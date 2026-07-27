The Honorable John Carona and Helen Carona Honored with D CEO’s Corporate Leadership Excellence Award

DALLAS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that its CEO, John Carona, and executive vice president and chief corporate officer, Helen Carona, were named the Corporate Leadership Excellence winners in D CEO’s 2026 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards.

Presented in partnership with Communities Foundation of Texas, the annual awards program honors outstanding nonprofit organizations and the companies and leaders who champion their missions across North Texas. This year’s program received more than 900 nominations and recognized 136 finalists across the region.

The award recognizes John and Helen Carona’s long-standing commitment to service, philanthropy and community stewardship. Together, their leadership has helped shape Associa’s culture of service and advance a model of corporate citizenship grounded in practical support, shared investment and long-term community benefit.

“At Associa, service is not separate from who we are. It is part of how we lead, how we support our communities and how we show up for people in moments that matter,” said John Carona, CEO of Associa. “Helen and I are deeply honored by this recognition from D CEO, and we share it with the Associa team members, nonprofit partners and community leaders who make this work possible.”

As founder, chairman and CEO of Associa, John Carona has advanced a leadership model rooted in stewardship, civic responsibility and service to the broader community. That philosophy is reflected most clearly in Associa Cares. The 501(c)(3) public charity he established to provide direct financial assistance to individuals and families affected by natural and man-made disasters has provided more than $6.4 million in assistance since 2005.

“For me, service has always been personal,” said Helen Carona. “Whether through Associa Cares, Dallas CASA, TRAC or the organizations our family has been fortunate to support, the goal is always the same: to help create stability, opportunity and hope for people and communities who need it most. I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside John and the Associa team, whose commitment to giving back continues to inspire me every day.”

Helen Carona, executive vice president and chief corporate officer of Associa and secretary of Associa Cares, is actively involved with Dallas CASA, where she advocates for children in foster care who have experienced abuse or neglect. She also supports Transition Resource Action Center, which serves youth aging out of foster care and young people experiencing homelessness. This summer, Associa launched an internship program for youth served by TRAC, creating a meaningful bridge between support services and long-term opportunity.

The Carona family’s broader philanthropic support includes commitments to Children’s Health, Fair Park First, Baylor University, The Salvation Army of North Texas and UT Austin’s Mulva Hall.

D CEO revealed the winners July 23 during a private event at South Side Ballroom in Dallas. All finalists will be featured in the magazine’s August issue.

###

About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

About John J. Carona

John J. Carona is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Associa, the industry's leading provider of community management services. A former Texas State Senator and Texas State Representative, Carona combines more than five decades of entrepreneurial leadership and public service experience to advance innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional service for the communities Associa serves worldwide. Carona is a published author of three books, and a highly sought-after public speaker in government relations, public policy, HOAs, communities, and thought leader on issues affecting the community living experience.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939