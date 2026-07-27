Willis urges smarter data center insurance buying as capacity demand nears US $15 billion

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today urged data center owners, developers, builders, operators and investors to rethink traditional insurance buying, warning that many organizations may be securing capacity beyond their actual exposure due to risks not being fully understood or quantified. Sharper risk analysis can help all stakeholders make more informed decisions about insurance requirements, capital allocation and resilience planning.

Capacity is available, but buying decisions should be risk and data-led

Amid rapid growth in digital infrastructure and AI-driven demand, the sector has focused heavily on securing larger insurance towers. Willis’ experience shows that the global marketplace can provide up to US$15 billion of insurance capacity for large-scale data center risks, if necessary. However, the more important question is how much capacity is needed based on a robust view of exposures across the digital infrastructure lifecycle.

"The capacity is there," said Alastair Swift, Head of Global Specialties and the Global Digital Infrastructure Group at Willis. "The focus should be on using data-led analysis to quantify and differentiate exposure to secure appropriate insurance limits."

Digital infrastructure risks extend beyond property values

Digital infrastructure risk profiles can vary significantly based on site selection, power infrastructure, construction methodology, operational resilience, supply-chain dependencies, climate factors and cyber vulnerabilities.

Willis says a more sophisticated understanding of these risks, supported by its eight-point digital infrastructure risk framework, can help organizations optimize insurance programs, reduce unnecessary spend and give lenders and investors greater confidence that coverage aligns with actual exposures. Risk engineering and resilience investments can often reduce overall risk more effectively than simply increasing insurance limits.

Resilience investments can improve insurance and financing outcomes

By assessing natural hazards and climate risk early in the development lifecycle, data center owners and developers can incorporate resilience measures into asset design from day one, including flood protection, enhanced wind resistance, seismic design enhancements, heat and drought adaptation measures, wildfire mitigation features, blast resistance and other location-specific controls.

Cost-benefit analysis can help organizations evaluate these resilience investments, support capital allocation and demonstrate a stronger risk profile to insurers, lenders and investors.

Through this approach, Willis has helped leading digital infrastructure clients improve:

Credit and financing outcomes, including enhanced S&P ratings and more favorable terms for future development projects.

Insurance efficiency, including reduced limits where analysis showed lower risk exposure.

Resilience to natural hazards through design due diligence, tailored analytics and targeted program design enhancements.

Operational continuity planning by quantifying downtime from major catastrophe events and identifying targeted mitigation actions.





"Buying more insurance is not always the same as being better protected," said Alastair Swift. "When risks are properly modelled, understood and mitigated, clients can build more efficient, resilient insurance programs that reflect their actual exposures. This is especially important where lenders and equity partners expect robust protection; a more tailored approach can often deliver greater value."

From capacity-led to risk-led decision-making

Willis encourages clients to move from capacity-led buying to risk and data-led decision-making by:

Quantifying exposures across design, construction and operations.

Modelling realistic loss scenarios instead of relying on market conventions.

Embedding resilience by design early in project development.

Assessing critical infrastructure dependencies, including energy, water, cooling and continuity planning.

Using robust verifiable data to support discussions with insurers, lenders and investors.





"As the global digital infrastructure sector scales, clients need a clearer understanding of what they are trying to insure and why," said Jackie Bolig, Head of Placement and Broking Solutions for North America at Willis. "The goal should be to buy the right amount of insurance, supported by evidence, analytics and a thorough understanding of risk, not simply seeking the largest capacity available."

Visit wtwco.com/maximize-uptime to learn more about Willis’ eight-point digital infrastructure risk framework.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

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