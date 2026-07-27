K3 Capital Extends a Credit Facility to Galaxy through Accountable's Vault Infrastructure on Monad





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accountable today announced the launch of an onchain facility extending credit from K3 Capital to Galaxy, available on Monad to allocators through Accountable's yield marketplace. The facility launches fully subscribed at $30 million in committed capital, with additional capacity to be opened as LPs complete onboarding in the coming weeks, targeting $100M in deposits. Denominated in AUSD, the facility is structured so that the deployment of capital to Galaxy, facility status, and interest activity remain independently verifiable onchain for the duration of the loan.

"With this vault, K3 Capital extends a structured credit line to Galaxy, fully deployed and verifiable onchain on Monad. Our Vault-as-a-Service gives operators like K3 the flexibility to configure credit products to their specific requirements, while the Data Verification Network provides independent, continuous proof of capital deployment and facility activity for the facility lifetime," said Wojtek Pawlowski, Co-founder and CEO of Accountable.

Allocators deposit AUSD into the vault; K3 manages LP supply; Galaxy borrows demand and blends different individual loans to improve overall liquidity for depositors. Accountable's verification layer provides ongoing proof that capital has been deployed as described, that the facility status matches what is reported, and that interest is accruing and being distributed as scheduled.

K3 Capital’s Edge

With ~$400M in assets under management, K3 Capital runs one of the largest delta-neutral DeFi funds in the market and ranks among the top asset managers & operators across lending platforms and vault infrastructure providers such as Midas, Euler and Accountable. Galaxy, an industry-leading name across digital asset markets, is committed to building the digital asset ecosystem. Credit markets are a core part of Galaxy's Global Markets franchise and bringing credit trading onchain is an extension of its mission to evolve digital asset market infrastructure.

“Traditional credit products run better on DeFi rails. DeFi composability allows users to derive further utility – whether it is locking their yield on Pendle or borrowing against their vault shares, there is always something to do,” said Kiril Nikolov, Founder of K3 Capital.

What sets the facility apart

The K3 x Galaxy Lending Vault is designed around four structural advantages that together define the product's edge for institutional allocators:

- Professional Liquidity Management: The vault pools liquidity and yield generation with predictable redemption horizons for LPs. Each loan carries a 90-day maturity and is rollable, with up to 30% of principal eligible for monthly redemption. Accountable's verification layer provides continuous tracking of capital deployments to Galaxy, facility status and onchain transactions associated with the facility to validate their returns and use.

- The Borrower is a Publicly Traded Company: Galaxy (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a publicly traded company subject to regulatory reporting obligations across more than a dozen U.S. and international regulators. The borrower in this facility is far from being an opaque counterparty but an institution with public financial disclosure, quarterly earnings, and audit obligations built into how it operates. Galaxy’s public filings demonstrate total equity of $2.8 billion and cash and stablecoin holdings of $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2026. Accountable's infrastructure complements Galaxy's existing reporting framework by providing allocators with zero-knowledge cryptographic proof of the vault's underlying data and loan health, without exposing proprietary trading strategies or sensitive counterparty data. This is the first time an onchain credit facility of this kind has been extended to a borrower with this regulatory and disclosure profile.

- Native DeFi Composability: Liquidity tokens representing vault positions are fully composable across DeFi protocols on Monad. Allocators can port their positions into protocols such as Pendle for principal/yield splitting and fixed-yield hedging, as well as secondary lending markets. By combining these different primitives, vault depositors can improve not only their returns but also the liquidity, predictability and overall flexibility of their assets.

- Institutional Distribution on DeFi rails: Built on Monad's high-throughput settlement layer and denominated in Agora's AUSD, the facility benefits from deep liquidity, institutional on/off-ramps, and broad distribution across the Monad ecosystem. AUSD's cumulative transfer volume exceeds $73 billion to date.

The vault is built on Vault-as-a-Service, Accountable's framework for deploying onchain capital products with verification embedded from day one, and is listed on YieldApp, Accountable's marketplace for verifiable yield.

Depositors can confirm that AUSD has been deployed to Galaxy, independently verify the size and status of the outstanding facility, and follow interest accruals and repayments as they occur.

Accountable has been operating verification infrastructure since 2024, with institutional clients spanning market making, stablecoin reserves, tokenized vaults, and onchain credit, including Galaxy, Keyrock, RockawayX, and Valos. The K3 facility represents a structured credit arrangement between two named institutional counterparties, deployed onchain with continuous, independent verification of capital flows. It arrives as institutional allocators increasingly require continuous visibility into the positions they are underwriting, and as onchain infrastructure matures to meet that standard.

About K3 Capital

K3 Capital is a BVI-registered investment fund and a spin-off from one of the largest centralized lenders and asset managers in the digital-asset space. Since launching in 2021, the team has operated under a strict delta-neutral mandate, managing a nine-figure portfolio across multiple market regimes and liquidity conditions: from being among the earliest and largest liquidity providers on Curve and Lido during the heights of DeFi Summer to navigating the Terra Luna and FTX collapses, and the Stream Finance incident more recently. K3 Capital is among the few teams in the industry with a multi-year operating history without a single material technical or economic loss from exploits. https://www.k3.capital/

About Galaxy

Galaxy Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

About Accountable

Accountable is the new standard for real-time financial verification that allows institutions to prove assets and liabilities privately. Built for both traditional and crypto-native markets, the platform enables counterparties to demonstrate financial health without exposing sensitive details like API keys, wallet addresses or trading strategies. At its core is the Data Verification Network (DVN), a privacy-preserving system that powers real-time proof of both onchain and offchain activity. On top of DVN, Accountable offers Vault-as-a-Service, a framework for structuring and managing capital onchain, and YieldApp, the first marketplace built on DVN, surfacing verifiable yield opportunities. Learn more at https://www.accountable.capital/

About Monad

Monad is a high-performance, institutional-grade Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built to power the financial layer of the internet. Fully EVM-compatible, Monad delivers 10,000 TPS, 400ms block times, 800ms finality, and near-zero fees, without requiring specialised hardware. The network runs on consumer-grade machines, supporting accessible participation and decentralized network operation: over 200 independently operated validators across 30+ countries and 55+ cities secure the chain today.

About Agora

Agora is a stablecoin issuer and infrastructure platform building the monetary network for global settlement. Agora issues AUSD, an institutional-grade, fully backed U.S. dollar stablecoin built for financial products, fintechs, and applications. Agora provides the platform for treasury management, settlement, and cross-border flows.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products in any jurisdiction. Any participation is subject to definitive documentation and applicable law.

Digital asset credit arrangements involve substantial risk and may not be suitable for all parties. Risks include, without limitation, borrower and counterparty credit risk, collateral volatility and potential shortfalls, liquidity risk, and risks arising from the use of blockchain networks and smart contracts. You may lose some or all of the allocated assets and there is no guarantee of principal protection.

Any interest or economic terms are indicative only and not guaranteed. Fees, expenses, losses, and enforcement costs may reduce or eliminate interest and/or principal.

Availability is subject to eligibility requirements and jurisdictional restrictions. The regulatory status of digital asset products is evolving and may vary by jurisdiction. Any participants should consult their advisers before entering into any transaction.

Contact

Head of Marketing

Victoria Krapivina

Accountable

victoria@accountable.capital

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3113c7fe-9b14-445b-af4f-b1a861e37dcd