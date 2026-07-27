Playboy to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on August 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (“Playboy” or the “Company”), a global pleasure and leisure company, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after Nasdaq closes on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, August 10, 2026, to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with taking questions from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13761740

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1769724&tp_key=2ae57247c3

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Thursday, September 10, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921, using replay pin number 13761740. A webcast replay will be available using the webcast link above.

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy (Nasdaq: PLBY) is a global pleasure and leisure company, built on one of the most globally recognized brands. By leveraging its iconic intellectual property, Playboy pursues an asset-light model across licensing, digital content, consumer products and experiential offerings, helping consumers worldwide to live more fulfilling lives. To learn more, please visit https://investors.playboy.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

+1 (949) 259-4987

PLBY@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us