HealthEx to Help Americans Bring Their Medical Records into AskMD by Sharecare

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Event – July 27, 2026 – HealthEx today announced a partnership with Sharecare to bring people’s clinical context into AskMD, Sharecare’s next-generation health navigation experience that helps people understand symptoms and health concerns, confirm their health insurance coverage, find in-network providers and community resources, and take the next best action for their health. When a person joins AskMD by Sharecare and chooses to bring in their health history, HealthEx securely assembles their records from across the places they’ve received care, with their consent and full transparency, giving AskMD clinical context to deliver truly personalized guidance.

“Where you live shouldn’t decide whether your own health history shows up when you need it,” said Priyanka Agarwal , M.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx. “A rural patient, for example, may see a specialist an hour away and a primary care doctor close to home, with no single record that follows them. HealthEx brings that history together, on the patient’s terms, so when they turn to AskMD by Sharecare, guidance is grounded in their whole health, not a fragment of it.”

From rural to urban settings, Americans face a widening gap in access to care. Wait times for doctors are growing, community hospitals are closing, clinics are short-staffed, and, for some, a trip for care can mean a long drive from home. A person’s health information ends up scattered across every place they’ve ever visited, leaving patients and the clinicians who treat them with an incomplete picture. Increasingly, people turn to AI to make sense of their symptoms and better understand their test results, diagnoses, and other markers of their health, but that guidance is only as good as the information behind it, and a person’s own records are rarely within reach when it matters most.

HealthEx helps to close that gap and power an important component of the personalized, clinical context behind AskMD:

Real clinical context – HealthEx brings a person’s labs, medications, conditions, and clinical notes together from across the places they’ve received care, so AskMD’s proprietary AI-powered, health intelligence layer reasons from their actual health history.

– HealthEx brings a person’s labs, medications, conditions, and clinical notes together from across the places they’ve received care, so AskMD’s proprietary AI-powered, health intelligence layer reasons from their actual health history. A national network that reaches where care happens – Through the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) and direct connections to provider organizations, HealthEx reaches health records nationwide.

– Through the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) and direct connections to provider organizations, HealthEx reaches health records nationwide. Consumer-directed and consent-driven – The person starts each connection, chooses what to share, and has the ability to revoke access at any time, with every action grounded in verified digital identity and explicit consumer consent.

– The person starts each connection, chooses what to share, and has the ability to revoke access at any time, with every action grounded in verified digital identity and explicit consumer consent. Personalized information and insights – Grounded in real clinical context, AskMD tailors health information and insights to the individual’s personalized health history, helping them understand covered care options and reach in-network providers.

Both Sharecare and HealthEx are among the organizations that have pledged to collaborate with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to support a voluntary, standards-based ecosystem of private-sector technology partners that integrate with the CMS Aligned Network. HealthEx already helps people access their health records nationwide through TEFCA’s Individual Access Services, part of the federal framework designed to break down healthcare's data silos. It also enables records access through its FHIR endpoint directory, for best-in-class retrieval on the person’s behalf. Through the companies’ partnership to power patient-permissioned and HIPAA-compliant real-time medical record integration into AskMD, HealthEx and Sharecare are supporting CMS’s vision to advance a more connected, patient-centered health ecosystem where people can confidently and securely access the care and information they need.

“AskMD meets people where they are and helps them take the next best action for their health,” said Faisal Sublaban , EVP, AskMD at Sharecare. “By teaming up with HealthEx, we are able to ground AskMD’s guidance in a person’s real clinical context, which makes our next-generation health navigation experience sharper and more personal, and brings quality care within reach for those who’ve had the hardest time accessing it.”

In other news today, HealthEx introduced HealthEx Wallet, a secure web app for individuals to access, understand, and manage their comprehensive health records. Read the full press release at https://www.healthex.io/press/healthex-launches-healthex-wallet.

For more information about AskMD by Sharecare, visit askmd.sharecare.com . Health technology leaders interested in connecting with HealthEx can learn more at healthex.io .

About HealthEx

HealthEx lets people instantly and securely access and share their health records at the moments that matter, with all actions grounded in digital identity and explicit consent. Linking digital identity, real-time health records access, and consent infrastructure, HealthEx is delivering a future where health data moves seamlessly and responsibly - powering a new era of consumer-driven healthcare. Learn more at HealthEx.io .

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com .

Media Contacts:

HealthEx:

Roger Villareal

press@healthex.io