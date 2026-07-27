Moody Capital Solutions to host the 2026 Disruptive Growth and Life Sciences Conference on Sep 9–10 in New York, NY

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Moody Capital Solutions (“Moody Capital”) , a relationship-driven investment bank committed to delivering high-touch, high-quality results with a wealth of expertise in advisory services and transaction execution, is pleased to announce that the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference will be held on September 9–10, 2026, at The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017.

The industry flagship conference will feature the most compelling small and mid-cap companies, pioneering innovators, and emerging private ventures across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology, and the entire spectrum of the life sciences industry. Grounded in a foundation of deep industry experience, this event offers an unparalleled platform to connect directly with founders, investors, C-suite executives, and experts who are actively shaping the next wave of high-growth prospects in their industries.

As part of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the management teams of companies hosting their crowdfunding offerings on Mr. Crowd®. With an impressive lineup of speakers, the event attracts a dynamic, high-caliber audience of qualified investors and seasoned professionals. Richard H. Kreger, Chairman and CEO of Moody Capital, will deliver the welcome address.

Conference Program Highlights

Highlights of the two-day conference include:

Company presentations from public and private growth companies

One-on-one investor meetings

Fireside chats with executives and industry leaders

Life sciences and biotechnology innovation presentations

Capital markets and financing outlook panels

Mr. Crowd® crowdfunding and alternative capital sessions

Executive networking receptions

Institutional and family office networking opportunities





Richard H. Kreger said, “Over the past few years, artificial intelligence has lit a fire for quickly scaling emerging growth companies. From large language models to semiconductors, the surge in demand for minerals has expanded due to the demand for minerals in all things AI. The life sciences industry has been witnessing unprecedented growth amid a spike of FDA approvals, corporate buyouts and deregulation. Drawing on our decades of experience working shoulder-to-shoulder with highly innovative companies, the upcoming event will catalyze next-horizon collaborations, enable deployment of strategic capital, and strengthen broader ecosystem linkages. At the 2026 Disruptive Growth and Life Sciences Conference, the future of growth investing comes into focus and asymmetric opportunities come alive.”

To register for Moody Capital’s 2026 Disruptive Growth and Life Sciences Conference and explore sponsorship opportunities , please visit: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About Moody Capital Solutions, Inc.

Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. ("Moody Capital") is an investment bank providing capital raising, M&A, and advisory services to public and private companies, with a focus on life sciences, technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Founded over 40 years ago, the firm built its reputation on giving clients direct access to senior management on every transaction. Moody Capital is widely recognized as a market leader in rights offerings and advises clients across the full range of capital-raising structures, including PIPEs, registered directs, CMPOs, follow-on offerings, ATMs, and private placements. Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.moodycapital.com .

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