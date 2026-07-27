New Silver Acquires Mayflower Venture Partners

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- New Silver , a leading tech-enabled platform for real estate investors, announced the acquisition of Mayflower Venture Partners, a Quincy, Massachusetts-based direct lender specializing in fix-and-flip and new construction loans for single-family and small multifamily properties throughout New England.

Founded by Hussien Skaiky, Mayflower Venture Partners has built a reputation among regional investors for fast term sheets, hands-on underwriting, and a streamlined draw process for ground-up construction and renovation projects. The acquisition brings Mayflower's local market expertise and client relationships together with New Silver's national lending platform, technology, and capital base.

The acquisition allows New Silver to deepen its presence in New England, while giving Mayflower's clients access to a broader suite of loan products, including DSCR rental loans, and greater capital capacity to fund larger and more complex deals.

"We are looking forward to strengthening our presence in New England through this acquisition and to working with Hussien and continuing the excellent service he has been providing to his clients for many years. We believe the combined team will bring additional value through stronger relationships, additional technology like New Silver’s AI-assisted underwriting, and even more competitive pricing," said Kirill Bensonoff, CEO of New Silver.

"This decision was made with our clients at the forefront. We're proud of the loan performance and relationships we've built, and joining New Silver gives our borrowers better pricing, more capital, and access to some of the best technology in the business to help them succeed and grow," said Hussien Skaiky, Founder of Mayflower Venture Partners.

Following the transaction, Mayflower Venture Partners' team will continue to serve existing and new clients under the New Silver platform . Learn more about the acquisition here.

About New Silver:

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission -- helping to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient and flexible capital to real estate investors across the United States. New Silver uses data and technology to provide their clients with fast approvals and certainty of execution while maintaining high-touch customer service to wow them across the entirety of their journey. For more information please visit www.newsilver.com

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