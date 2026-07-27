SafeSpace Global Announces AI-Powered Senior Living Safety Pilot with Blakeford at Green Hills

Knoxville, Tenn., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (“SafeSpace” or the “Company”) (OTCID: SSGC), a leader in multimodal AI-powered safety and security solutions dedicated to advancing safety innovation across multiple industries and enhancing situational awareness in critical environments, today announced that it has entered into a pilot agreement with Blakeford at Green Hills, a nonprofit senior living community in Nashville, Tennessee.

The agreement, executed on July 23, 2026, provides for the deployment of SafeSpace’s non-wearable, camera-based AI platform across Blakeford’s Assisted Living and Memory Care building to support real-time elopement detection, monitoring, analytics, and ongoing support. Following successful completion of the pilot, the parties intend to evaluate expansion into a full campus-wide deployment across Blakeford’s Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, and Independent Living communities.

Blakeford’s Commitment to Resident Dignity and Person-Centered Care

Founded and operated locally since 1996, Blakeford’s mission is rooted in the belief that life should not be fundamentally changed, but rather enhanced and enriched at every stage of aging. That philosophy extends directly to how the community approaches safety by ensuring residents receive the respect, dignity, and independence they deserve as their care needs evolve.

This commitment is especially central to life in Blakeford’s Assisted Living and Memory Care community, where residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia receive compassionate, person-centered care in a thoughtfully designed environment. SafeSpace’s non-wearable AI platform was selected because it enhances safety monitoring without requiring residents to wear tracking devices or relying on restrictive physical barriers, helping preserve the individuality, privacy, and quality of life that define the Blakeford experience.

Under the agreement, SafeSpace will provide:

Real-time, non-wearable AI-powered elopement detection

Cloud-based analytics dashboards

AI-powered weapon detection capabilities, to be phased in following successful implementation of the initial deployment

Secure data handling under a fully executed HIPAA Business Associate Agreement

Ongoing monitoring, analytics, and customer support



Executive Commentary

Scott M. Boruff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global, stated:

“At SafeSpace Global, our mission is to help protect lives while preserving dignity and independence. Blakeford has built an exceptional reputation for delivering compassionate, person-centered care, and we are honored to partner with an organization that shares our belief that safety should enhance—not diminish—the quality of life. By leveraging AI-powered, non-wearable technology, we aim to provide caregivers with greater situational awareness while allowing residents to maintain the freedom and respect they deserve. We look forward to working closely with the Blakeford team throughout this pilot program.”

Brian Barnes, CEO, of Blakeford added:

“Blakeford is excited to partner with SafeSpace Global to augment our person-centered care philosophy with their industry-leading safety technology. As the premier provider of lifestyle and care services for older adults in Middle Tennessee, this investment is another example of Blakeford’s continued commitment to innovation and excellence.”

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global provides AI-powered monitoring, analytics, and safety technologies for healthcare, senior living, education, corrections, transportation, and critical infrastructure. The Company’s non-wearable platform delivers real-time alerts, operational insights, and compliance-aligned data handling under HIPAA and other applicable regulatory frameworks.

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal AI safety solutions with a mission to help save lives. The Company’s platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple industries and use cases.

SafeSpace Global has offices in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

About Blakeford

Blakeford is a locally founded and operated nonprofit provider of senior living and care services in Nashville, Tennessee, and a trusted partner in aging for seniors and their families throughout Middle Tennessee. Blakeford’s Continuing Care Retirement Community, Blakeford at Green Hills, offers a full continuum of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, and Rehabilitation, designed to encourage independence, individuality, and privacy while ensuring seamless transitions as residents’ needs evolve. Blakeford at Home provides in-home care services that offer personalized assistance and support for those who wish to age in place. LiveWell by Blakeford is a program designed for healthy adults aged 60 and older that provides access to future care while allowing seniors to remain in their homes.

Blakeford at Green Hills: https://blakeford.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the deployment of the Company’s solutions at Blakeford and the potential expansion of the pilot into a full campus-wide agreement. SafeSpace Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com