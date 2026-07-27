UPDATE — Commerce Secretary Lutnick, Senior Counselor to President Trump Dr. Navarro, South Carolina Attorney General Wilson to Celebrate Historic 10% Increase in U.S. Aluminum Production

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Senior Counselor to President Trump Dr. Peter Navarro and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will join Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary to celebrate Century Aluminum's expansion of its Mt. Holly aluminum smelter. This historic milestone will increase total U.S. domestic primary aluminum production by approximately 10% and grow the Century Aluminum Mt. Holly workforce to over 600.

As a result of President Trump’s Section 232 national security tariff on aluminum, Century Aluminum is ramping up domestic aluminum production. Secretary Lutnick, Senior Counselor Dr. Navarro, Attorney General Wilson and Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary will deliver remarks commemorating the historic 10% increase in U.S. aluminum production and will be available for media interviews after.

The ribbon cutting portion of the event will also be live streamed through Aluminum Now’s YouTube channel. The live stream link is: https://www.youtube.com/live/Gcn3ICZ31dA .

Please note this is a time change from the original advisory distributed on July 22. Media attending the event in-person must wear long pants and closed toe shoes in line with Mt. Holly safety protocols.

WHAT: Century Aluminum Ribbon Cutting Celebration WHEN: Monday, July 27, 2026 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (media set up at 1:45 PM ET) WHO: U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick Senior Counselor to President Trump, Dr. Peter Navarro South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson Century Aluminum CEO, Jesse Gary WHERE: Century Aluminum Mt. Holly Smelter 3575 U.S. Highway 52 Goose Creek, SC 29445



To gain access to the historic event, members of the media must RSVP to jleieritz@compassglobalcomms.com

Media Contact:

Jeff Leieritz

E: jleieritz@compassglobalcomms.com

T: 909-528-1261