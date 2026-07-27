HealthEx Launches HealthEx Wallet, a Secure App for Individuals to Access, Understand, and Manage Their Health Records

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Event – July 27, 2026 – HealthEx today introduced HealthEx Wallet , a secure web app for individuals to access, understand, and manage their comprehensive health records. Unveiled at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Technology Ecosystem event, HealthEx Wallet brings together a person’s comprehensive health history from across their places of care into one longitudinal record they can own and connect to a broad ecosystem of leading health, wellness, and AI applications available today. Every connection is an individual’s to authorize or revoke at any time, with their records kept secure and shared only where they direct it.

“The individual is the only common thread across their own health data. No single provider, health plan, or app typically sees the whole picture,” said Priyanka Agarwal , M.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx. “HealthEx Wallet puts that unified view in the hands of the person it belongs to. Whether you arrive through your health plan, a health app, an AI assistant, or come to HealthEx directly, it’s where your health data works for you, securely and transparently. For the first time, a person’s health story becomes the key that unlocks the tools built to act on it, each connected on the person’s own terms. Their data moves only when and where they say so, and they can see and manage every connection from one place.”

As patient-directed care becomes the norm, people need one place to manage their health data. Most people’s health information lives in fragments, spread across every clinic, hospital, pharmacy, and lab they’ve ever visited. Getting a copy of a health record often involves a phone call, paper form, clipboard in a waiting room, or patient portal, and what comes back rarely tells the whole story. As more people turn to AI and digital health apps to make sense of symptoms, test results, and diagnoses, that fragmentation follows them. These tools can only reason from the records they can see, and a person’s own history is usually out of reach when it matters most.

HealthEx Wallet now turns a lifetime of scattered records into a single timeline a person can explore, understand in plain language, and share. They can review their records, see what’s missing, and manage every connection where they’ve shared them. HealthEx keeps everything current in the background, refreshing as new visits, results, and prescriptions come in, and a person can add new care sites anytime. The HealthEx Wallet lets individuals share their records securely, transparently, and seamlessly with a doctor, a health plan, digital health app, or an AI assistant, and revoke access just as easily.

HealthEx Wallet gives people a clear view into their health, and the power to act on it with:

One unified timeline. Every record from every provider, pulled into a single chronological history filterable by visits, diagnostics, and labs. When records are missing, HealthEx Wallet flags the gaps, so individuals know what’s absent.

Every record from every provider, pulled into a single chronological history filterable by visits, diagnostics, and labs. When records are missing, HealthEx Wallet flags the gaps, so individuals know what’s absent. The full story behind every record. A tap opens the details: the provider, the reason for the visit, structured measurements like A1C, blood pressure, and BMI, and the source documents. Plain-language explanations make diagnoses and results easy to understand.

A tap opens the details: the provider, the reason for the visit, structured measurements like A1C, blood pressure, and BMI, and the source documents. Plain-language explanations make diagnoses and results easy to understand. Full control over every connection. Individuals see everywhere their data has gone, active and inactive, alongside the trusted health, wellness, and AI tools they can connect to in HealthEx’s network. They opt-in to every connection, choose what to share, and can revoke access at any time, each action grounded in verified identity and explicit consent.





Millions of people already have access to HealthEx to find and share their records when and where they need them, across leading providers, health plans, digital health apps, and AI platforms. Seeing every connection in one trusted place makes people more willing to connect the apps they rely on and keep those connections active over time. The HealthEx Wallet is an interface for people to return and manage data and app connections so partners who build on HealthEx get users who show up ready to engage and share.

HealthEx Wallet is built on a trust infrastructure, holding a federal accreditation as a Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) Individual Access Services provider, verifying each individual’s identity through the federal IAL2 standard, and protecting information with enterprise-grade encryption consistent with HIPAA privacy and security standards. HealthEx’s consent-first architecture means every data connection is explicitly authorized by the individual, visible in one place, and revocable at any time.

Setup takes a few minutes. A person verifies their identity, and HealthEx finds their records automatically across the places they've received care, reaching records nationwide through the TEFCA and direct connections to provider organizations.

Individuals who access HealthEx through its ecosystem partners can use HealthEx Wallet this month. Over the coming weeks, HealthEx is extending access to early-access waitlist members and to Medicare members through the Medicare App Library, delivering on the company’s pledge under the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative to give people direct access to their own health data.

Today, the HealthEx Wallet accesses medical records and health plan data, with wearables and more data types arriving later this year. Over time, individuals will also be able to understand what their records mean, prepare for upcoming appointments, and share their records with care teams and family members.

In other news today, HealthEx today announced a partnership with Sharecare to bring people’s clinical context into AskMD , Sharecare’s next-generation health navigation experience that helps people understand symptoms and health concerns, confirm their health insurance coverage, find in-network providers and community resources, and take the next best action for their health. Read the full press release at https://www.healthex.io/press/healthex-sharecare-partnership .

People can join the HealthEx Wallet waitlist today at https://www.healthex.io/#get-early-access . For health technology leaders interested in giving their users a turnkey way to own and share their health records, learn more or request a demo at healthex.io .

About HealthEx

HealthEx lets people instantly and securely access and share their health records at the moments that matter, with all actions grounded in digital identity and explicit consent. Linking digital identity, real-time health records access, and consent infrastructure, HealthEx is delivering a future where health data moves seamlessly and responsibly, powering a new era of consumer-driven healthcare. Learn more at HealthEx.io.

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal

press@healthex.io

415-336-5972

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4051b927-700d-4c85-a717-a17f497f1049