Varonis Heads to Black Hat USA 2026 and DEF CON 34

MIAMI, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, returns to Las Vegas this August for Black Hat USA 2026 and DEF CON 34. Visit booth #2948 to learn how Varonis secures AI and agents, attend Varonis Threat Labs sessions, and play this summer’s hottest CTF, Breach at the Beach.

Play Breach at the Beach, the all-new Entra CTF: Pixel, Varonis’ threat-detecting cat, is at the beach when she learns of a breach and switches to investigator mode. Can you solve all four stages before time runs out? Play online, then visit the Varonis booth at Black Hat and in the Cloud Village at DEF CON to earn CPE credits and grab the coolest swag: https://breachatthebeach.com.

Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2026

Meet Varonis at Booth #2948 - Visit Varonis in the Business Hall for live presentations, AI security demos, and conversations with Varonis Threat Labs pros and product experts. Attendees can explore the fastest path to secure, trustworthy AI.

Expert Session - When One Click is All It Takes: How to Defend the Enterprise in AI-Native Attacks. Join Varonis expert Mark Vaitsman for a session exploring how attackers are weaponizing AI systems and how security teams can defend against emerging AI-native attack techniques.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, at 10:50 am

Location: Pulse Stage 04

Expert Session - From the Frontlines: Deep Dive into Varonis Threat Labs. Hear directly from the researchers uncovering some of the industry's most important AI security vulnerabilities and attack techniques, including recent discoveries that demonstrate how AI systems can expose sensitive enterprise data.

Date: Multiple presentations during expo hours

Location: Varonis Booth #2948

Varonis Highlights at DEF CON 34

Varonis Threat Labs researchers will be on the ground at DEF CON 34, sharing AI and agentic research and engaging directly with the global security community.

Main Stage Session - Data Tomb Raider: Raiding Modern AI Vaults with Legacy Flaws for Treasure Stealing. Join Varonis Threat Labs experts Dolev Taler and Mark Vaitsman as they break down a one-click attack against Microsoft 365 Copilot. Go in-depth to see the full chain and live demo, and get a methodology for hunting composition bugs across AI-integrated platforms.

Date: August 7 at 2 pm

Location: LVCC - L1 - Exhibit Hall West 3 - 1006 (Main Track 1)

Expert Session - Pinchy Gets Played: How We Red-Teamed AI Agents Before the Threats Did. Join Varonis’ Doron Kapah for a deep dive on the new risks autonomous AI brings to the cloud. You'll leave with a clearer picture of where AI agents fail, why the threat model is unlike anything that came before it, and what architectural controls — not prompts or policies — actually keep environments secure.

Date: August 8 at 12:20 pm

Location: DEF CON Cloud Village

Attack Lab - Breaking AWS Bedrock: Novel Attack Techniques Against Cloud Infrastructure. In this hands-on lab, Varonis Threat Labs experts Maya Parizer and Tal Peleg take you inside real-world AWS Bedrock deployments to examine patterns across environments. Participants will move from initial Bedrock access through data exfil, lateral movement, and account compromise, exploiting the same misconfigurations found in the wild.

Date: August 8 at 1:30 pm

Location: Zone A, Room 312

Expert Session - Go with the Flow: Riding GCP Dataflow Shadow Dependency to cross-Tenant Compromise. Hear Varonis Threat Labs experts Tamir Yehuda and Gil Weizman present two novel attack techniques that weaponize unvalidated config files to hijack trusted data pipelines. They’ll demonstrate a critical cross-tenant vulnerability that extends this issue by enabling manipulation of Dataflow orchestration across tenant boundaries.

Date: August 7 at 3:10 pm

Location: DEF CON Cloud Village

Additional Resources:

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and helps ensure safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com