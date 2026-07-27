Ilya Sutskever’s Safe Superintelligence Inc. and NVIDIA Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI) and NVIDIA today announced a long-term partnership to rapidly accelerate SSI’s strategic growth. NVIDIA has additionally made an investment in SSI.

For SSI, NVIDIA’s substantial investment combined with access to the next-generation, best-in-class NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform will allow SSI to increase its compute by an order of magnitude. The two companies will also collaborate on the technical advancement of NVIDIA’s current and future compute platforms, leveraging SSI’s unique insights into the future of AI.

For the last two years, SSI has been quietly advancing a new research direction to unlock a powerful and robustly aligned artificial intelligence. NVIDIA entered this partnership to accelerate SSI’s next stage of growth after obtaining rare access into the company’s closely guarded research.

“Ilya has pioneered fundamental breakthroughs at the foundation of modern AI, beginning with AlexNet,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “We are excited to see what new breakthroughs SSI will discover powered by our Vera Rubin platform.”

“We have research that is worthy of scaling up, and having access to a big NVIDIA computer will let us do so,” said Ilya Sutskever, cofounder and CEO of SSI. “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Jensen and the NVIDIA team, and we are confident that our big bet on the Vera Rubin platform will take us to the next level.”

About SSI

Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI) is the world’s first straight-shot SSI lab, with one goal and one product: a safe superintelligence. Founded in 2024, the company is led by Ilya Sutskever and Daniel Levy. Sutskever’s research laid the foundation for modern AI, with contributions to AlexNet, AlphaGo, Sequence-to-Sequence learning, and the GPT models. He also spearheaded the research that led to reasoning models such as OpenAI o1. SSI’s investors include Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Mylene Mangalindan

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Gloria Labbad

Media Inquiries

SSI

comms@ssi.inc

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s partnership with SSI; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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