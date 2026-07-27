From Inspection to Prediction: YCM Mold Research Center Advances Environmental Monitoring for Mold Risk Control

CHANGHUA, Taiwan, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mold contamination has outgrown the tools used to manage it. Across footwear, textiles, toys, furniture, cosmetics, food-contact goods, and pharmaceuticals, products that pass inspection before shipment can still develop mold in transit when sealed packaging traps humidity and reactivates residual spores. This exposes brands and manufacturers to product recalls, reputation damage, and direct financial loss.

YCM's Mold Research Center has published peer-reviewed findings in Sustainable Microbiology (Oxford University Press) identifying environment conditions that precede fungal contamination in manufacturing through humidity, temperature, CO₂, and particulate matter (PM10). The research explains how these conditions interact to drive mold contaminations on products and manufacturing surfaces. The findings were recognized with Best Presenter Awards at ICEI 2025 (Tokyo) and ICBSTS 2025 (Nagoya).

Environmental monitoring is gaining recognition in regulated industries such as pharmaceutical and sterile manufacturing, driven largely by regulatory compliance. While most Footwear, textiles, and consumer goods are manufactured in tropical region that carries more contamination risk, operate under no such mandate, and has been largely overlooked.

"Manufacturers cannot manage a risk they cannot see," said David Chen, Chief Executive Officer, YCM Products Co., Ltd. "Our research changes that. Environmental conditions are now measurable, trackable, and predictable well before contamination becomes visible, and that changes what manufacturers can reasonably be expected to prevent."

Conventional methods such as essential oil and humidity control stickers address moisture after contamination risk has begun to accumulate should serve as a last-line protection; continuous environmental monitoring identifies the conditions before risk escalates, enabling intervention at the source rather than remediation downstream.

YCM has translated this research into SpaceAIoT, a field-deployable environmental monitoring system that tracks indoor environmental parameters in real time to identify mold risk before it becomes visible, converting these parameters into continuous risk intelligence across production, storage, and shipment environments.

YCM works with manufacturers to translate this research into operational practice, from risk assessment to continuous monitoring and prevention strategy. Manufacturers seeking measurable mold prevention standards can contact YCM at YCMLab@asiaycm.com or visit www.ycm.group.

ABOUT YCM PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

YCM Products Co., Ltd. brings over 15 years of experience in mold prevention and industrial contamination control. Operating under ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 17020, and ISO/IEC 17025 accreditations, YCM supports manufacturers worldwide in building measurable mold prevention systems for global supply chains.