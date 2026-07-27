Sunvega Launches AI-Native Workspace for Spatial Design and Manufacturing

GUANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunvega, an AI-powered spatial intelligence and manufacturing platform, today announced the launch of Sunvega AI, its AI-native workspace. At the core of the platform is a heterogeneous systems hub that connects and coordinates industry-specific AI agents, skills, design tools, enterprise applications and manufacturing intelligence in one unified environment.





Built on Sunvega’s existing spatial design and manufacturing ecosystem, the workspace combines general AI capabilities with industry-specific intelligence developed through years of expertise in 3D spatial design, product configuration and manufacturing workflows. Rather than adding isolated AI features to existing tools, Sunvega AI unifies AI agents, professional expertise and Sunvega’s 3D design and CNC software capabilities within a single intuitive workspace, enabling users to create workflows tailored to their operational needs.

As AI moves beyond content generation, one of the biggest challenges is helping AI produce results that work in the physical world. Sunvega AI applies industry-specific spatial intelligence to address this challenge. Instead of generating disconnected visual outputs, the platform helps AI understand real-world constraints, including dimensions, spatial relationships, product structures, materials, hardware and CNC engineering requirements. This allows AI-generated designs to be developed with physical production in mind.

The platform draws on Sunvega’s long-term investment in both creative and production technologies. Its industrial data foundation includes more than 100 million 3D models, 120 million parametric cabinet assets and 1.63 billion 3D scenes. These assets are informed by more than a decade of experience working with home design and manufacturing businesses, real-world workflow applications and collaboration with 86 CNC partners. Together, they enable Sunvega AI to understand not only how a space should look but also how it can be configured and produced.

Within a single workspace, users can access Sunvega’s 3D design and CNC software, industry-specific skills and agents, plugins for connecting external software, and general AI tools for daily productivity. Specialized agents support workflows such as automated layout planning, kitchen design, cabinet configuration, cut-list generation and bill-of-materials preparation. Users can generate multiple editable 2D and 3D design options with AI while keeping full control of the process, allowing them to take over at any stage and make manual adjustments directly in the software.

Built as an open AI platform, Sunvega AI is engineered to connect Sunvega’s own capabilities with external software, systems and specialized tools. Through bidirectional synchronization between Sunvega software and widely used professional tools such as AutoCAD and SketchUp, users can collaborate across design environments while reducing repeated data entry and disconnected processes.

The workspace also provides general AI capabilities for copywriting, image and video generation, coding, productivity and data analysis. Designed for individuals, teams and enterprises, Sunvega AI allows administrators, designers, contractors, cabinetmakers and sales representatives to build AI-powered workflows and automations around their own needs through conversational interaction and integrated tools.

“AI should not simply generate content or add another layer of complexity to existing software,” said Jian Cao, CTO at Sunvega. “The future of industrial AI is about understanding how people work, coordinating the right capabilities and helping users achieve complete outcomes in ways that fit their workflows. By reducing fragmentation between tools, data and processes, AI can become a practical execution hub for professional work.”

With the launch of Sunvega AI, the company is advancing its strategy to connect AI-powered spatial design with manufacturing execution through unified data, connected software capabilities and an AI-native environment for human-AI collaboration.

About Sunvega

Founded in 2013, Sunvega is a digital infrastructure provider for the global home furnishings industry. Our ecosystem integrates three self-developed core engines for cloud modeling, cloud rendering, and CNC machining, all powered by an advanced vertical AI model. We are committed to advancing the intelligent transformation of the global home sector through relentless innovation.

Media Contact

Mia Huang

Marketing Manager

huangweiping@3vjia.com

https://www.sunvega.com/about

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46cb5688-463f-4b40-abb2-9237447a5013