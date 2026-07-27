Vadma Institute Expands Global Practitioner Certification Program as Interest Grows in Its Neuro-Somatic Wellness Method

Kevin Libawski performs the Vadma neuro-somatic method on clients.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vadma Institute today announced the global expansion of its practitioner certification program, offering new opportunities for wellness professionals to train in the Vadma neuro somatic method as international interest in nervous system regulation and integrative wellness continues to grow.

The modern Vadma practitioner protocols are taught by Kevin Libawski, who leads Vadma Institute's global education and certification programs. The Vadma method is a structured neuro-somatic wellness approach that combines bodywork, breath practices, and integrative techniques into a standardized practitioner protocol. As certification programs expand across multiple regions worldwide, the Institute aims to make professional training more accessible while maintaining consistent educational standards, ongoing mentorship, and practitioner support.

"Our vision has always been to make high-quality Vadma practitioner training available to more communities around the world," said Kevin Libawski, head of Vadma Institute. "As interest in nervous system regulation continues to grow, we remain committed to practitioner education, responsible development of the method, and continued observation of its outcomes."

Alongside its international expansion, Vadma Institute has initiated preliminary observational research using electrocardiogram (ECG)-based heart rate variability (HRV) measurements to better understand physiological changes associated with Vadma sessions. Early observations have identified patterns consistent with reduced sympathetic ("fight-or-flight") activity and increased parasympathetic ("rest-and-digest") activity, including measurable changes in heart rate and HRV markers following sessions. According to the Institute, these observations are preliminary, based on a limited number of participants, and are intended to guide future research rather than establish clinical conclusions.

Dr. Jen Draper, a physician with nearly 30 years of clinical experience and author of UNPATIENT, completed Vadma practitioner training and believes the method represents a thoughtful integration of traditional wellness concepts with modern clinical awareness.

"Many people who experience Vadma describe profound relaxation, emotional release, improved sleep, greater clarity, and an increased sense of well-being," said Dr. Draper. "For me, Vadma represents a meeting place between ancient wisdom and modern clinical responsibility."

Engineer and Quantum Quip founder Mariana Fresnedo also shared her perspective after experiencing a Vadma treatment .

"If you know me, you know I'm naturally skeptical of new methodologies," Fresnedo said. "My experience challenged many of my expectations and encouraged me to explore the method with an open mind."

The Institute emphasizes that Vadma is intended as a wellness practice and is not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis, treatment, or mental health care. Individuals considering any wellness program should consult qualified healthcare professionals regarding their personal health needs.

As the global certification program expands, Vadma Institute also encourages prospective participants to seek training through certified Vadma practitioners. Information about the practitioner certification program, the Vadma neuro somatic method, and educational resources is available at vadma.org. Additional participant testimonials and practitioner experiences can be found at vadmareviews.com.

About Vadma Institute

Vadma Institute provides education and practitioner certification for the Vadma neuro somatic method, a structured wellness approach designed to support nervous system regulation through standardized practitioner training. The Institute offers certification programs, continuing mentorship, and educational resources for wellness professionals while supporting ongoing observational research to further understand the method's physiological effects.

Media Contact:

Richart M. King

Vadma Institute

+1 (585) 888-5850

media@vadma.org

https://vadma.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b675ce-6a4b-466e-8b27-8d27776c04c8