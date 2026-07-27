Chaco and Billy Strings Team Up for a Limited-Edition Collection Inspired by Music, Michigan Roots, and Life on the Road

Grand Rapids, MI, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaco, leading outdoor footwear brand, has teamed up with Grammy-winning artist Billy Strings to release a limited-edition sandal collaboration rooted in music, river culture, and nights that turn into mornings. Launching July 27 on chacos.com, the collection brings together two communities with shared roots and a deep love for the outdoors.

The collection features limited-edition Z/Sandals and dog gear inspired by the iconic artwork from Billy Strings’ 2017 album Turmoil & Tinfoil. Made in Michigan, like Billy Strings himself, the collaboration celebrates a shared origin story and a connection to the places that shape both the artist and the brand. From riverbanks to late-night sets, the collection is grounded in real moments. Like bluegrass tradition, they’re made with heart and intention, built to last, and passed down with pride.

“Billy has built something real with his fans, and that kind of connection mirrors what we see in our own community,” said Rose Fulbright, Chaco Marketing Director. “This partnership is about showing up for those shared experiences, whether that is at a show, on the trail, or back at the creek.”

Known for high-energy performances, Billy Strings has become one of the most beloved artists in bluegrass today. His music is shaped by the people and places he grew up around, bringing an authenticity that carries through into this collaboration.

The Billy Strings x Chaco collection includes two sandal styles available online, along with one special colorway that will be sold only at two shows: Bethel Woods in New York (July 31 - August 1) and Ionia, Michigan (August 28 - August 29). To celebrate the launch, the partnership will extend beyond product into live experiences on the road, with Chaco hosting activations at both shows and giving fans a chance to shop the exclusive pair in person.

The Billy Strings x Chaco limited-edition collection will be available beginning July 27 at chacos.com, with the show-only style available exclusively at Bethel Woods and Ionia while supplies last.

About Chaco

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. The brand's iconic Z/sandals are repairable at ReChaco and more than 20,000 sandals a year are kept out of landfills every year. Plus, as a result of the brand's proprietary LUVSEAT™ foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at www.chacos.com, Facebook: Chaco, Instagram: ChacoFootwear, TikTok: ChacoFootwear.

About Billy Strings

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Billy Strings is one of music’s most compelling artists, acclaimed for his boundary-pushing musicianship and dynamic live performances. Strings’ highly anticipated forthcoming album, So Much For Goodbyes—produced with T Bone Burnett—finds him channeling a deeply personal period into his most musically mature and reflective body of work to date.

The new record arrives amid a career-defining run for Strings, whom GQ hails as “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades,” while Pitchfork calls him a “bluegrass wunderkind.” Strings earned his third Grammy Award and second consecutive win for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards with Highway Prayers, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart, becoming the first bluegrass album in 22 years to achieve the feat. In addition to his solo work, Strings has collaborated across genres with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Primus, Luke Combs, Cryptopsy, Willie Nelson and Tony Trischka, among others, and recently contributed a cover of “If You’re Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough” for the upcoming film Jackass: Best and Last.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has earned widespread recognition, including three Grammy Awards, two back-to-back Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Awards, four-time Entertainer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. Known for his electric live shows, Strings has performed countless sold-out dates worldwide and will continue to tour through this summer.

Contact Info



Taylor Baumgardner

taylor.baumgardner@wwwinc.com

+1 616-206-8300