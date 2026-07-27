TRX Futures Listing Launches on Bitnomial, Broadening Regulated U.S. Derivatives Access to TRON



GENEVA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced the futures listing of TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network, on Bitnomial, a CFTC-regulated U.S. exchange and clearinghouse.

The new futures listing introduces a regulated derivatives market for TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network, giving eligible U.S. traders and institutions an additional way to manage exposure through exchange-traded futures. The listing represents continued progress in the development of regulated financial products tied to the TRON ecosystem.

TRX powers activity across the TRON blockchain, including transaction fees, smart contract execution, decentralized applications, and on-chain governance. The network has become a leading platform for stablecoin settlement, supporting more than $90 billion in circulating USDT and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), while processing billions of transactions across its global user base.

"The launch of the TRX futures contract on Bitnomial expands the ways market participants can access and manage exposure to the TRON ecosystem through a regulated U.S. venue," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "As digital assets become more integrated into traditional financial markets, regulated products like TRX futures help provide market participants with additional tools to access and manage exposure to blockchain-based assets."

“TRX is one of the largest digital assets by market capitalization, backed by one of the most established networks in crypto, and now has a regulated US futures market to match, live today on Bitnomial Exchange,” said Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange. “Institutions and traders can hedge and express views on TRX with portfolio margining across positions and settlement through Bitnomial Clearinghouse. Additionally, six months of trading history on a CFTC-regulated futures market meets a key milestone for enabling spot ETFs under the SEC's generic listing standards.”

Bitnomial, LLC, headquartered in Chicago, is a derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and clearing brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers leveraged spot, perpetuals, futures, options, and prediction markets on a single unified exchange and clearinghouse with digital asset margin and settlement capabilities.

The launch of TRX futures follows Bitnomial's earlier introduction of spot trading for TRX, expanding the range of regulated products available for the asset within the U.S. market. It also builds on broader institutional momentum for the TRON ecosystem, including the availability of TRX custody and staking through Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States.

As demand for regulated digital asset products continues to increase, the availability of TRX futures on Bitnomial offers market participants additional tools for trading and portfolio management while further connecting the TRON ecosystem with traditional financial markets.

All Bitnomial futures contracts are offered by, and subject to the rules of, Bitnomial Exchange, LLC.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $90 billion. As of July 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 395 million in total user accounts, more than 14 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Media Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network

About Bitnomial, LLC

Bitnomial, LLC, headquartered in Chicago, is a derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and clearing brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers leveraged spot, perpetuals, futures, options, and prediction markets on a single unified exchange and clearinghouse with digital asset margin and settlement capabilities.

Media Contact:

media@bitnomial.com

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