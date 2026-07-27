LONG DeFi: New Energy Cloud Computing Facilitates Digital Asset Investment, Seizing the Next Round of Industry Development Opportunities

New York City, NY, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global digital asset market continues to develop, mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) continue to attract investor attention. With the increasing maturity of blockchain technology and the continued entry of institutional investors into the market, more and more users are beginning to focus on ways to participate in digital assets beyond traditional trading, hoping to participate in the digital asset ecosystem more efficiently with lower technical barriers and operating costs.

Against this backdrop, new energy cloud computing is gradually becoming an important component of digital asset infrastructure. LONG DeFi continues to improve its global new energy cloud computing network, providing users with more convenient, efficient, and secure digital asset investment solutions through distributed computing resources and clean energy-driven cloud computing services.

New Energy Cloud Computing Becomes an Important Development Direction for the Digital Asset Industry

In recent years, renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power have been widely used in global digital infrastructure construction, effectively reducing the operating costs of computing centers and driving the digital asset industry towards a green, low-carbon, and sustainable development direction.

LONG DeFi builds a new energy cloud computing system based on this concept, driving global computing centers with clean energy. While improving energy efficiency, it connects surplus electricity to the public power grid, achieving a balance between digital infrastructure construction and sustainable development, and providing stable infrastructure support for digital asset cloud computing.

Compared to traditional mining, cloud computing eliminates the need to purchase mining machines, deploy equipment, or bear maintenance costs, and also eliminates the need to master complex technologies. Users simply select a suitable cloud computing solution online to remotely access enterprise-level computing resources, making digital asset investment more convenient.

Continuously Building a Global New Energy Cloud Computing Network

Founded in 2020, LONG DeFi focuses on the new energy cloud computing field and continuously builds a global distributed computing infrastructure.

Currently, the platform has built 150 global computing centers, operating over 52 million devices, all powered by renewable energy. The platform has accumulated over 5 million registered users, serving multiple countries and regions.

Leveraging its ever-expanding global infrastructure, LONG DeFi continuously optimizes its cloud computing service capabilities, providing users with stable and efficient computing resources and constantly improving the overall investment service experience.

Focusing on Security, Transparency, and Long-Term Development

Security, transparency, and sustainable development are always the core operating principles of LONG DeFi.

All computing centers operate on a carbon-neutral model, reducing energy consumption while improving operational efficiency. The platform adheres to an open and transparent operating mechanism, complying with relevant laws, regulations, and compliance requirements to provide a more stable and secure cloud computing service environment for global users.

Platform Service Highlights

LONG DeFi provides global users with multiple cloud computing services, including:

New users receive platform trial rewards upon registration;

Daily settlement of earnings, with real-time access to account data;

Support for over ten mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH, and XRP;

Affiliate program offering up to 5% referral commission and a one-time reward of up to $3,000;

Utilizing Cloudflare enterprise-grade security protection and providing 24/7 customer support.

Three Steps to Experience New Energy Cloud Computing

LONG DeFi offers a simple user experience, helping users quickly get started with the platform's services.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the LONG DeFi official website or download the official app. Registration can be completed using your email address.

Step 2: Choose a Cloud Computing Solution

The platform offers various cloud computing solutions to meet the different financial planning and participation needs of users.

Step 3: Manage Profits

Once the contract takes effect, it will automatically start running. Users can view their profits according to platform rules and choose to continue participating or withdraw to their personal digital asset wallet based on their needs.

Affiliate Program Launched Simultaneously

In addition to the new energy cloud computing service, LONG DeFi is also launching an affiliate program.Eligible users can earn up to 5% commission by inviting friends to join the platform and have the opportunity to receive a one-time reward of up to $3,000, providing users with more ways to participate in the digital asset ecosystem.

About LONG DeFi

LONG DeFi is a digital infrastructure platform focused on new energy cloud computing. It is committed to combining clean energy, a globally distributed computing network, and enterprise-grade cloud computing technology to provide efficient, secure, and sustainable digital asset cloud computing solutions for users worldwide.

In the future, LONG DeFi will continue to improve its global new energy cloud computing infrastructure, promote the integrated application of new energy, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies, provide more stable and efficient cloud computing services for the digital asset industry, and contribute to the long-term development of digital infrastructure.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: https://longdefi.com/

Official Email: info@longdefi.com