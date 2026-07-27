Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Grow from USD 4.40 Billion in 2026 to USD 5.64 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.5% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global agricultural adjuvants market will grow from USD 4.40 billion in 2026 to USD 5.64 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Growth is driven by increasing demand for improved pesticide performance, rising adoption of precision agriculture, stricter environmental regulations, and the growing need for sustainable crop protection solutions. Europe is expected to hold a significant market share, while tank-mix adjuvants are projected to be the fastest-growing adoption stage.

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Key Market Highlights

• Market size, 2026: USD 4.40 billion

• Market forecast, 2031: USD 5.64 billion

• Growth rate: CAGR of 4.5% (2026–2031)

• Significant regional market: Europe

• Leading formulation segment: Emulsifiable Concentrates (EC)

• Fastest-growing adoption stage: Tank-Mix Adjuvants

• Report scope: 250 market data tables, 300 figures, 350 pages

• Key players: BASF SE (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Croda International Plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Huntsman Corporation (US), Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC (US), Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC (US)

Why This Market Matters

As growers face increasing pressure to improve crop yields while reducing environmental impact, agricultural adjuvants have become essential for maximizing the effectiveness of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. Modern farming practices demand greater spray precision, reduced chemical waste, and better crop coverage. Agricultural adjuvants help optimize pesticide performance by improving spreading, penetration, deposition, and rainfastness, enabling farmers to achieve higher productivity with more efficient input utilization.

Market Overview

The agricultural adjuvants market continues to expand as precision agriculture and integrated crop management gain momentum worldwide. Governments are implementing stricter regulations on spray drift and environmental protection, encouraging farmers to adopt advanced adjuvant technologies. At the same time, innovations in formulation chemistry, multifunctional surfactants, oil concentrates, drift control agents, and bio-based adjuvants are improving compatibility and application efficiency across diverse crop protection products.

Analyst Perspective

Agricultural adjuvants are evolving from optional spray additives into strategic performance enhancers. As crop protection products become more specialized and environmental regulations tighten, farmers increasingly value solutions that maximize every application. Future growth will be driven not only by higher pesticide usage but by technologies that deliver superior efficacy, reduce application losses, and support sustainable farming practices through smarter formulation chemistry.

Segment Analysis

By formulation, Emulsifiable Concentrates (EC) account for a significant market share due to their ability to create stable oil-in-water emulsions that improve spray coverage, spreading, and absorption of active ingredients. Their broad compatibility with herbicides and insecticides, along with enhanced rainfastness and canopy penetration, continues to drive widespread adoption.

By adoption stage, Tank-Mix Adjuvants are projected to register the fastest growth through 2031. These adjuvants are added directly during spray preparation, allowing growers to customize spray performance according to field conditions. Their ability to improve deposition, reduce drift, enhance compatibility, and support precision spraying technologies makes them increasingly valuable in modern crop protection programs.

Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to hold a significant share of the agricultural adjuvants industry throughout the forecast period. Strong environmental regulations governing pesticide application, combined with widespread adoption of precision farming technologies, continue to support market growth. Countries including France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are leading demand, supported by advanced agricultural practices, sustainability initiatives, and ongoing innovation within the agrochemical and specialty chemicals industries.

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Key Industry Trends

• Rising adoption of precision agriculture is increasing demand for advanced adjuvant technologies.

• Bio-based and environmentally friendly adjuvants are gaining momentum as sustainability becomes a key priority.

• Tank-mix adjuvants are witnessing rapid adoption due to greater flexibility and improved spray optimization.

• Continuous innovation in surfactants, drift control agents, and multifunctional formulations is enhancing pesticide performance.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Agricultural Adjuvants Market include BASF SE (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Croda International Plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Huntsman Corporation (US), Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC (US), Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC (US), Stepan Company (US), Brandt Consolidated Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), and Adjuvant Plus Inc. (Canada).

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