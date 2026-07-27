Muck Rack Becomes First Communications Platform to License MIT Technology Review Content

News at a glance:

Muck Rack becomes the first communications platform to license MIT Technology Review content

Customers gain access to MIT Technology Review's full journalism, including paywalled articles, for more comprehensive monitoring across the emerging technology beat

Earned media accounts for 84% of all AI citations across ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini — making access to authoritative, licensed content more critical than ever

Journalism represents 27% of sources cited in AI-generated answers

Muck Rack monitors more than 600,000 global sources, including licensed content from many of the world's leading news organizations

Miami , July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack , the AI communications platform, today announced a new content partnership with MIT Technology Review, the world-renowned independent media company founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899. Muck Rack is the first communications platform to license MIT Technology Review's content, giving customers access to one of the most authoritative sources covering emerging technology and its commercial, social and political impact.

Through this partnership, Muck Rack customers will gain access to MIT Technology Review's award-winning journalism, including its paywalled content. Combined with Muck Rack's AI-powered platform, this delivers more comprehensive monitoring across one of the most consequential beats in media today, helping communications teams understand what's happening in emerging technology, why it matters and how to respond in real time.

“MIT Technology Review has been helping people understand the technologies shaping our future for more than a century. Bringing that journalism into Muck Rack gives our customers access to one of the most trusted voices covering AI and emerging technology, while reinforcing our commitment to partnering directly with publishers,” said Natan Edelsburg, Chief Partnerships Officer at Muck Rack. “As communications teams navigate an increasingly complex information landscape, access to authoritative, licensed reporting has never been more important.”



This partnership is part of Muck Rack's broader strategy to deepen relationships with top-tier publishers and deliver unmatched visibility into the media landscape. In the last month, it announced similar partnerships with Bloomberg Media and STAT , delivering unparalleled business and health-related journalism to customers.

As media evolves and generative AI reshapes how information is discovered and consumed, access to authoritative journalism has never been more important. Partnerships like this ensure Muck Rack customers are not only seeing the full picture, but are equipped to monitor and influence how their brand is represented across news, social platforms and large language model (LLM) platforms. Muck Rack monitors more than 600,000 global sources, including licensed content from many top-tier news organizations.

“We are so excited about this collaboration with Muck Rack, as it will allow MIT Technology Review to extend the reach of our content and help us connect with not only other journalists and technologists, but also with the larger communications industry. By combining our editorial insight with Muck Rack's platform data, we are giving people a clearer picture of how tech journalism is evolving and empowering professionals to engage with trusted, high-impact journalism in more meaningful and impactful ways.” Ted Hu, Senior Manager of Licensing at MIT Technology Review.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com .

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899. MIT Technology Review’s insight and analysis explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts through award-winning journalism and premium live events. Our mission is to empower our audience with credible insights to understand what’s coming next in emerging technology, and why it matters.

MIT Technology Review’s relationship to the world’s foremost technology institution—and its editors’ deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and access to leading innovators and researchers—provide a degree of authority unmatched by any other technology publication.