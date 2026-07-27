Stewards Completes 79 Million Dollars Refinancing of 1818 Park, Reinforcing Strength of Its Real Assets Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD), a diversified financial platform focused on private credit, income-producing real estate, technology-enabled financial infrastructure and strategic investments, today announced the successful completion of a $79 million refinancing of 1818 Park, its premier luxury multifamily residential community in downtown Hollywood, Florida.

The refinancing reflects strong institutional demand for high-quality multifamily assets across Southeast Florida. The transaction reinforces Stewards' disciplined approach to investing in income-producing real estate while validating the strength of one of the nation's most resilient multifamily markets.

Throughout the financing process, the Company received significant interest from institutional lending partners, underscoring the continued demand for well-located multifamily properties supported by strong market fundamentals and long-term population growth throughout South Florida.

1818 Park is a 22-story luxury residential community offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences complemented by resort-style amenities, including coworking space, fitness facilities, resort-style pools and ground-floor retail. The property is currently approximately 94% occupied and benefits from its location in the heart of downtown Hollywood, one of South Florida's fastest-growing urban markets.

"The successful completion of this $79 million refinancing represents another important milestone in executing our real assets strategy," said Shaun Quin, President of Stewards. "This transaction validates both the quality of 1818 Park and the continued confidence institutional lenders have in premier multifamily assets across Southeast Florida. We believe this refinancing strengthens our capital structure and provides added flexibility as we continue expanding our real assets platform."

Katy Murless, Chief Financial Officer of Stewards, added:

"Completing this refinancing reflects both the strength of 1818 Park and the continued confidence of institutional lenders," said Murless. "We believe this transaction strengthens our balance sheet while reinforcing our disciplined approach to capital allocation and long-term value creation."

The refinancing was completed with senior financing provided by Värde Partners and mezzanine financing provided by CCL Capital. The transaction was arranged by BayBridge Real Estate Capital, with Jay Miller, Spencer Miller, AJ Felberbaum and Noah Rothman leading the placement effort on behalf of the Company.

"We appreciate the professionalism, expertise and execution BayBridge Real Estate Capital brought to this financing," Quin added. "Jay, Spencer, AJ, Noah and the entire BayBridge team worked diligently throughout the process to help us successfully execute this transaction. We also appreciate the confidence and partnership of Värde Partners and CCL Capital in completing this financing."

The successful refinancing of 1818 Park represents another milestone in the continued growth of Stewards' real assets platform and demonstrates the Company's ability to execute complex institutional financings in support of its long-term strategy. The transaction supports the Company's broader strategy of building a diversified financial platform through private credit, income-producing real estate, technology-enabled financial infrastructure and strategic investments.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTCID: SWRD) is a diversified financial platform focused on private credit, income-producing real estate, technology-enabled financial infrastructure, and strategic investments. The Company seeks to create long-term value through disciplined capital allocation, responsible stewardship, and strategic growth initiatives.

https://stewards.com/

About BayBridge Real Estate Capital

Based in New York City, BayBridge Real Estate Capital is a capital markets advisory firm that specializes in structured finance transactions throughout the United States. As a trusted advisor, BayBridge has developed exceptional, long-standing relationships with institutional and entrepreneurial capital providers that invest up and down the capital stack and across all asset classes. The firm enjoys best-in-class capabilities to quickly and efficiently secure unique capital in a volatile capital markets environment. www.baybridgerec.com

About CCL Capital

CCL Capital is a New York-based private credit platform focused on providing structured capital solutions for multifamily and other housing-adjacent real estate assets. The firm provides mezzanine debt, preferred equity and related structured debt and equity solutions with experience closing behind Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD, banks, debt funds and other senior lenders. The firm combines in-house underwriting, structuring, closing coordination, and asset management to deliver responsive execution, flexible capital structures, and certainty of funding for sponsors and senior lenders. For additional information, visit www.cclcapital.com

About Värde Partners

Värde Partners is a leading global investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested more than $110 billion across the credit quality and liquidity spectrum and currently manages $15 billion in assets. With local investment teams and partnerships in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Värde invests across private and public markets with a focus on asset-based finance, real estate, corporate credit and Asia credit. For more information, please visit www.varde.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy in private credit, income-producing real assets, and technology-enabled financial infrastructure, its growth and acquisition plans, its efforts to strengthen public company infrastructure and governance, its planned Nasdaq Capital Market listing, and future business prospects and performance. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: general economic, market, and credit conditions, including interest rates and inflation; credit risk in the Company's private credit portfolio; risks affecting its real asset and real estate portfolio, such as property valuations, occupancy, and tenant defaults; risks related to acquisitions and strategic investments, including integration and realization of anticipated synergies; regulatory, legal, and compliance risks; competition; risks related to operating as a public company, including internal controls and governance; liquidity and price volatility of the Company's common stock; execution of its business strategy and growth objectives; retention of key personnel; cybersecurity and operational risks; and other factors described in the Company's SEC and OTC Markets filings, including its Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and Registration Statement.

This list of factors is not exhaustive. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

stewards.com

4300 N. University Drive, Suite D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

IR@Stewards.com