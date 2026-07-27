Nuwellis Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for the Second Quarter 2026 Showing Double Digit Growth

Company expects preliminary revenue year-over-year growth of 14% for second quarter 2026 and 20% for the first half of 2026 as Aquadex Ultrafiltration platform drives continued commercial momentum

Nuwellis to report second quarter 2026 financial results on August 13

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced unaudited preliminary results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, with revenue year-over-year growth of 14% for the second quarter of 2026 and 20% for the first six months of 2026. Management expects to report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, before the open of the U.S. financial markets on August 13th and will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

"Our second quarter preliminary revenue results reflect continued commercial momentum and the outstanding execution of our entire Nuwellis team," said Mike McCormick, Nuwellis Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue growth of 20% during the first half of 2026 demonstrates the increasing adoption of Aquadex and the progress we are making in executing our long-term growth strategy. During our earnings call, we look forward to reviewing our financial performance, and discussing our commercial initiatives, product development programs, and strategic partnerships. Additionally, we will highlight opportunities we believe position us for continued growth through the remainder of 2026 and into next year."

The financial information in this release is unaudited and subject to adjustment and confirmation as the Company completes its quarterly review and finalizes its financial statements to be filed with the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and discussed in greater detail during its financial results conference call.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Date: August 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: 1-833-316-1983 or 1-785-838-9310

Conference ID: NUWEQ2

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at https://ir.nuwellis.com or access here. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investors page.

About Aquadex

The Aquadex SmartFlow System is indicated for the continuous ultrafiltration therapy for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kilograms or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com