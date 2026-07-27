Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Coty, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Coty misrepresented the true state of the Company’s slowing growth in the beauty market, including that its Consumer Beauty segment was underperforming, margins were being compressed by increased marketing investments, and growth in the Prestige fragrance segment was slowing.

If you currently own COTY and purchased prior to November 5, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at sophiaanne@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814