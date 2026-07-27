PlayMonster Brings the 2026 Hacky Sack Championship to ESPN8: The Ocho

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, has announced the 2026 Hacky Sack Championship will air on ESPN8: The Ocho, a four-day programming event across ESPN networks that broadcasts obscure, quirky, and "seldom-seen" sports - bringing competitive Hacky Sack to national television for the first time. Since relaunching the iconic brand earlier this year, PlayMonster has fueled Hacky Sack’s viral resurgence across social media, high school fields, college campuses, and now, sports enthusiasts everywhere. From Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 9, viewers can watch the country’s most elite Hacky Sack teams take center stage, introducing millions of fans to a fast-paced, skill-driven competition that celebrates athleticism, creativity, and community.

“Today's digital-first generation has turned Hacky Sack into a viral sensation, sparked by creators and athletes at every scale on TikTok and beyond,” said Jonathan Berkowitz, CEO, PlayMonster. “The explosion of challenges and tournaments across social media has redefined Hacky Sack as a cultural phenomenon. Now, we're partnering with ESPN to take that digital craze to the next level - introducing it to millions of new fans and bringing the excitement from social feeds to one of the world's biggest stages in sports."

The televised tournament will introduce a newly established competitive framework that celebrates the remarkable skill, creativity, and precision that have long defined the Hacky Sack community, while inviting a new generation of fans into the sport. Inspired by the trick-shot culture, skill challenges, and creator-led competition that continue to thrive across social media, the broadcast will feature a round-robin style tournament as teams compete for a $1,000 grand prize. Each two-minute routine will be scored across difficulty (50 points), creativity (30 points), variety (20 points), and drops (-2 points per drop). Updated rules, new tournament formats, and championship-level matchups will create an exciting spectator experience while preserving the freestyle spirit that has always made Hacky Sack unique. Adding casual comfort to the game, players will be decked out in HEYDUDE footwear, the official shoe sponsor of the 2026 Hacky Sack Championship.

As part of the programming, viewers can also experience the US Open Footbag Tournament sponsored by PlayMonster’s Hacky Sack brand and showcasing highly skilled players in a more traditional competition.

Sparked by Gen Z’s desire for active, screen-free social interaction, PlayMonster, which holds exclusive licensing rights for the Hacky Sack brand from Wham-O, continues to drive Hacky Sack’s upward trajectory through community engagement both online and in-person, product innovation, and social-first storytelling. Demand for Hacky Sack products is accelerating alongside the trend’s viral growth. Hacky Sack consistently ranks as a top 5 search on TikTok Shop (peaking at #1 for the first two weeks of May 2026), while PlayMonster’s latest TikTok Shop product drops have sold out in hours’ time. On Amazon, Hacky Sack has climbed to the Top 10 most-searched items.

Fans can find official Hacky Sack products on the PlayMonster TikTok Shop and follow Hacky Sack on Instagram and TikTok for brand updates, player spotlights, and new product launches coming this fall across retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and more.

For more information on Hacky Sack, visit https://www.playmonster.com/.

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people’s lives and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster’s diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as “TOTY Game of the Year” Yeti in My Spaghetti®, Pigs on Trampolines, The Magical World of Disney Trivia, Farkle, Five Crowns®, Spirograph, Colorforms, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, Koosh, and the Ann Williams Group including Loopdedoo®, Craft-tastic®, Craft Crush™ and Sticker & Chill™.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marissa Lambert

mlambert@litzkypr.com

973-752-5364



ESPN: Christine Calcagno – Christine.B.Calcagno@espn.com

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