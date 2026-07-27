Rigetti Expands Collaboration with HPE and Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center to Build New Hybrid Quantum-Classical Supercomputer

Rigetti will deliver a 9-qubit Novera™ quantum computing system to the new Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center testbed, which is being funded by a $5 million National Science Foundation grant. This builds on Rigetti’s existing strategic collaboration with HPE to commercialize quantum-enabled high-performance computing systems.

BERKELEY, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it will partner with HPE and Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (“PSC”) to build the TangleLab supercomputing testbed. The PSC-based testbed, which is being funded by a $5 million National Science Foundation (“NSF”) grant, will feature a supercomputer powered by a 9-qubit Novera™ quantum computing system integrated with a classical high-performance computing (“HPC”) system.

This project builds on Rigetti and HPE’s collaboration to commercialize quantum-enabled high-performance computing systems. Together, Rigetti and HPE are aiming to advance hybrid quantum-classical workflows for research institutions, public sector organizations, and enterprises exploring the future of HPC.

“We are excited to have a Novera at the core of TangleLab, which will provide researchers and educators access to a state-of-the-art hybrid quantum-classical computer to push the boundaries of quantum computing innovation and discovery. This system will benefit from the fast gate speeds that are intrinsic to superconducting quantum systems, a critical metric for high-performance hybrid quantum computing environments,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “Moreover, by collaborating with HPE, the global leader in HPC, we are in a strong position to deliver world-leading hybrid computing solutions -- starting with TangleLab.”

“Realizing the potential of quantum computing will depend on how effectively quantum processors integrate with high-performance computing, AI, and advanced networking,” said Masoud Mohseni, Senior Distinguished Technologist and Director of HPE Quantum at HPE Labs. “HPE’s role in TangleLab is to bring those technologies together into a unified hybrid environment, enabling researchers to develop, benchmark, and optimize quantum-classical workflows while gaining critical insight into how future quantum-HPC-AI systems will operate at scale.”

PSC will allocate time on the computer using a flexible competitive proposal process. The goal will be to allow individual researchers to use the system in a dedicated manner when needed, while educators will also have real-time access when teaching classes and workshops. To help users of TangleLab come up to speed regardless of their level of experience with quantum computing, PSC will offer onboarding activities, training, and in-depth research consulting.

Construction of TangleLab is expected to begin at PSC’s new data center on September 1, 2026, with full operations expected in 2027.

TangleLab is funded by the NSF Advanced Computing Systems & Services program under award # 2537076. The system directly addresses national investment and action priorities for Fiscal Year 2027, listed in memorandum M-25-34/NSTM-2 from the Office of Science and Technology Policy, including enabling advancement in quantum information science and artificial intelligence.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. Rigetti quantum computers are based on superconducting qubits, which are widely believed to be the leading qubit modality given their maturity, clear path to scaling, and fast gate speeds. Rigetti quantum computing systems achieve gate speeds of 50-70 nanoseconds, which is about 10,000 times faster than trapped-ion systems and 100x faster than neutral-atom systems.

Rigetti sells on-premises 9-qubit to 108-qubit quantum computing systems, which support national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s Cepheus 36-qubit to 108-qubit systems are based on the Company’s proprietary chiplet-based technology and include the Company’s control electronics. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU supports a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems.

The Company operates quantum computers over the cloud through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, enabling global enterprise, government, and research clients to pursue R&D. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing.

Rigetti developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Leveraging this proprietary technology, Rigetti deployed the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer in 2026 with Cepheus-1-108Q, based on twelve 9-qubit chiplets tiled together. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

Rigetti Media Contact

press@rigetti.com

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s expectations regarding its future success and performance including expectations delivering a 9-qubit Novera™ quantum computing system to the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center testbed; expectations that the PSC-based testbed will feature a supercomputer powered by a 9-qubit Novera™ quantum computing system integrated with a classical high-performance computing (“HPC”) system; expectations that the Novera will provide researchers and educators access to a state-of-the-art hybrid quantum-classical computer to push the boundaries of quantum computing innovation and discovery; and expectations for beginning construction of PSC’s new data center on September 1, 2026, with full operations expected in 2027. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; Company’s ability to deliver products to customers in time or at all, including actions by customers, such as controls over their facilities and cancelling orders; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the success of the Company’s partnerships and collaborations; the Company’s ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company’s past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, military conflicts, and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.