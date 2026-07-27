CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston

JERSEY, Channel Islands — July 27, 2026 — CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marie Mognetti will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, taking place August 11–12, 2026.
Mr. Mognetti will join a "CoinShares Fireside Chat," moderated by Joseph Vafi, CFA, Managing Director, Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity - Global Capital Markets. The discussion will cover CoinShares’ business, recent developments, and outlook for the industry.
Event Details
|Event
|Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference
|Dates
|Tuesday, August 11th, 2026
|Time
|4:00pm - 4:25pm ET
|Location
|Boston, MA
|Panel
|"CoinShares Fireside Chat"
|Moderator
|Joseph Vafi, CFA, Managing Director, Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity - Global Capital Markets
|Speaker
|Jean-Marie Mognetti, President & CEO, CoinShares
Investors, analysts and members of the press attending the conference are invited to request a one-on-one meeting with the CoinShares team via their Canaccord Genuity representative or by contacting Investor Relations directly.
About CoinShares
CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, the UK and the US. Relevant entities in the CoinShares group are regulated and/or authorized (as applicable) in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares PLC is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR.
For more information on CoinShares, please visit:
https://coinshares.com
Contacts
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | corporateir@coinshares.com
Press Contact
CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com
M Group Strategic Communications
Peter Padovano
coinshares@mgroupsc.com