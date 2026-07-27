Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program

BUFFALO, Wyo., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp (OTCPK: CRZY) ("Bancorp"), the parent company of Buffalo Federal Bank, today announced its Board of Directors recently approved a new share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, Bancorp is authorized to repurchase up to 15,000 shares of its common stock in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, as market conditions warrant, but does not obligate Bancorp to repurchase any specified number of shares.



“We view our stock to be a compelling investment opportunity, and this repurchase program reflects our confidence in Bancorp’s long-term value. It provides shareholder liquidity, returns equity to our investors, and thanks the loyal shareholders who have been with us since 1996,” said Paul Brunkhorst, Chief Executive Officer.



The timing and price of repurchases as well as the actual number of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of Bancorp and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the stock price, regulatory requirements and limitations, corporate liquidity requirements and priorities and other factors. The share repurchase program expires December 31, 2026.



Bancorp intends to fund repurchases from its presently held internal funds, supplemented as needed by a dividend from Buffalo Federal Bank, and to execute repurchases in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws and bank regulations, including without limitation and to the extent applicable, Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The stock repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time without notice.



About the Company

Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Buffalo Federal Bank which provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in North-Central Wyoming. It serves customers through branch offices under the name of ‘The Bank’ in Buffalo, Gillette, and Sheridan, Wyoming. Buffalo Federal Bank was founded in 1936. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Inc. was formed in 1995 as the parent company of Buffalo Federal Bank and is headquartered in Buffalo, Wyoming. The shares of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. are traded on the OTCPK under the symbol “CRZY.”



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as “forward looking statements”. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated cautions that such “forward looking” statements,” wherever they occur in this release or in other statements attributable to Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the “forward looking statements.” Some factors that could affect the accuracy of such “forward looking statements” include general economic conditions, especially in Wyoming; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in the competitive environment in the market served by Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated; and changes in the loan portfolio and the deposit base of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated disclaims any intent or obligations to update such “forward looking statements.”

Company Contact Info:

Paul Brunkhorst, Chief Executive Officer

307-684-5593