Cato Healthcare Supply Appoints Ryan F. Zackon as President and Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cato Healthcare Supply, a leading healthcare supply chain and procurement solutions company serving healthcare systems globally, today announced the appointment of Ryan F. Zackon as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zackon has also been elected to Cato’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Zackon is an internationally recognized executive leader with extensive experience in supply chain management, consumer health, medical devices, manufacturing, distribution, and operational transformation. Throughout his career, Zackon has led growth initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds, strategic transformations, and value-creation programs for founder-led, private equity-backed, public, and family-owned businesses.

Most recently, Mr. Zackon served as Chief Executive Officer of Nano Hearing Technologies, where he successfully led a significant business transformation and guided the healthcare technology company from substantial operating losses to positive EBITDA while strengthening operations, expanding international supply chain capabilities, and accelerating revenue growth across multiple sales channels.

Mr. Zackon has held senior leadership roles across organizations ranging from emerging growth companies to enterprises generating hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. He is also a guest lecturer at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies where he speaks on leadership, geopolitical headwinds, and their impact on international supply chains.

"Ryan’s governance experience, leadership background, and demonstrated success executing transformational initiatives will create long-term value for customers, employees, suppliers, and shareholders," said Bala Iyer, Chair of the Board of Directors at Cato. "His leadership will be instrumental as Cato continues strengthening its position as a national leader in healthcare supply chain solutions."

As President and CEO, Zackon will focus on accelerating growth, expanding healthcare procurement capabilities, deepening strategic supplier partnerships, enhancing healthcare logistics performance, investing in technology-enabled solutions, and strengthening Cato’s position as a trusted partner to healthcare providers globally. As a member of the Board of Directors, Zackon will also help guide the company's long-term strategic direction, governance initiatives, and value-creation strategy.

"I am honored to join Cato at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory," said Zackon. "Healthcare providers face increasing pressure to improve patient outcomes while managing rising costs, labor shortages, and operational complexity. Cato has built an exceptional reputation as a trusted technology platform and supply chain partner, and I look forward to working alongside our talented employees, customers, suppliers, and stakeholders to drive innovation, improve healthcare operations, and create sustainable long-term growth."

Tiffani Shaw, CEO of Stead Impact Ventures, added: "Ryan’s proven track record of driving growth, building high-performance cultures, and navigating complex healthcare environments makes him uniquely qualified to lead Cato through its next phase of expansion."

About Cato Healthcare Supply

Cato Healthcare Supply is a technology-enabled healthcare procurement and supply chain company focused on protecting hospital revenue through supply chain resilience. By combining proprietary technology, strategic sourcing expertise, and an extensive global supplier network, the company helps healthcare providers maintain surgical continuity, reduce operational disruption, and strengthen financial performance while improving patient access to critical care.

Learn more at www.catohealthcaresupply.com

ABOUT STEAD IMPACT VENTURES

Stead Impact Ventures and Foundation is committed to generating positive societal impact by building a lasting connection between meaningful philanthropy and sustained profitability. The organization partners with innovators to transform bold ideas into scalable businesses that improve health and well-being. Through mission-aligned investments and hands-on leadership support, Stead Impact Ventures helps companies achieve venture-scale growth while creating measurable global impact.

Media Contact

Dana Larson

Stead Impact Ventures

dana@steadimpact.com

(945) 298-1293



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