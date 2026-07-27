Xometry Foundation Announces Partnership with MxD to Expand Cybersecurity Access for Small and Mid-Sized Manufacturers

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced a new partnership with MxD, the nation's Digital Manufacturing and Cybersecurity Institute , to help small and medium-sized manufacturers meet cybersecurity compliance. This partnership is the next phase of the Xometry Foundation , which commits $1 million per year to develop the next generation of engineers and manufacturing talent.

Closing the Cybersecurity Gap for Small and Mid-Sized Manufacturers in the U.S.

MxD, the federally designated National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing, equips U.S. factories with the digital tools, cybersecurity protections, and workforce training needed to build a more resilient industrial base. It operates a state-of-the-art factory floor in Chicago and runs MxD Learn, a set of programs that prepare students and professionals alike for in-demand, digitally advanced manufacturing careers.

This partnership and investment with MxD are a part of Xometry’s broader commitment to strengthening the U.S. aerospace and defense industrial base. The grant program is designed to make cybersecurity compliance, including CMMC Level 2, more affordable and accessible for small and medium-sized manufacturers. By lowering the cost of becoming cyber-ready, more businesses can protect their operations, secure valuable government contracts, and create more high-paying job opportunities within their communities.

“Like MxD, Xometry understands that cybersecurity cannot be a luxury reserved for large primes,” said Berardino Baratta, CEO at MxD . “Small- and medium-sized manufacturers are the backbone of the defense industrial base, yet they're also the most exposed to cyber threats and the least resourced to defend against them. We are grateful for the partnership with Xometry, which will allow us to close that gap — giving smaller manufacturers access to practical, affordable tools to protect their operations and their place in the supply chain.”

“Too many small and mid-sized manufacturers lack the necessary compliance certifications and credentials they need to compete for defense work,” said Silpa Gollapalli, SVP of Commercial and leader of the Partner Network at Xometry. “Through the Xometry Foundation and our partnership with MxD, we're lowering the cost and accessibility barriers, so more manufacturers can meet the highest security standards, win more contracts, and keep growing their business.”

Earlier this year, the Xometry Foundation launched its first initiatives to build the next generation of innovators through partnerships with the ASME Foundation , the SAE Foundation, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center , and the KID Museum .

To learn more about the Xometry Foundation, visit xometry.com/xometry-foundation .

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com