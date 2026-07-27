QXL Introduces Quantum Infrastructure Consulting for Academic, Government and Commercial Organizations

New practice designed to potentially commercialize QXL’s hands-on expertise in designing and commissioning advanced cold-atom quantum computing infrastructure

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced the launch of its Quantum Computing Infrastructure Consulting Practice, a new professional consulting practice designed to assist universities, research institutions, government organizations, national laboratories, and commercial enterprises in designing, assembling, commissioning, and expanding advanced quantum computing infrastructure.

The consulting practice is intended to support organizations pursuing the deployment of cold-atom and neutral-atom quantum computing infrastructure, providing expert guidance throughout the entire infrastructure development lifecycle—from initial architectural planning and technical specifications to equipment selection, optical architecture, infrastructure planning, integration, commissioning, and operational readiness. The consulting practice is designed to support infrastructure projects regardless of the quantum computing platform ultimately selected by the customer, while leveraging Quantum X Labs' specialized expertise in cold-atom and neutral-atom technologies.

The Company believes the rapid global expansion of quantum computing research, fueled by significant government investment and increasing commercial adoption, is creating growing demand for specialized expertise required to establish advanced quantum computing infrastructure. While many organizations possess strong scientific ambitions, relatively few have practical experience in translating quantum infrastructure concepts into fully operational research facilities. Quantum X's consulting practice is designed to bridge that gap by providing customers with access to engineering and scientific expertise developed through years of quantum hardware research and the recent design, construction, and commissioning of the Company's own state-of-the-art quantum computing infrastructure at its new Tel Aviv headquarters.

The services provided by Company's consulting practice are expected to initially include:

Quantum computing infrastructure architecture and facility planning

Cold-atom infrastructure design

Vacuum, electronics, and control infrastructure planning

Equipment selection and procurement guidance

System integration planning and commissioning support.

Experimental workflow optimization

Computing infrastructure expansion and scalability planning

Quantum X believes that successful quantum computing infrastructure requires multidisciplinary expertise spanning atomic physics, quantum optics, precision laser systems, ultra-high vacuum engineering, electronics, control systems, software integration, environmental controls, and laboratory operations. The Company's team of scientists and engineers has accumulated extensive practical experience through the design, construction, and commissioning of Quantum X's own advanced quantum computing infrastructure, enabling the Company to provide customers with practical guidance intended to reduce project risk, shorten deployment timelines, optimize infrastructure performance, and accelerate operational readiness.

The new consulting practice complements Quantum X's broader strategy of creating a path to commercialize its quantum expertise across multiple technology verticals while strengthening relationships with academic institutions, government agencies, defense organizations, and commercial enterprises pursuing next-generation quantum computing capabilities.

Quantum X believes that as global investment in quantum technologies continues to accelerate, the ability to successfully design and deploy sophisticated quantum computing infrastructure will become an increasingly important enabler of research, workforce development, national quantum initiatives, and commercial innovation.

The Company views this practice as a strategic complement to its core quantum technology development activities - creating recurring touchpoints with leading research institutions, government agencies, and commercial enterprises that are expected to become the customers, partners, and collaborators driving adoption of Quantum X's broader portfolio of quantum computing, sensing, and timing solutions. The consulting practice is expected to generate revenues through project-based fixed-fee or hourly consulting arrangements, the specific terms of which will vary depending on the nature and scope of each client engagement.

This initiative builds upon the Company's broader quantum technology portfolio, which includes neutral-atom quantum computing, quantum software and simulation, quantum sensing technologies, quantum atomic clocks, optical gyroscopes, and quantum error correction solutions.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the Company’s intentions for the Computing Infrastructure Consulting Practice, including the expectation that the consulting practice will generate revenues to the Company, and its anticipated benefits to the Company and its customers, the Company’s belief that the rapid global expansion of quantum computing research, fueled by significant government investment and increasing commercial adoption, is creating growing demand for specialized expertise required to establish advanced quantum computing infrastructure and creating a path to commercialize its quantum expertise across multiple technology verticals while strengthening relationships with academic institutions, government agencies, defense organizations, and commercial enterprises pursuing next-generation quantum computing capabilities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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