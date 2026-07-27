WEBs Defined Volatility℠ Sector ETFs Celebrate One Year of Helping Investors Navigate Volatile Markets

PARK CITY, Utah, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year ago, WEBs Investments launched its Defined Volatility℠ Sector ETF suite into a market environment that would quickly test its core premise. Over the past 12 months, investors navigated sharp volatility spikes, rapid sector rotations, and the kind of whipsaw conditions that can challenge traditional buy-and-hold sectors. The WEBs Defined Volatility℠ Sector ETFs were built for exactly that environment: seeking to reduce portfolio risk when markets deteriorate and to increase equity exposure when markets stabilize.

Launched on July 23, 2025, the 11 Defined Volatility℠ Sector ETFs expanded the firm's Defined Volatility℠ ETF lineup beyond broad market exposure, joining the flagship WEBs Defined Volatility℠ SPY ETF (Nasdaq: DVSP) and WEBs Defined Volatility℠ QQQ ETF (Nasdaq: DVQQ). For advisors seeking sector exposure with built-in risk management, the Defined Volatility℠ funds offer a rules-based alternative to traditional sector ETFs, one designed to adjust equity exposure systematically as market conditions evolve.

"The past year reminded investors why volatility management matters and why timing the market manually is so difficult," said Ben Fulton, CEO of WEBs ETFs. "What we've learned in our first year is that advisors are drawn to the systematic nature of the approach. They don't have to make a judgment call about when to dial up or pull back risk. The methodology does it for them, rules-based and transparently. As market volatility becomes a more permanent feature of the landscape, we believe dynamic risk management is only going to become more important for advisors building portfolios for clients who can't afford to sit through the full brunt of a drawdown.”

Each fund employs a transparent, systematic methodology that dynamically adjusts equity exposure based on realized market volatility. When volatility falls below a target level, the strategy increases exposure to the underlying sector ETF. When volatility rises above that threshold, exposure is reduced and assets shift to U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, seeking to preserve capital without requiring an investor to sell their position or realize a gain. When conditions normalize, the strategy moves back in, again systematically and without triggering a taxable event. The result is a portfolio tool designed to help investors stay invested in sectors they want exposure to, with a built-in shock absorber for periods of elevated volatility.

Liquidity is a foundational feature of the Defined Volatility℠ Sector ETF suite. With a creation basket size of 5,000 shares and each fund linked to some of the most actively traded sector ETFs in the market, advisors and their clients can access and exit positions efficiently, even during periods of elevated market stress. The funds' direct linkage to high-volume, well-established sector ETFs provides meaningful transparency into how the strategy trades in practice.

Despite significant market volatility and sharp sector rotations during the past year, the Defined Volatility Sector ETFs delivered positive returns in 8 of 11 sectors since inception on July 23, 2025, led by Technology, Energy, Industrials and Health Care.

Fund Gross Expense Ratio 1-Year (NAV)

As of 7/22/26 Since Inception (NAV)

As of 6/30/26 Since Inception (Market Price)

As of 6/30/26 WEBs Defined Volatility XLB ETF (Nasdaq: DVXB) 0.89%

9.94%

10.09%

9.34%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLC ETF (Nasdaq: DVXC) 0.89%

-5.56%

-8.26%

-9.08%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLE ETF (Nasdaq: DVXE) 0.89%

60.91%

38.93%

35.66%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLF ETF (Nasdaq: DVXF) 0.89%

8.92%

0.40%

-1.06%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLK ETF (Nasdaq: DVXK) 0.89%

51.10%

56.99%

55.29%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLI ETF (Nasdaq: DVIN) 0.89%

20.34%

25.43%

21.11%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLRE ETF (Nasdaq: DVRE) 0.89%

1.16%

-1.53%

-2.03%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLU ETF (Nasdaq: DVUT) 0.89%

11.36%

8.94%

11.51%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLY ETF (Nasdaq: DVXY) 0.89%

-11.13%

-7.93%

-8.64%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLP ETF (Nasdaq: DVXP) 0.89%

2.33%

0.39%

0.39%

WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF (Nasdaq: DVXV) 0.89%

28.31%

28.09%

24.67%





Performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month-end and standardized performance, please call 844.455.9327 or visit websinv.com .

WEBs’ focus going forward is deepening advisor education and continuing to demonstrate how these funds work across a full market cycle. Visit the WEBs Learning Hub for more.

About WEBs Investments Inc.

WEBs Investments Inc. ("Westwood Engineered Beta") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, dedicated to developing innovative strategies that democratize access to institutional-caliber investment solutions. WEBs was founded in 2024 by ETF industry veterans Ben Fulton, Keith Cunningham, Kevin Rich and Tony Trevisan.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with WEBs Investments Inc., Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

To determine if this fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds’ prospectus or summary prospectus which may be obtained by downloading at websinv.com or calling 844.455.9327. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are newly formed and have limited operating history. The Funds are passively managed ETFs listed for trading on the Exchange. Each Fund implements its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in financial instruments that achieve the investment results of its Index. From time to time as determined by the Index, each Fund may hold cash, cash-like instruments, or high-quality fixed income securities. Because each Fund seeks exposure to its Underlying ETF, each Fund's investment performance largely depends on the investment performance and associated risks of the Underlying ETF. Each Fund is classified as 'non-diversified,' which means it may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers than a 'diversified' fund. If for any reason a Fund is unable to rebalance all or a portion of its portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Fund's investment exposure may not be consistent with its investment objective. There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives, and they could incur substantial losses. No investment strategy or process can guarantee performance results. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal.

The Market Price and NAV may differ. Market Price represents the current price at which shares are bought and sold on the exchange. Market Performance is based on the last trade price or closing price for each trade date. NAV represents the dollar value of a single share, based on the value of the underlying assets of the fund minus its liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. NAV Performance is calculated using the NAV at the end of each business day.

WEBs Media Inquiries:

For WEBs Investments Inc. Gregory

webs@gregoryagency.com