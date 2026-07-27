Spreetail’s Smart Shelf Wins Silver Stevie Award for Technology Excellence

LINCOLN, Neb., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spreetail, the leading ecommerce marketplace accelerator for durable goods, today announced its Smart Shelf AI-powered operating system has won Silver in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Smart Shelf was honored in the Technical Innovation of the Year – Retail & E-Commerce Technology category, with judges rating it an “exceptional innovation that transforms traditional e-commerce acceleration.”

Smart Shelf is fully embedded into Spreetail’s live retail and fulfillment operations. It measures and optimizes pricing, listings, advertising, delivery promises and performance data in real time. Its five integrated capabilities – Listing Doctor, Price Pulse, Promise Pro, True Ads, and Brand Experience Portal – work together and come at no additional cost to brand partners. Smart Shelf has helped Spreetail deliver 40%+ average sales growth for partners within their first 12 months and has helped the company surpass $1 billion in GMV in a single year.

"Smart Shelf is something our team has been building and refining for a while now – seeing it recognized validates the value we’re creating," said Josh Ketter, Global CEO at Spreetail. "Our technology is built into how we price, advertise, and ship every day. The result we're chasing is simple: help our brands grow without adding to their bill."

The Stevie Awards judges praised the nomination:

“An exceptional innovation that transforms traditional e-commerce acceleration by embedding a robust, real-time AI operating system directly into live fulfillment and retail infrastructure, proven by massive GMV scale in the industry’s most challenging logistically complex product categories.”

“Spreetail’s Smart Shelf Suite is a standout nomination. The five integrated capabilities and the no-additional-cost model represent a compelling, differentiated approach to e-commerce technology innovation.”

“I love the team’s novel approach with its Smart Shelf solution. Combining AI with deep domain expertise makes this a strong contender, especially given the operational savings achieved. I’d also like to see how this technology could be adapted to other industries, where similar challenges and opportunities exist.”





Spreetail was purpose-built to solve one of ecommerce’s hardest problems: big-and-bulky products like appliances or outdoor equipment that most logistics providers struggle to move efficiently. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the company is now a top-5 seller on Amazon, Walmart and Target and operates across 20+ channels. Through its 12 fulfillment centers globally it offers same-day shipping on 99.8% of products.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence honor exceptional accomplishments by individuals, teams, and organizations advancing innovation and shaping the future of technology. This year’s program drew more than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 37 nations and territories. Winners will be celebrated at a red carpet ceremony on October 28 in Paris, France.

About Spreetail

Spreetail accelerates ecommerce growth for brands by combining marketplace expertise, operational infrastructure, and proprietary technology. Brands expand market share across 20+ channels globally including Amazon, Walmart, Target+, TikTok Shop, and more while simplifying the operational complexity behind ecommerce growth. Through integrated fulfillment, real-time performance intelligence, and full-funnel marketplace execution, Spreetail enables brands to scale faster and operate more efficiently – partners average 40% sales growth in year one, backed by a 97% in-stock rate, 99.8% same-day ship confirmation, and next-day delivery reach to 85% of the U.S. population. Learn how Spreetail can accelerate your marketplace growth: spreetail.com.