 119,427 11.5 101,581 9.9 100,712 9.6 105,256 10.2 Retail 28,468 2.7 27,948 2.7 27,756 2.7 27,889 2.7 29,407 2.8 Hotels 24,839 2.4 25,080 2.4 25,949 2.6 25,677 2.4 25,299 2.4 Office 4,034 0.4 4,097 0.4 7,028 0.7 7,176 0.7 7,131 0.7 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Insured and Collateralized Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 226,134 19.1 % $ 221,921 18.5 % $ 225,025 19.1 % $ 227,448 19.1 % $ 225,921 19.2 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 313,909 26.7 % 321,604 27.1 % 323,739 27.5 % 307,505 25.8 % 304,779 25.9 % Money market deposits 141,443 12.0 % 146,655 12.4 % 142,946 12.1 % 158,455 13.3 % 148,556 12.6 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 154,330 13.1 % 157,898 13.3 % 163,398 13.9 % 163,446 13.7 % 165,368 14.0 % Total core deposits 835,816 70.9 % 848,078 71.3 % 855,108 72.6 % 856,854 71.9 % 844,624 71.7 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 25,250 2.1 % 26,500 2.2 % 28,000 2.4 % 29,000 2.5 % 28,000 2.4 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 49,788 4.2 % 54,191 4.6 % 62,493 5.3 % 67,493 5.7 % 65,917 5.6 % Totals $ 911,602 77.3 % $ 929,517 78.2 % $ 946,349 80.4 % $ 954,095 80.2 % $ 939,289 79.8 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Uninsured Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 64,470 5.5 % $ 60,026 5.1 % $ 53,277 4.5 % $ 51,167 4.3 % $ 51,318 4.4 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,073 1.5 % 18,533 1.6 % 17,683 1.5 % 18,644 1.6 % 17,983 1.5 % Money market deposits 134,223 11.4 % 128,415 10.8 % 110,501 9.4 % 117,184 9.9 % 122,603 10.4 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total core deposits 216,766 18.4 % 206,974 17.5 % 181,461 15.4 % 186,995 15.8 % 191,904 16.3 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 49,815 4.3 % 50,538 4.3 % 49,221 4.2 % 48,096 4.0 % 46,349 3.9 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Totals $ 266,581 22.7 % $ 257,512 21.8 % $ 230,682 19.6 % $ 235,091 19.8 % $ 238,253 20.2 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Total Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 290,604 24.6 % $ 281,947 23.6 % $ 278,302 23.6 % $ 278,615 23.4 % $ 277,239 23.6 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 331,982 28.2 % 340,137 28.7 % 341,422 29.0 % 326,149 27.4 % 322,762 27.4 % Money market deposits 275,666 23.4 % 275,070 23.2 % 253,447 21.5 % 275,639 23.2 % 271,159 23.0 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 154,330 13.1 % 157,898 13.3 % 163,398 13.9 % 163,446 13.7 % 165,368 14.0 % Total core deposits 1,052,582 89.3 % 1,055,052 88.8 % 1,036,569 88.0 % 1,043,849 87.7 % 1,036,528 88.0 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 75,065 6.4 % 77,038 6.5 % 77,221 6.6 % 77,096 6.5 % 74,349 6.3 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 49,788 4.2 % 54,191 4.6 % 62,493 5.3 % 67,493 5.7 % 65,917 5.6 % Totals $ 1,178,183 100.0 % $ 1,187,029 100.0 % $ 1,177,031 100.0 % $ 1,189,186 100.0 % $ 1,177,542 100.0 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, 2026 Quarter ended March 31, 2026 Quarter ended June 30, 2025 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,138,074 $ 17,392 6.13 % $ 1,131,775 $ 17,092 6.12 % $ 1,123,460 $ 16,558 5.91 % Taxable securities 177,864 1,428 3.22 % 189,726 1,586 3.39 % 193,926 1,566 3.24 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 70,873 591 3.34 % 73,515 613 3.38 % 76,774 641 3.35 % FHLB stock 8,227 170 8.29 % 7,792 182 9.47 % 9,189 166 7.25 % Other 36,217 338 3.74 % 14,247 134 3.81 % 14,571 166 4.57 % Total (2) 1,431,255 19,919 5.58 % 1,417,055 19,607 5.61 % 1,417,920 19,097 5.40 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 15,689 15,719 15,498 Premises and equipment, net 13,084 12,957 13,527 Cash surrender value ins 24,026 25,237 24,960 Other assets 20,497 20,073 21,402 Allowance for credit losses (13,268 ) (12,938 ) (12,456 ) Total $ 1,491,283 $ 1,478,103 $ 1,480,851 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 338,948 $ 1,508 1.78 % $ 343,033 $ 1,567 1.85 % $ 315,978 $ 1,450 1.84 % Money market deposits 276,290 1,783 2.59 % 261,407 1,617 2.51 % 262,015 1,572 2.41 % Time deposits 286,959 2,545 3.56 % 297,006 2,714 3.71 % 294,750 2,912 3.96 % FHLB borrowings 145,927 1,478 4.06 % 128,666 1,344 4.24 % 173,080 1,899 4.40 % Other borrowings 3,820 13 1.37 % 4,778 25 2.12 % 8,843 48 2.18 % Senior sub. notes 4,790 58 4.86 % 4,789 59 5.00 % 4,784 58 4.86 % Junior sub. debentures 13,164 245 7.47 % 13,139 242 7.47 % 13,062 250 7.68 % Total 1,069,898 7,630 2.86 % 1,052,818 7,568 2.92 % 1,072,512 8,189 3.06 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 269,839 274,064 269,536 Other liabilities 16,130 16,275 15,726 Stockholders' equity 135,416 134,946 123,077 Total $ 1,491,283 $ 1,478,103 $ 1,480,851 Net interest income $ 12,289 $ 12,039 $ 10,908 Rate spread 2.72 % 2.69 % 2.34 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.44 % 3.45 % 3.09 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,134,942 $ 34,484 6.13 % $ 1,113,731 $ 32,388 5.86 % Taxable securities 183,762 3,014 3.31 % 196,162 3,207 3.30 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 72,187 1,204 3.36 % 78,021 1,295 3.35 % FHLB stock 8,011 352 8.86 % 9,008 407 9.11 % Other 25,292 472 3.76 % 11,790 270 4.62 % Total (2) 1,424,194 39,526 5.60 % 1,408,712 37,567 5.38 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 15,704 15,893 Premises and equipment, net 13,021 13,627 Cash surrender value ins 24,628 24,878 Other assets 20,287 21,215 Allowance for credit losses (13,104 ) (12,409 ) Total $ 1,484,730 $ 1,471,916 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 340,979 $ 3,075 1.82 % $ 327,878 $ 3,017 1.86 % Money market deposits 269,081 3,400 2.55 % 270,785 3,257 2.43 % Time deposits 291,955 5,259 3.63 % 281,857 5,544 3.97 % FHLB borrowings 137,344 2,822 4.14 % 169,046 3,691 4.40 % Other borrowings 4,297 38 1.78 % 7,589 95 2.52 % Senior sub. notes 4,789 117 4.93 % 4,783 117 4.93 % Junior sub. debentures 13,151 487 7.47 % 13,049 498 7.70 % Total 1,061,596 15,198 2.89 % 1,074,987 16,219 3.04 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 271,937 260,522 Other liabilities 16,250 15,492 Stockholders' equity 134,947 120,915 Total $ 1,484,730 $ 1,471,916 Net interest income $ 24,328 $ 21,348 Rate spread 2.71 % 2.34 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.44 % 3.06 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com