Pattern Computer Appoints Former MI6 Chief Sir Richard B. Dearlove to Advisory Board

REDMOND, Wash., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, today announced the appointment of Sir Richard B. Dearlove, KCMG, OBE, to the Company’s Advisory Board, effective immediately. Sir Richard leverages over three decades of complex global risk management experience to advise prominent multinational firms, financial services, and venture capital groups. Following his distinguished 38-year career in international intelligence, he has built a robust portfolio of commercial leadership roles, guiding organizations through geopolitical, strategic, and financial complexities.

Sir Richard Dearlove retired as Chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) in 2004, concluding a distinguished 38-year career. During his tenure, he served in numerous international postings before returning to the U.K. in 1993 as Director of Personnel and Administration. He subsequently served as Director of Operations and Assistant Chief prior to his appointment as Head of MI6 in 1999. In recognition of his service, Sir Richard was appointed an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 1984 and a KCMG (Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George) in 2001. Following his intelligence and government service career, he held leadership roles in academia and industry, serving as Master of Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge from 2004 to 2015. He is an Honorary Fellow of Queens’ College, Cambridge, where he previously earned his Master of Arts degree in History. Additionally, Sir Richard has served in various trustee and advisory capacities, including positions with Kent School in Connecticut, the Cambridge Union Society, AIG, the Monitor Group, Ascot Underwriting, IrisGuard, New Venture Partners, and TimeSight Systems.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Sir Richard to Pattern’s Advisory Board," said Mark R. Anderson, Chair and CEO of Pattern. "He brings a unique perspective on macroeconomic stability and global threat landscapes. His unparalleled expertise in navigating complex global risks and his profound understanding of international geopolitics will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations, develop secure AI technologies, and support our clients in an increasingly complex global landscape."

In his role on Pattern’s Advisory Board, Sir Richard will provide strategic counsel to the executive team. He will help guide the Company's global expansion, enhance its AI safety and risk-assessment frameworks, and strengthen its strategic partnerships.

"I am delighted to join Pattern Computer at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory," said Sir Richard. "Pattern has built an outstanding reputation for innovation and excellence in the artificial intelligence sector. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to help drive the company's strategic vision forward."

Sir Richard currently holds several advisory positions and continues to lecture widely on security, geopolitics, and international relations.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer®, Inc. is a next-generation AI platform company which uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems, including LLMs. As the Company applies its PDE to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it has also made major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, equity trading, AI regulatory compliance, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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