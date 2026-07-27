C3is Inc. Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

ATHENS, Greece, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 11,535,000 units at a public offering price of $0.52 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class F warrant to purchase one common share.

Each warrant will expire one (1) year from the date of issuance, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance at an initial exercise price of $0.52 per share, subject to adjustment on the second and fifth trading days following the closing of the offering to 70% and 50%, respectively, of the initial exercise price, and the number of common shares underlying the warrants will be proportionally increased. The warrants may also be exercised on a zero cash exercise option pursuant to which the holder may exchange each warrant for twice the number of common shares issuable on a cash exercise of the warrant.

Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $6.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 28, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 908,765 common shares and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 908,765 common shares, at its respective public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-297627), as amended, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, on July 27, 2026. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services to dry bulk and tanker charterers, including major national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders.

On a pro forma basis following the delivery of one additional MR product tanker it has contracted to acquire, the Company's fleet will consist of six vessels: three Handysize dry bulk carriers, one Aframax tanker, and two MR product tankers, with a total carrying capacity of approximately 311,431 dwt.

C3is Inc.’s common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS”.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the completion of the offering and other statements that are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although C3is Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, C3is Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include uncertainties related to the timing and completion of the offering, including satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, as well as those risks discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Except to the extent required by applicable law, C3is Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is Inc.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail: info@c3is.pro