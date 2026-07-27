Wreaths Across America partners with Elev8 to honor veterans through everyday giving

Columbia Falls, Maine, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA), the national nonprofit with a yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, is proud to announce a strategic fundraising partnership with Elev8, an innovative platform that empowers supporters to give effortlessly through round-up donations. With the demand to sponsor veterans’ wreaths growing each year, this partnership provides a new, tech-enabled way for everyday Americans to contribute meaningfully to honoring the men and women who served our country.

Elev8 enables donors to round up their daily debit or credit card purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the spare change automatically. This micro-donation model makes charitable giving more accessible and sustainable — allowing donors to contribute consistently without large upfront commitments. For organizations like WAA, these small gifts can grow exponentially and provide the sustained, recurring support needed to place more wreaths, reach more cemeteries, and carry the mission forward year-round.

"Every servicemember deserves to be remembered. Our partnership with Elev8 creates an easy and meaningful way for Americans to honor those who served — not just for National Wreaths Across America Day in December, but every single day. When our supporters give a little each time they spend, together we can ensure no hero is ever forgotten."

— Renee Worcester, Director of Corporate Development and Partnerships, Wreaths Across America

The Elev8 platform is PCI-compliant and uses encryption to protect all donor information, ensuring security and peace of mind. Donors can easily track their contributions, monitor their impact, and feel empowered knowing that even the smallest donations help sponsor veterans’ wreaths for placement in December.

"At Elev8, we believe generosity should be effortless. Our partnership with Wreaths Across America reflects our mission to make fundraising accessible and impactful by connecting donors to causes they care about, every time they spend."

— Scott Holtkamp, Founder & CEO, Elev8

Through this partnership, supporting Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom has never been easier, giving Americans a simple, sustainable way to be part of the mission every day.

To enroll in the Elev8 Round-Up Program and start making an impact with your spare change, visit: https://qrco.de/wreathsacross

About Wreaths Across America: Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. Each year on National Wreaths Across America Day, the organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 5,900 participating locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad. The organization’s mission is carried out year-round through education, fundraising, and community engagement. To learn more, visit: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

About Elev8: Elev8 is an innovative financial technology platform that empowers donors to round up their everyday debit and credit card purchases to the nearest dollar, automatically directing the spare change to the organizations they love. PCI compliant and built for scale, Elev8 makes charitable giving effortless, consistent, and transparent — helping nonprofits, athletics programs, and mission-driven organizations grow their donor base and recurring revenue with zero friction. To learn more, visit: letselev8.com

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