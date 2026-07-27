XTEND Completes the Integration of Atlas, Expanding Its XOS Ecosystem Across Europe

Following its strategic acquisition earlier this year, Atlas is now fully integrated into XTEND, expanding the company's XOS-powered robotics ecosystem with four new ISR platforms, more than 4,200 deployed systems, and establishing Latvia as its European manufacturing and engineering hub.

TAMPA, Florida and RIGA, Latvia, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) announced today that XTEND, a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, today announced it has completed the integration of Atlas into the XTEND organization.

The milestone follows XTEND's strategic acquisition of the Latvia-based robotics company earlier this year and completes the operational integration of its engineering, manufacturing, commercial, and product organizations into XTEND's global structure.

Beyond expanding XTEND's manufacturing footprint, the integration significantly strengthens the company's XOS ecosystem by adding four operational ISR platforms powered by XOS into XTEND's growing Marketplace ecosystem, thousands of deployed robotic systems, advanced tactical communications technologies, and new intelligent hardware components that will become part of XTEND's growing Marketplace strategy.





As XTEND's European manufacturing and engineering center, XTEND XFAB Latvia significantly expands the company's production capacity while reinforcing Latvia's role as an important hub for advanced robotics manufacturing and engineering. As global demand for intelligent robotic systems continues to accelerate, the facility strengthens XTEND's ability to support NATO members, EU defense organizations, and allied nations through trusted regional manufacturing, streamlined supply chains, scalable production, and local customer support closer to operational requirements. The combined organization now provides XTEND with direct commercial reach into approximately 40 European countries, significantly expanding the company's regional market presence and customer access.

With more than 4,200 robotic systems already deployed worldwide, Atlas brings one of Europe's largest installed operational ISR platforms into the XTEND ecosystem. The company's proven technologies support defense organizations, government agencies, and commercial operators across Europe and beyond through a highly flexible architecture where every component can operate independently or as part of a fully integrated network.





The integration also accelerates XTEND's strategy of replacing legacy commercial drone platforms with mission-ready, NDAA-compliant autonomous systems, positioning the company to capture the growing European transition away from commercial drones while creating a foundation for future expansion into North America.

"The completion of Atlas' integration is another milestone in XTEND's journey to build a global robotics company," said Aviv Shapira, Co-Founder and CEO of XTEND. "We're building the infrastructure that enables organizations to deploy, manufacture, support, and scale robotic capabilities around the world. Atlas' exceptional engineering talent, operational technologies, more than 4,200 deployed systems, and access to approximately 40 European markets significantly accelerate our vision of building the Operating System for Physical AI on a global scale."

"Our strategy is built around regional execution," Shapira continued. "The integration also creates a natural expansion into the European security market while providing a scalable foundation for continued growth across both Europe and North America."

XTEND now delivers a significantly broader operational portfolio spanning aerial intelligence, automated deployment, ground robotics, tactical communications, ISR payloads, integrated surveillance capabilities, and intelligent robotic components powered by XOS, all designed to operate through the company's growing open Marketplace architecture.





The integration also expands XTEND's communications capabilities through AtlasRADIO, a software-defined tactical communications platform supporting secure mesh networking and embedded integration across robotic systems. Designed for OEM deployment and network-centric architectures, the technology further broadens XTEND's communications portfolio and future platform capabilities. The technology also represents XTEND's first expansion into intelligent software-defined robotic components that will be offered through its growing Marketplace ecosystem.





Gal Gabison, General Manager of XTEND XFAB Latvia, added:

"Atlas has always been focused on delivering reliable technologies that solve real operational challenges. Becoming part of XTEND allows us to preserve that heritage while expanding engineering and manufacturing in Latvia, accelerating innovation, and serving customers around the world from a stronger regional foundation. Together, we are building something significantly larger than either company could have achieved independently."

The integration establishes Latvia as XTEND's European manufacturing and engineering hub while significantly expanding the company's XOS ecosystem, Marketplace capabilities, and long-term growth opportunities across both defense and security markets.

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As announced on February 17, 2026, JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) and XTEND entered into a definitive agreement to combine with XTEND in an all-stock transaction. The business combination is further supported by strategic investments from Eric Trump, Unusual Machines, American Ventures, LLC, Protego Ventures, and Aliya Capital. Following the closing of the business combination, the joint company is expected to be renamed XTEND AI Robotics and be listed on a U.S. national securities exchange under the ticker symbol “XTND.” The companies have continued to advance towards closing of the merger with the filing of the second amended S-4 on July 17, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the integration of Atlas into XTEND, expected expansion of XTEND’s manufacturing capacity, production capabilities, and European market presence, the expansion of the XOS ecosystem and Marketplace strategy, anticipated demand from NATO members, EU defense organizations, and allied nations, XTEND’s ability to capture the European transition away from legacy commercial drone platforms, potential future expansion into North America, and the expected timing, completion, and effects of the proposed business combination between JFB Construction Holdings and XTEND, including the anticipated listing of the combined company under the ticker symbol “XTND.” Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described, including risks relating to the successful integration of acquired businesses, the ability to realize anticipated synergies, changes in demand for robotic systems, and the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the business combination. Neither XTEND nor JFB undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the registration statement on Form S-4 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Xtend

XTEND is a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND’s integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across defense, law enforcement, and private security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND’s open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 10,000 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND’s solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. For more information, visit www.xtend.me.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) is a real estate development and construction company that has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states. For more information, visit the company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any issuance or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the transaction, NewCo and JFB filed a registration statement on Form S-4. Investors and security holders are urged to read the information statement/prospectus or registration statement and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by JFB will be available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

CORE IR Mike Mason 516-222-2560 investors@jfbconstruction.net

XTEND Media Contact:

Headline Media Sarah Small 929-255-1449 sarah@headline.media

XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America Shannon Devine 203-741-8811 XTND@mzgroup.us