Parexel Recognized as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business by the Disability Index® from Disability:IN

RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today announced its recognition as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business based on its high performance on the Disability Index®, the leading global benchmark for disability inclusion in business.

“We are proud to be recognized as a World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business, an achievement that underscores our continued commitment to fostering a culture where every colleague feels valued, respected and supported,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer. “This commitment is also integral to how we operate and deliver for patients. Bringing together diverse experiences and perspectives helps us design more patient-focused clinical research and develop solutions that reduce barriers to trial access and participation. Ultimately, we believe this commitment and approach support our mission to accelerate the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients around the world.”

Parexel’s recognition reflects a comprehensive, company-wide commitment to creating an environment where colleagues and patients – regardless of physical ability or other differences – can participate and thrive in clinical research. This includes:

Leadership commitment , with inclusion embedded into governance, strategy and executive engagement

, with inclusion embedded into governance, strategy and executive engagement Inclusive culture and community , supported by Parexel’s core values and ParAbility, an executive sponsored Business Resource Group dedicated to advancing accessibility, inclusion and support for all colleagues and patients

, supported by Parexel’s core values and ParAbility, an executive sponsored Business Resource Group dedicated to advancing accessibility, inclusion and support for all colleagues and patients Innovative clinical research solutions that lower barriers to clinical trial participation for people with disabilities and reflect diverse patient population needs

that lower barriers to clinical trial participation for people with disabilities and reflect diverse patient population needs Fairness in hiring and professional development , with accessible recruitment, accommodations and continuous learning opportunities

, with accessible recruitment, accommodations and continuous learning opportunities Accessible environments , including ongoing efforts to ensure physical and digital accessibility across the workplace and foster a culture of trust where colleagues feel comfortable disclosing disabilities and seeking support when needed

, including ongoing efforts to ensure physical and digital accessibility across the workplace and foster a culture of trust where colleagues feel comfortable disclosing disabilities and seeking support when needed Comprehensive support and benefits , designed to promote well-being and equitable access for all colleagues

, designed to promote well-being and equitable access for all colleagues Strategic supplier partnerships, advancing opportunities for disability-owned businesses across the value chain





The Disability Index is trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500 and provides companies with data-driven insights to assess performance, identify opportunities and drive continuous improvement over time. The Disability Index uses a structured, data-driven methodology that enables consistent benchmarking across companies and industries. Companies scoring at the highest proficiency levels earn recognition as World’s Top Disability Inclusive Businesses, signaling leadership and progress to employees, customers and partners.

For more information about Parexel’s inclusion strategy, visit: https://www.parexel.com/about-us/our-inclusion-strategy

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 22,000+ global employees work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart®. We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for “Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” the 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for “Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research” and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media

Danaka Williams

+1 (984) 298 4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com

Addison Stallings

+1 (984) 833 6362

Addison.Stallings@parexel.com