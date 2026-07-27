Flourish Health Raises $46M to Scale Intensive Mental Health Care for Youth in Crisis

RICHMOND, Va., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish Health, the mental health provider for young people with serious, complex needs that traditional care models cannot effectively support, announced $26 million in Series A funding led by B Capital, F-Prime and Cherryrock Capital. Combined with $20 million in previously undisclosed funding, the investment brings Flourish Health’s total raised since inception to $46 million. The new capital will support the company’s national expansion, in partnership with the largest health plans in the country.

Flourish Health helps children and young adults overcome serious mental health challenges through a unique, in-home care model that’s delivered by psychiatrist-led teams. Studies with multiple major health plans have shown that Flourish Health delivers a 70-96% decrease in hospitalizations, a 69-90% decrease in residential treatment, and a sustained 80-95% decrease in higher levels of care post discharge. These outcomes have led to expansions with nearly every major health plan in the country, including most major Medicaid plans, specialty foster care plans, and commercial insurers.

Flourish Health patients are supported by a dedicated Care Pod of four coordinated professionals: a child and adolescent psychiatrist, licensed therapist, patient guide and family guide. The company’s AI workflow platform enables these teams and the company to scale effectively by resolving most of the administrative burden so human clinicians can focus on human patients. This model allows Flourish Health to serve families that the current system has been unable to effectively support. It is proven to deliver gold-standard outcomes for the three clinical cases where it specializes. This includes kids with externalizing behaviors (including ODD, IED, DMDD, and conduct disorder); multiple suicide attempts or suicide-related hospitalizations; and complex needs and family situations that force other clinics to turn them away.

“I lost a young patient to suicide working in the pediatric ER. He was getting bullied at school and his mom felt lost trying to advocate for him. The next day, I cared for another teenager in crisis who was in foster care and extremely distressed about having to change homes again. I knew she needed more than another waitlist or referral, and there had to be a better way to help these kids and their families,” said Natalia Birgisson, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Flourish Health. “We built Flourish Health for the kids and families other providers are forced to turn away. With the right care team, the right technology and time to build trust, we’ve proven that kids in crisis can stabilize, recover and thrive at home, in school and in their communities. This funding allows us to bring that model to families nationwide.”

Flourish Health commits to seeing patients and beginning care within one week of referral and its teams and technology facilitate intensive, high-touch support when children and young adults need it most. Rather than relying on episodic appointments alone, Flourish helps patients and families stay engaged between clinical visits through therapy skills reinforcement, life coaching, social skills support, medication troubleshooting, parent coaching, school advocacy, primary care coordination and in-person support, as needed. Including Family Guides in this unique model is key to providing lasting improvement and patient outcomes. The skills parents and caregivers are desperate to learn, but previously did not have the resources to develop, will help support families decades after Flourish Health’s intervention.

Through its highly attentive approach and purpose-built technology that supports care teams and patients, Flourish Health achieves 92% month-over-month retention during 12-month programs that cost less than one month of inpatient treatment.

“Flourish Health is addressing one of the hardest problems in healthcare: how to deliver intensive, clinically rigorous mental health care to young people whose needs cannot be met by traditional outpatient models,” said Adam Seabrook, Partner at B Capital. “The company’s results show that the right combination of human care teams, technology and health plan partnership can improve outcomes while reducing reliance on hospitals and costly residential treatment settings.”

The investment will help advance Flourish Health’s proprietary technology that serves as the work hub for its Care Pods by bringing together patient touchpoints, EMR and prescribing capabilities, workflow automation and team collaboration. Flourish built its own platform to fill a gap in capabilities among traditional EMRs that were not designed for integrated, high-acuity, team-based care across psychiatrists, therapists, patient guides and family guides. The platform uses AI as a force multiplier to support engagement, workflow, clinical model adherence and care team coordination, while clinicians remain the decision-makers and all patient care is delivered by humans.

“Intensive mental health care is extremely challenging, but it’s easier and more effective when a team is closely aligned and working together,” said Brett Cook, Partner at F-Prime. “The clinical product Flourish Health has built makes team alignment possible at scale, helping psychiatrists, therapists and guides deliver coordinated, high-touch care without losing the human connection that patients and families need.”

As it grows and expands nationally, Flourish Health will continue investing in hiring and training clinicians and guides, supporting health plan partnerships, and building the technology needed to deliver intensive, compassionate care at scale.

“We back audacious founders solving urgent problems with real discipline and conviction, and Natalia and her team are doing exactly that,” said Stacy Brown-Philpot, Founder and Managing Partner at Cherryrock Capital. “Flourish Health is changing how high-acuity youth mental health care is delivered, with strong clinical outcomes and growing national demand. That combination of mission and execution is exactly why we’re proud to back them.”

About Flourish Health

Flourish Health is the mental health provider for young people with serious, complex needs that traditional care models cannot effectively support. Through a unique, in-home care model with psychiatrist-led teams and proprietary AI that allows clinicians to focus on more patients, Flourish Health improves the wellbeing of children and young adults with serious mental health needs while substantially reducing hospitalizations and residential treatment. Flourish Health works with major health plans to support families navigating complex needs including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, trauma-related conditions, suicide attempts and disruptive, impulse-control and conduct disorders. Learn more at www.flourish.health.

Media Contact:

Mike Reilly

Marketbridge for Flourish Health

mreilly@marketbridge.com