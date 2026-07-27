Consolidated Water Sets Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water treatment plants, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.



The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Consolidated Water management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Participant web phone: click here

Conference ID: 4016150

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact Encore at 1-949-432-7450.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 18, 2026, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com .

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-669-9658

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 4016150

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States.



The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit cwco.com .



Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact

Investor & Media Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

Encore Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7450

Email Contact

